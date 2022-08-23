Read full article on original website
Related
These Are the Ten Commandments of New Hampshire
It may seem like a strange concept, but let's have some fun with this unusual 'what-if.'. We all know that each state has its own unofficial social rules. Just take a look at these 12 things that shock people after moving to New Hampshire, or 25 things that Mainers that have to explain to people from far away. Whether it's how we talk, dress, or interact with others, the things we do for fun, the food we eat, or something else entirely, each state is unique in its own way, and New Hampshire is no exception.
laconiadailysun.com
Miss New Hampshire's personal walk to recovery
LACONIA — When Ashley Marsh ponders her year as Miss New Hampshire 2021, she thinks of a mission that remains close to her heart: Greater awareness of mental health and the invisible struggles for young people — including herself. Marsh’s role included a string of statewide speeches, engagements,...
The Best Tippers in the Country Live in This New England State
I spent many years busting my hump as a server, so I know what it feels like to rely heavily on the kindness of others. This is why when I go out, I like to make sure the waitstaff and bartenders are compensated for their work! I am a "leave 20% every time" kind of gal, but once in a while, if Steven and I really bond with our server, we will leave what we call a "Mother Teresa tip". This is when we throw a 30% or more tip their way. It's a great feeling and I wish I could do it all the time! Maybe someday.
On Netflix: New England Rescue Dog Almost Put Down Adopted by Police and Then Saves a Boy’s Life
This is the story of Ruby, who couldn't get adopted and was often returned after being adopted because she was a handful...that is, until she became a police dog. Rescue dogs are heroes to all of us who have them. You've heard the saying that we don't save a rescue dog's life, but rather they save ours.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Boston Magazine
A Crumbling New Hampshire Barn Becomes a Modern-Day Playroom
With reverence to its origins as a cattle homestead, a centuries-old barn in New Hampshire evolves into a multifaceted recreational retreat. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. They say all work and no play is a recipe for disaster....
WMUR.com
Animal shelters, day cares in New Hampshire take extra precautions with unknown respiratory virus spreading in dogs
BEDFORD, N.H. — An unknown canine respiratory virus is spreading across New England and it's hitting shelters and doggy day cares the hardest. “This virus is not a good one. It's knocking dogs on their tuckuses," said Gail Fisher, owner of All Dogs Gym and Inn. The All Dogs...
visitconcord-nh.com
Fall fairs and festivals
One of the best things about New England is its varied seasons. There’s nothing like the air turning crisp and the leaves changing color in the fall. Concord, New Hampshire, has apple orchards, family-friendly woodland trails with gorgeous foliage views, and a bustling farmers market with local pumpkins and fresh apple cider doughnuts for sale. But one of the best things about fall in New Hampshire are the fairs!
Injured RI man rescued while hiking in New Hampshire
A Coventry man had to be rescued after injuring his leg while hiking in New Hampshire Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.
N.H. Veterinarians seeing increase in dog pneumonia cases, spreading to Mass. and Maine
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Veterinarians in Southern New Hampshire are seeing a rise in serious cases of pneumonia among dogs. “Since May I think we are topping 250ish,” said Dr. Taylor Driscoll, an ER Vet at the Veterinary Emergency Center in Manchester. Dogs like one-year-old Bella, who is now...
A Maine newspaper responded to the New York Post for publishing ‘the worst Maine travel piece of the year’
"This column checks all the wrong boxes," The Bangor Daily News Editorial Board wrote. A Maine newspaper is criticizing the New York Post for publishing an “abysmal” travel column earlier this week, calling it “the worst Maine travel piece of the year.”. New York Post columnist Cindy...
WCVB
Dogs hit hard by outbreak of respiratory infections in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Veterinarians in New Hampshire are reporting an outbreak of respiratory infections in dogs that can get very serious, very quickly. Respiratory outbreaks like this happen from time to time, but vets in Hillsboro County are saying that this time, it's different. Starting with symptoms such as...
WMTW
White Mountains hiker strangled to death in 1977; homicide still unsolved
It's been 45 years since a local hiker was killed, and the case remains unsolved. Authorities said Shari Lynn Roth, 22, left her North Conway, New Hampshire home alone on Sunday, Aug. 21, 1977, to go hiking on the Sawyer Brook Trail in Livermore, New Hampshire. Roth did not return...
Save Your Money and Plant These 27 Flowers That Thrive Even in Harsh New England Weather
You waited for the weather to be right. It is gorgeous out. The fresh smell of Lowe's or Home Depot is calling your name because this is YOUR season to get your garden growing right!. We have all been here, yes?. Thinking your garden will thrive NEXT season, taking out...
NHPR
N.H. churches condemn ‘wokeness’ list, saying it could spur harassment
The New Hampshire Council of Churches is concerned a list of so-called "woke" churches could be used to target those with inclusive beliefs. The list of New Hampshire churches singles out congregations that have displayed rainbow symbols, condemned racism or supported COVID mitigation measures, among other things. The libertarian Free State Project shared the list on Twitter last week.
Massachusetts Man Gets Dumped, Offers Literally Anyone a ‘Hairy’ Job
We've all known for years that you can basically find anything on Craigslist and essentially do anything on Craigslist, too. Back in college, I rolled the dice with buying a package of 3 pairs of tickets to the Red Sox on Craigslist. After that, I rolled the dice even more (especially since it was after the days of the Craigslist Killer) and got my first apartment off Craigslist.
WMUR.com
Severe thunderstorms expected to roll through New Hampshire Friday
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Severe storms are possible across the state Friday afternoon and evening. General showers or rumbles of thunder may begin in the morning far north, but the stronger storms are expected to begin as early as noon Friday on the west side of the state. >> Weather...
CBS ‘Survivor’ Winner Spotted in New Hampshire Lake
Survivor has been airing for 22 years, as their first episode premiered in 2000, according to a Parade article. With more than a handful of accolades and awards and a four-time Emmy Award winner for Outstanding Reality Host, the series has completed 41 seasons and 609 episodes, according to Parade.
This Video Will Remind You What Maine’s Funtown Splashtown Looked Like in 1990
Every once in a while when I'm browsing through YouTube I come across a gem of Maine history, and this one is no exception. A family took a video of their trip to Funtown in 1990 and it's amazing how much the park has changed since then. The video was...
Harsh NY Post Article Repeatedly Calls Mainers Fat With No Fashion Sense
I have two words for writer Cindy Adams. One of the words is you. Cindy Adams is a gossip columnist for the NY Post and has been since 1979. She is 92 years old. Knowing that it's obvious that her give a damn has most certainly broken. She spent a couple of days in Maine recently and well, didn't have a whole lot of nice things to say.
Allrecipes.com
What Is a Creemee and Is It Really Better Than Soft-Serve?
If you've started reading this with a big question mark over your head, we understand. Everyone is familiar with soft-serve, but chances are that you only know what a creemee is if you're from Vermont, know someone from Vermont, or have visited Vermont during the warmer months. But let us...
Q97.9
Portland, ME
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Q97.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0