ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Q97.9

Comments / 0

Related
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

These Are the Ten Commandments of New Hampshire

It may seem like a strange concept, but let's have some fun with this unusual 'what-if.'. We all know that each state has its own unofficial social rules. Just take a look at these 12 things that shock people after moving to New Hampshire, or 25 things that Mainers that have to explain to people from far away. Whether it's how we talk, dress, or interact with others, the things we do for fun, the food we eat, or something else entirely, each state is unique in its own way, and New Hampshire is no exception.
POLITICS
laconiadailysun.com

Miss New Hampshire's personal walk to recovery

LACONIA — When Ashley Marsh ponders her year as Miss New Hampshire 2021, she thinks of a mission that remains close to her heart: Greater awareness of mental health and the invisible struggles for young people — including herself. Marsh’s role included a string of statewide speeches, engagements,...
LACONIA, NH
Q97.9

The Best Tippers in the Country Live in This New England State

I spent many years busting my hump as a server, so I know what it feels like to rely heavily on the kindness of others. This is why when I go out, I like to make sure the waitstaff and bartenders are compensated for their work! I am a "leave 20% every time" kind of gal, but once in a while, if Steven and I really bond with our server, we will leave what we call a "Mother Teresa tip". This is when we throw a 30% or more tip their way. It's a great feeling and I wish I could do it all the time! Maybe someday.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
Boston Magazine

A Crumbling New Hampshire Barn Becomes a Modern-Day Playroom

With reverence to its origins as a cattle homestead, a centuries-old barn in New Hampshire evolves into a multifaceted recreational retreat. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. They say all work and no play is a recipe for disaster....
HOME & GARDEN
visitconcord-nh.com

Fall fairs and festivals

One of the best things about New England is its varied seasons. There’s nothing like the air turning crisp and the leaves changing color in the fall. Concord, New Hampshire, has apple orchards, family-friendly woodland trails with gorgeous foliage views, and a bustling farmers market with local pumpkins and fresh apple cider doughnuts for sale. But one of the best things about fall in New Hampshire are the fairs!
CONCORD, NH
WCVB

Dogs hit hard by outbreak of respiratory infections in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Veterinarians in New Hampshire are reporting an outbreak of respiratory infections in dogs that can get very serious, very quickly. Respiratory outbreaks like this happen from time to time, but vets in Hillsboro County are saying that this time, it's different. Starting with symptoms such as...
NHPR

N.H. churches condemn ‘wokeness’ list, saying it could spur harassment

The New Hampshire Council of Churches is concerned a list of so-called "woke" churches could be used to target those with inclusive beliefs. The list of New Hampshire churches singles out congregations that have displayed rainbow symbols, condemned racism or supported COVID mitigation measures, among other things. The libertarian Free State Project shared the list on Twitter last week.
RELIGION
Q97.9

Massachusetts Man Gets Dumped, Offers Literally Anyone a ‘Hairy’ Job

We've all known for years that you can basically find anything on Craigslist and essentially do anything on Craigslist, too. Back in college, I rolled the dice with buying a package of 3 pairs of tickets to the Red Sox on Craigslist. After that, I rolled the dice even more (especially since it was after the days of the Craigslist Killer) and got my first apartment off Craigslist.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WMUR.com

Severe thunderstorms expected to roll through New Hampshire Friday

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Severe storms are possible across the state Friday afternoon and evening. General showers or rumbles of thunder may begin in the morning far north, but the stronger storms are expected to begin as early as noon Friday on the west side of the state. >> Weather...
ENVIRONMENT
Q97.9

CBS ‘Survivor’ Winner Spotted in New Hampshire Lake

Survivor has been airing for 22 years, as their first episode premiered in 2000, according to a Parade article. With more than a handful of accolades and awards and a four-time Emmy Award winner for Outstanding Reality Host, the series has completed 41 seasons and 609 episodes, according to Parade.
TV SERIES
Q97.9

Harsh NY Post Article Repeatedly Calls Mainers Fat With No Fashion Sense

I have two words for writer Cindy Adams. One of the words is you. Cindy Adams is a gossip columnist for the NY Post and has been since 1979. She is 92 years old. Knowing that it's obvious that her give a damn has most certainly broken. She spent a couple of days in Maine recently and well, didn't have a whole lot of nice things to say.
MAINE STATE
Allrecipes.com

What Is a Creemee and Is It Really Better Than Soft-Serve?

If you've started reading this with a big question mark over your head, we understand. Everyone is familiar with soft-serve, but chances are that you only know what a creemee is if you're from Vermont, know someone from Vermont, or have visited Vermont during the warmer months. But let us...
VERMONT STATE
Q97.9

Q97.9

Portland, ME
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Q97.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy