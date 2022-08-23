Recognizing more than 100 years of grassroots conservation: Fergus Falls Fish and Game Club receives Regional Director's Partner Appreciation Award

January 15, 1956 ~ August 22, 2022 (age 66) Orville Wayne “Bible” Belland, age 66, of White Earth, Minnesota, passed away on Monday, August 22, 2022, at his home in White Earth. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1:00 pm on Monday, August 29, 2022, at St. Columba Episcopal Church in White Earth. A visitation will be at the church from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Sunday, August 28, 2022, with a prayer service at 7:00 pm, and will continue an hour prior to the mass.

WHITE EARTH, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO