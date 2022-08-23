ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland.com

8 one-tank trips with spectacular fall foliage near Ohio | Stay at these top-rated VRBO rentals

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Perhaps the best thing about changing seasons is seeing the trees “catch fire” in vibrant reds, oranges and golds. Autumn is the perfect time for a Sunday drive or maybe even a weekend (or weekdays) adventure chasing fall color. With gas prices still elevated, we’ve researched one-tank trips to view the changing leaves. We’ve added local VRBO lodging rentals so you can relax when you’re there. Plan now to collect memories and Instagram photos before the VRBOs book during the peak season.
Cleveland.com

Cleveland, brace yourself for another unreasonably cold and snowy winter

CLEVELAND, Ohio - The new Farmers’ Almanac just dropped, and if the predictions are to be believed, it’s going to be a cold winter here by Lake Erie. The Midwest is expected to range from having an unreasonably cold and snowy winter around the Great Lakes to a glacial, snow-filled winter in the western states prompting a “hibernation zone.” According to the Almanac, the North Central States can experience extremely cold temperatures down to 40 degrees below zero during mid-January.
Cleveland.com

Ohio winter will be ‘unseasonably snowy,’ Farmers’ Almanac 2022 says | Top-rated snow blowers to rescue you

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The just-released 2022-2023 Farmers’ Almanac predicts Northeast Ohio residents will need to do plenty of shoveling this winter. The season is looking “unseasonably cold and snowy” for all of Ohio, the publication says. That means snowfall is projected to drift upwards of Cleveland’s average 64 inches per season and even higher for those in some Eastern suburbs. Chardon, for example, may go above its average of 114 inches this winter.
cleveland19.com

NOPEC announcement means Ohio electricity customers could soon save money

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northeast Ohio Public Energy Council, or NOPEC, announced Wednesday that its customers will be transitioned to the utility default service. NOPEC’s “proactive steps” mean approximately 550,000 electric customers will soon start saving money on their bills for the rest of 2022 and into spring 2023, when rates are forecast to normalize.
Akron Leader Publications

Residents sound off on Greenbay Drive home

COVENTRY — Coventry officials again heard from concerned Greenbay Drive residents about two nuisance properties on the street at the Aug. 18 Board of Trustees meeting. Residents stated that while Summit County Public Health officials had been out to do soil testing at 4123 and 4087 Greenbay Drive in the past month, no further action had been taken regarding trash, crime and other incidents.
WKYC

Cuyahoga, Lorain among 10 Northeast Ohio counties at CDC's high community level for COVID-19

CLEVELAND — For the fifth straight week, Cuyahoga County remains at a high community level for COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC reports that Cuyahoga County has a COVID case rate of 207.44 per 100,000 residents, which is down slightly from last week. The county also posted a rate of 14.9 new COVID-related hospital admissions per capita over the past seven days.
WKYC

WKYC

