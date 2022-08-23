Read full article on original website
Related
8 one-tank trips with spectacular fall foliage near Ohio | Stay at these top-rated VRBO rentals
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Perhaps the best thing about changing seasons is seeing the trees “catch fire” in vibrant reds, oranges and golds. Autumn is the perfect time for a Sunday drive or maybe even a weekend (or weekdays) adventure chasing fall color. With gas prices still elevated, we’ve researched one-tank trips to view the changing leaves. We’ve added local VRBO lodging rentals so you can relax when you’re there. Plan now to collect memories and Instagram photos before the VRBOs book during the peak season.
WLWT 5
Ohio artist hosting pumpkin festival with hundreds of blown-glass pumpkins next month
A one-of-a-kind pumpkin patch in Ohio featuring hundreds of unique blown-glass pumpkins is returning next month. Jack Pine Studio is hosting its third annual glass pumpkin patch. The show is outdoors and features work from local artists as well as food vendors. The pumpkin patch will be open Sept. 23...
Here’s where Chipotle is opening a new store in Northeast Ohio
The restaurant will be open daily from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Cleveland, brace yourself for another unreasonably cold and snowy winter
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The new Farmers’ Almanac just dropped, and if the predictions are to be believed, it’s going to be a cold winter here by Lake Erie. The Midwest is expected to range from having an unreasonably cold and snowy winter around the Great Lakes to a glacial, snow-filled winter in the western states prompting a “hibernation zone.” According to the Almanac, the North Central States can experience extremely cold temperatures down to 40 degrees below zero during mid-January.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
School considers cutting bus service due to driver shortage
With the new school year underway, the Copley-Fairlawn School District is asking parents if they would be willing to voluntarily remove their children from their bus route as the district attempts to compensate for a challenge faced by most every school district across Northeast Ohio.
Ohio winter will be ‘unseasonably snowy,’ Farmers’ Almanac 2022 says | Top-rated snow blowers to rescue you
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The just-released 2022-2023 Farmers’ Almanac predicts Northeast Ohio residents will need to do plenty of shoveling this winter. The season is looking “unseasonably cold and snowy” for all of Ohio, the publication says. That means snowfall is projected to drift upwards of Cleveland’s average 64 inches per season and even higher for those in some Eastern suburbs. Chardon, for example, may go above its average of 114 inches this winter.
Northeast Ohio firefighters save injured woman on Alaska mountain
MENTOR, Ohio — Imagine being injured and isolated miles from help on a mountain in Alaska. That was reality for one Tennessee woman, until a couple Northeast Ohio firefighters on a backpacking trip walked by. It was the first day of a trip years in the making for four...
Mega Millions lottery winner in Ohio: See where a $1 million winning ticket was just sold
FINDLAY, Ohio — Check your Mega Millions lottery tickets!. Although nobody hit the $116 million jackpot in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions lottery drawing for Aug. 23, there was a $1 million winner in Ohio. Lottery officials say the winning auto-pick ticket worth $1 million was sold at Pak-A-Sak...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cleveland19.com
NOPEC announcement means Ohio electricity customers could soon save money
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northeast Ohio Public Energy Council, or NOPEC, announced Wednesday that its customers will be transitioned to the utility default service. NOPEC’s “proactive steps” mean approximately 550,000 electric customers will soon start saving money on their bills for the rest of 2022 and into spring 2023, when rates are forecast to normalize.
WKYC
Cleveland weather forecast: Warmer temps ahead in Northeast Ohio
On Thursday, expect lots of sunshine to give way to increasing late day clouds. Temps will reach into the mid 80s.
Akron Leader Publications
Residents sound off on Greenbay Drive home
COVENTRY — Coventry officials again heard from concerned Greenbay Drive residents about two nuisance properties on the street at the Aug. 18 Board of Trustees meeting. Residents stated that while Summit County Public Health officials had been out to do soil testing at 4123 and 4087 Greenbay Drive in the past month, no further action had been taken regarding trash, crime and other incidents.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cuyahoga, Lorain among 10 Northeast Ohio counties at CDC's high community level for COVID-19
CLEVELAND — For the fifth straight week, Cuyahoga County remains at a high community level for COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC reports that Cuyahoga County has a COVID case rate of 207.44 per 100,000 residents, which is down slightly from last week. The county also posted a rate of 14.9 new COVID-related hospital admissions per capita over the past seven days.
WKYC
Lots of sunshine across Northeast Ohio: Morning weather forecast for August 23, 2022
We're tracking sunshine and warmer temperatures for today. 3News' Hollie Strano has the hour-by-hour details in her morning weather forecast for August 23, 2022.
WKYC
Picture-perfect day ahead: Morning weather forecast in Northeast Ohio for August 24, 2022
We have lots of sunshine with highs in the 80s today. Hollie Strano has the hour-by-hour details in her morning weather forecast for Wednesday, August 24, 2022.
Watch: Video captures funnel cloud in Ashtabula County during Sunday storms
ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio — We’re getting a closer look at some of the stormy weather conditions that moved through Northeast Ohio on Sunday. Video captured the moment a funnel cloud was spotted in Harpersfield Township in Ashtabula County, which was under a tornado warning with Lake County at one point Sunday evening.
No action needed: Power bills going down for 500K Ohioans
Thousands of people in Northeast Ohio have seen their electric bills skyrocket.
This Is Ohio's Signature Cheap Food
Cheapism put together a list of the most popular cheap food in each state.
Ohio Turnpike toll booth changes: Here’s what you need to know
Work is underway to modernize the Ohio Turnpike and drivers are already seeing some of the changes. As part of the turnpike's new toll collection system, crews are converting lanes and removing gates at mainline toll plaza interchanges for E-ZPass open road tolling.
WKYC
Cleveland, OH
32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Northeast Ohio local newshttps://www.wkyc.com/
Comments / 0