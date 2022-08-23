Read full article on original website
Centerville Black gains measure of Wilmington
CENTERVILLE — Wilmington dropped to 0-5 Thursday with a 5-0 loss to Centerville Black in girls non-league tennis. Cary Holliday and Bailey Wheeler lost a battle at first doubles 2-6, 3-6. SUMMARY. Aug 25, 2022. @Centerville High School. Centerville Black 5, Wilmington 0. Singles. 1: Chandni Sharma was def...
Blan runners compete at Early Bird Invitational
FELICITY — The Blanchester cross country team competed Wednesday in the Early Bird Invitational at Felicity High School. Drew Wyss was the first BHS runner across the line, placing 11th in 19:49. Kaleb Tabor went 24:46 and placed 47th while Carson Wyss was 55th in 25:52. Brendon Crothers also...
Massie girls best Rams, fall to Bucs
The Clinton-Massie girls golf team defeated Greeneview and lost to Xenia in its most recent matches. Against the Rams at the Wilmington Elks 797 Golf Course, Clinton-Massie came out on top 221 to 249. Kaden Kimple, Stormie Stroud and Lauren Edwards all had 55s for Massie. Charlotte Robinson carded a 56 and Sammi Jo VanPelt had 62.
Oh, Henry: Hildebrandt starts XC season with win at Monroe
MONROE — Wilmington’s Henry Hildebrandt won the two-mile varsity boys race Monday at the Monroe Invitational Cross Country meet. Hildebrandt covered the layout in 11:02.8. “Every runner who ran this course last year, ran it faster this year,” WHS coach Karen Heslop said. The Wilmington boys were...
Week 2 Preview: Miami Trace at Wilmington
Wilmington renews its long-time rivalary with Miami Trace Friday night at Alumni Field. Kickoff against the Panthers is set for 7 p.m. at Alumni Field. Miami Trace won last year’s game 42-28, scoring 21 points in the third period to break a 14-14 halftime tie. Wilmington won 56-24 in...
Scrappy Bulldogs outlast Hurricane in 3-2 match
Wilmington lost a five-set nailbiter Tuesday to Batavia 25-20, 20-25, 24-26, 25-14, 12-15 in SBAAC American Division play at Fred Summers Court. “We just couldn’t find a rhythm,” Wilmington coach Stephanie Reveal said. “We didn’t play our game. We played selfish, tried to do too much and not as a team.”
Reveal’s 200th comes against alma mater, former team
WILMINGTON — Head coach Stephanie Reveal won the 200th match of her varsity coaching career Thursday night as Wilmington defeated Clinton-Massie 25-9, 25-21, 25-17 in SBAAC American Division action at Fred Summers Court. Reveal graduated from Clinton-Massie and was a long-time coach on Lebanon Road before becoming the head...
Week 2 Preview: Clinton-Massie at Edgewood
After winning 16 straight season openers from 2005 to 2020, Clinton-Massie has now started back-to-back seasons with 0-1 records. The Falcons are still smarting from last week’s 14-7 defeat at the hands of neighboring rival Waynesville. “It’s been a tough weekend, losing the way we did,” Massie coach Dan...
Batavia scores 7-1 win over Wilmington girls
BATAVIA — The Wilmington High School girls soccer team was defeated by Batavia 7-1 Tuesday night in SBAAC American Division competition. Wilmington is 1-1 overall and 0-1 in the league. “It was a tough game,” WHS coach Pat Black said. “We will learn from it.”. Taylor Noszka...
Williamsburg blanks Blanchester in league opener
WILLIAMSBURG — Ava Watts scored three goals as Williamsburg defeated Blanchester 9-0 Tuesday in SBAAC National Division girls soccer. The Ladycats are 0-2 overall, 0-1 in league play. WHS goes to 1-1 in all matches and 1-0 in league play.
Williamsburg holds off Blanchester for 3-0 win
WILLIAMSBURG — The Blanchester volleyball opened its season Tuesday with a 19-25, 21-25, 20-25 loss to Williamsburg. The SBAAC National Division loss was the first for the Ladycats and head coach Jenna Weisflock who returned to the sideline for BHS. Williamsburg is 2-2 overall and 1-0 in the division.
Tight race continues in National Div. boys golf
GOSHEN — East Clinton and Bethel-Tate tied for first Tuesday in the SBAAC National Division boys golf round at Deer Track Golf Course. The tie keeps East Clinton eight strokes behind Bethel-Tate in the team standings. Williamsburg is five shots further back. Individually, Parker Woolery of Clermont Northeastern was...
Magnificent 7: Falcons edge Warriors, unbeaten on season
ADAMS TOWNSHIP — In an epic battle, Clinton-Massie outlasted Goshen 3-2 Tuesday in SBAAC American Division tennis. Clinton-Massie goes to 7-0 overall and 4-0 and atop the American Division. “We knew this would be a tough match,” Massie coach Julie Kirby said. Blanca and Heidy Palafox of Goshen...
WHS needs boys bowling coach for upcoming season
Wilmington High School is in need of a boys bowling coach for the upcoming season. Anyone interested in applying for the position, should send email to athletic director Troy Diels ([email protected]).
Rocky Rockhold steps down as Trotwood-Madison boys basketball coach
Rockhold won over 300 games and his most successful stretch with the Rams was a three-year run that culminated with the 2019 Division II state championship at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus. The high scoring No. 1-ranked Rams, led by state player of the year Amari Davis, rallied from 11 down in the second half, finished on a 17-5 run and survived a tense final two minutes to defeat Columbus South 77-73 and finish 28-2 . In 2017, the Rams lost in the state semifinals to Akron St. Vincent-St, Mary and again to the Irish the following year in the final. Rockhold’s 2014 team also went the state final four. He said that team was mostly football players and undersized and was one of his staff’s best coaching jobs.
Wake the Lake competition to power through Springfield this weekend
Wake the Lake returns to Springfield, Ohio August 26th for the American Powerboat Association (APBA) racing National Championships! Over 8 classes will be competing with teams from all over the US attending. In the past 3 years, Champions Park Lake has hosted more powerboat races than any other venue in the World and continues to grow into the premier powerboat racing facility for the APBA and their National Championships.
Ellis bests Steed on final hole but Falcons top Astros
GREEN TOWNSHIP — Nathan Ellis’ birdie on the final hole edged Andy Steed for match medalist honors Wednesday at Snow Hill Country Club. East Clinton’s Ellis had a 35 while Clinton-Massie’s Steed finished at 36. The final team standings had Massie with 172 and the Astros...
Wilmington News Journal
The Wilmington High School volleyball program held its staff appreciation night Tuesday at Fred Summers Court during the varsity match with Batavia. Volleyball players honored staff members who have made an impact on their lives. In the photo, from left to right, front row (players), Lilly Trentman, Lauren Diels, Lexus Reiley, Caroline Diels, Sydney McCord, Ava Hester, Brynn Bryant, Kayla O’Dell, Ashley Delph, Liz Gray, Madi Schuster, Lisbon Smith, Taija Walker, Aidynne Tippett, Kyli Lambcke, Lauren Harmeling, Layla Reynolds, Adrianna Elzroth, Ally Bayless, Riley Gerber; back row (staff), Joe Gigandet, Jessica Shelton, Dillon Oney, Tammy Gregory, Laura Besser, Carol Ilg, Amy Faris, Valorie Johnson, Erin Moore, Julie Knoblauch, Abigail Arace, Matt Kramer, Jennifer Martin, Cora Kramer, Natalie Harmeling, Jake Green, Dennis Nance, Dustin Brown, Ken Platt and Morgan Combs.
Throwback Thursday: Bound for Boys State
These are some highlights from the News Journal on August 25, 1975 :. “WASHINGTON (AP) — The chairman of Mobil Oil Corp. says oil price controls should end gradually, rather than expire abruptly next weekend, to avoid a ‘shock to America’s fragile economic recovery.’. “Price controls that...
UPCOMING EVENTS
Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected] . • Free community dinner at Grace United Methodist Church in Blanchester 4:30-6 p.m. Thursday, August 25 in the fellowship hall of the church with a delicious meal of burgers, hot dogs, potato salad, green beans or baked beans, chips, desserts and drinks. All are welcome at Center & Wright Streets.
