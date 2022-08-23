SQ-820 To Be On Ballot After Getting Over 100,000 Signatures

Recreational marijuana will be put on the ballot in Oklahoma.

If passed, the state question would legalize, regulate and tax recreational marijuana for people 21 and older in Oklahoma.

The "Yes on 820" Campaign said the petition got more than 117,000 valid signatures. It needed around 95,000.

Because of a new counting process, it took longer than usual for the state to verify the signatures, so it is unclear whether the state question was approved in time to appear on the ballot this November.

If not, it will be included on a later ballot.