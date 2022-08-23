Read full article on original website
Derrick
2d ago
this is what community comes for ding dong Romero in charge. but she'll get on the commercial for electric cars. wake up Tucson we're going to be right behind New York with these Clueless pathetic liberals in charge. they don't care about any of us they never will they only care about their power as homeless goes up crime skyrockets but they're worried about women's choice LOL these people are ruining our country and that's what they want but we won't let them. this city council is a disaster mess they're more worried about putting these no good mask on people's face when we all knew all along it didn't work
Reply(1)
3
Pedestrian killed Wednesday on South Nogales Highway
A pedestrian was hit and killed in the early morning hours Wednesday, Aug. 24 on South Nogales Highway near Corona Road, according to Tucson Police.
AOL Corp
4 people fatally shot, including constable, at eviction in Arizona
Four people were killed in a shooting during an eviction in southern Arizona, including a constable. Deborah Martinez, a Pima County constable, was serving an eviction notice at the Lind Commons apartment complex in Tucson, the Arizona Daily Star reported. Lind Commons Apartments in Tucson, Ariz. (Google/) The identities of...
KOLD-TV
Constable, three others killed during eviction at apartment complex in midtown Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Four were killed in a likely triple murder-suicide at an apartment complex in midtown Tucson on Thursday, Aug. 25. The Tucson Police Department said officers were called to Lind Commons Apartments, located at 3493 East Lind Road, around 11 a.m. According to several sources,...
Four people killed, including constable, at Tucson apartment complex
The Tucson Police Department (TPD) is responding to reports of a shooting. Officers say the shooting happened at 3493 E. Lind Rd.
KOLD-TV
Police: No charges likely in deadly pedestrian crash on Nogales Highway
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle on South Nogales Highway early Thursday, Aug. 25. According to the Tucson Police Department, the pedestrian was likely jaywalking just after 1:30 a.m. in the 7100 block of South Nogales Highway when they were struck by a 2010 Mercury Milan.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Gunshots reported in El Pueblo Center area
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The area near El Pueblo Learning Center has been cleared by police shortly after gunshots were reportedly heard there on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 24. According to Tucson police, officers were at the scene shortly before 5:30 p.m. and hadn’t located any victims or suspects....
KOLD-TV
Former Tucson officer Ryan Remington facing manslaughter charge for shooting armed suspect nine times
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The former Tucson police officer who fatally shot an armed suspect in a mobility scooter last year has been indicted on a manslaughter charge. Mike Storie, attorney for Ryan Remington, confirmed his client was charged. Pima County Attorney Laura Conover hosted a 3 p.m....
KOLD-TV
Authorities searching for armed man on University of Arizona campus
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are looking for an armed suspect on the University of Arizona campus early Wednesday, Aug. 24. The University of Arizona Police Department said a man had a handgun in his waistband. He was last seen running away from the communications building, which is near University and Park.
KOLD-TV
Derek Chauvin transferred to Tucson prison
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The former Minneapolis police officer convicted of killing George Floyd was transferred to a federal prison in Tucson Wednesday, Aug. 24. According to a CBS report, Derek Chauvin was transferred from the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Oak Park Heights to the Federal Correctional Institution - Tucson.
KOLD-TV
Man fighting for life following shooting near Glenn, Oracle in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is fighting for his life following a shooting near Glenn and Oracle in Tucson on Wednesday, Aug. 24. The Tucson Police Department said the shooting happened near North Balboa Avenue and West Kelso Street. The TPD said a woman has been detained.
ABC 15 News
Inmate dies in Pima County Jail Tuesday
TUCSON, AZ — Pima County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to reports of an in-custody death at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex on Aug. 16 around 8 p.m. The dead man has been identified as 37-year-old Wade Welch. On Aug. 15, Welch was booked into the Pima County Adult...
TPD: Shooting near Irvington Road
The Tucson Police Department responds to a report of a shooting near Irvington. Officers got calls reporting of shots heard and several people running from the area.
KOLD-TV
Monsoon moderate so far in 2022 but changes may be ahead
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The monsoon in Tucson “so far has been pretty unremarkable,” according to Joseph Cuffari, a program manager with the Pima County Flood Control District. Being unremarkable is not a bad thing when it comes to the 2022 monsoon. It generally means, up to...
Police arrest hit-and-run driver in deadly wreck case
Tucson police identified a 57-year-old man who died after an Aug. 17 wreck and made an arrest in the case. Police say Martin Rolando Batista was found in a desert lot.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Police were following suspect before officer-involved shooting in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A police officer shot a suspect at the Circle K at the intersection of Park Avenue and Bilby Road in Tucson on Thursday, Aug. 25. The Tucson Police Department confirmed an officer-involved shooting is under investigation. According to Sgt. Richard Grandillas, the SWAT team...
KOLD-TV
Police arrest man in connection with deadly hit-and-run near Campbell Avenue, 36th Street
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police say they have arrested a man in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash earlier in the month. According to information from the Tucson Police Department, 43-year-old Armando Morales is being held on a $50,000 bond. He was charged with failure to remain at the scene of a fatal collision, but further investigation could lead to more charges, police said.
2 people Injured In Motor Vehicle Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
Official reports from the Marana Police Department state that the crew responded to a single vehicle rollover on Sunday at around 10 AM. The incident reportedly took place close to Twin Peaks Road, between Oasis Road and Decker Drive.
Former TPD officer indicted by Grand Jury on manslaughter charges
Former police officer Ryan Remington, who was fired in January, is indicted on manslaughter charges for shooting a man in a wheelchair, per the TPD's Association attorney Mike Storie.
KOLD-TV
Tucson woman sentenced to two years for serial shoplifting
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson woman has been sentenced after pleading guilty to shoplifting at several stores across Arizona. The Arizona Attorney General’s Office said Brittany Cannon was handed a two-year prison sentence as well as probation for five years. Cannon had earlier pleaded guilty to...
