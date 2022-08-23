ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Derrick
2d ago

this is what community comes for ding dong Romero in charge. but she'll get on the commercial for electric cars. wake up Tucson we're going to be right behind New York with these Clueless pathetic liberals in charge. they don't care about any of us they never will they only care about their power as homeless goes up crime skyrockets but they're worried about women's choice LOL these people are ruining our country and that's what they want but we won't let them. this city council is a disaster mess they're more worried about putting these no good mask on people's face when we all knew all along it didn't work

AOL Corp

4 people fatally shot, including constable, at eviction in Arizona

Four people were killed in a shooting during an eviction in southern Arizona, including a constable. Deborah Martinez, a Pima County constable, was serving an eviction notice at the Lind Commons apartment complex in Tucson, the Arizona Daily Star reported. Lind Commons Apartments in Tucson, Ariz. (Google/) The identities of...
KOLD-TV

Police: No charges likely in deadly pedestrian crash on Nogales Highway

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle on South Nogales Highway early Thursday, Aug. 25. According to the Tucson Police Department, the pedestrian was likely jaywalking just after 1:30 a.m. in the 7100 block of South Nogales Highway when they were struck by a 2010 Mercury Milan.
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Gunshots reported in El Pueblo Center area

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The area near El Pueblo Learning Center has been cleared by police shortly after gunshots were reportedly heard there on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 24. According to Tucson police, officers were at the scene shortly before 5:30 p.m. and hadn’t located any victims or suspects....
KOLD-TV

Authorities searching for armed man on University of Arizona campus

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are looking for an armed suspect on the University of Arizona campus early Wednesday, Aug. 24. The University of Arizona Police Department said a man had a handgun in his waistband. He was last seen running away from the communications building, which is near University and Park.
KOLD-TV

Derek Chauvin transferred to Tucson prison

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The former Minneapolis police officer convicted of killing George Floyd was transferred to a federal prison in Tucson Wednesday, Aug. 24. According to a CBS report, Derek Chauvin was transferred from the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Oak Park Heights to the Federal Correctional Institution - Tucson.
ABC 15 News

Inmate dies in Pima County Jail Tuesday

TUCSON, AZ — Pima County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to reports of an in-custody death at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex on Aug. 16 around 8 p.m. The dead man has been identified as 37-year-old Wade Welch. On Aug. 15, Welch was booked into the Pima County Adult...
KOLD-TV

Monsoon moderate so far in 2022 but changes may be ahead

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The monsoon in Tucson “so far has been pretty unremarkable,” according to Joseph Cuffari, a program manager with the Pima County Flood Control District. Being unremarkable is not a bad thing when it comes to the 2022 monsoon. It generally means, up to...
KOLD-TV

Police arrest man in connection with deadly hit-and-run near Campbell Avenue, 36th Street

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police say they have arrested a man in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash earlier in the month. According to information from the Tucson Police Department, 43-year-old Armando Morales is being held on a $50,000 bond. He was charged with failure to remain at the scene of a fatal collision, but further investigation could lead to more charges, police said.
KOLD-TV

Tucson woman sentenced to two years for serial shoplifting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson woman has been sentenced after pleading guilty to shoplifting at several stores across Arizona. The Arizona Attorney General’s Office said Brittany Cannon was handed a two-year prison sentence as well as probation for five years. Cannon had earlier pleaded guilty to...

