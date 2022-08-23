ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

fox32chicago.com

Tow truck crashes into car, injuring driver in the South Loop

CHICAGO - A woman was injured after a tow truck crashed into her car Wednesday night in the South Loop neighborhood. The truck was traveling westbound on Roosevelt Road and "failed to obey a traffic signal," striking a Kia around 11:37 p.m. in the 1100 block of South Clark Street, police said.
fox32chicago.com

Police warn Dearborn Homes community about increase in car thefts

CHICAGO - Police are warning Chicago vehicle owners about an increase in car thefts, specifically in the Dearborn Homes neighborhood. In each of the recent reported incidents, an unknown offender enters an unoccupied, locked car parked on the public way and drives away with it. There have been multiple car...
fox32chicago.com

Man charged in East Garfield Park shooting

CHICAGO - A man was charged in connection with a drive-by shooting last May in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. Glenn Bland, 38, is accused of shooting and wounding a 19-year-old man on May 20 in the 700 block of North Homan Avenue, according to Chicago police. The man was...
fox32chicago.com

Man shot, critically wounded in West Pullman

CHICAGO - A man was critically wounded in a shooting Wednesday in the West Pullman neighborhood. The 25-year-old was outside around 3:14 a.m. when a white sedan pulled up and someone inside started shooting, according to Chicago police. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was transported to...
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police announce arrest of DeKalb murder suspect

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — DeKalb Police have announced the arrest of Michael Howard, 25, for the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old teen on Ridge Drive on Wednesday. According to police, officers were called to the 900 block of Ridge Drive and found the victim in a parking lot, who had been shot in the head. […]
CBS Chicago

Thieves burglarize, steal cars in Glencoe; one ends up crashing on Edens Expressway

SKOKIE, Ill. (CBS) -- Three cars were stolen in the north suburbs early Wednesday morning, and one of them ended up flipping over on the Edens Expressway.The chain of events started at 4 a.m., when a Glencoe resident noticed a young man on their driveway who had gotten into their car and had tried to start the engine.The resident called out and the young man ran off, police said. But the caller said there were about 10 other suspicious people hanging around the area and three cars on the street.Those cars were all stolen, and the thieves drove off in...
CBS Chicago

Two charged with DUI, reckless homicide in fatal Oak Lawn crash

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two people are facing reckless homicide and DUI charges, after a fatal crash Sunday morning in Oak Lawn.Around 1:50 a.m. Sunday, Oak Lawn police responded to a four-car crash at 110th and Cicero Avenue. A Dodge Charger and a Honda Accord were headed south on Cicero at high rates of speed, when the Charger rear-ended a Lincoln sedan, forcing it into the northbound lanes near 110th Street, where it hit a Dodge Ram head-on.The Charger came to a stop near 110th and Cicero while the Honda Accord left the roadway near 109th and Cicero and hit a bench...
CBS Chicago

Man dies after being stabbed in River North, driving a few blocks to Magnificent Mile

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 36-year-old man is dead after being stabbed in River North and driving a few blocks until his car stopped on the Magnificent Mile Tuesday evening. As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, it all happened at the height of rush hour around 6:45 p.m. The chain of events ended in the middle of the street on Michigan Avenue near Ontario Street and the Burberry store – but it began several blocks to the west at Ohio and Dearborn streets.Late Tuesday at the latter intersection, police had set up a barrier around a bloody black sandal...
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police warn businesses about early morning burglaries in South Loop

CHICAGO - Detectives from Area Three are alerting businesses about two recently reported burglaries in the Loop and South Loop. Both incidents occurred in the early hours of the morning in August. Police say, the offender forcefully entered into the businesses by breaking a front/side glass window before taking property...
fox32chicago.com

Chicago dog walker helps stop kidnapping in West Loop

CHICAGO - A Chicago dog walker is being credited for stopping a kidnapper in their tracks. Police said a woman was walking near Sangamon and Adams in the West Loop Wednesday morning when someone grabbed her. The suspect tried to drag the woman into a vehicle with three other people...
fox32chicago.com

Minor arrested in West Garfield Park for alleged armed robbery

CHICAGO - A 17-year-old male was arrested on Tuesday in West Garfield Park for an alleged armed robbery. The suspect was arrested in the 4400 block of West Jackson Boulevard. Police say he was positively identified as one of the offenders who, moments earlier, in the 1000 block of West Jackson Boulevard entered a retail store and took merchandise while armed with a gun.
cwbchicago.com

#30: Concealed carry holder shoots 7-time felon who tried to kill him, prosecutors say. That man was on bail for a felony gun case.

When a concealed carry license holder shot a gunman in Chicago on Monday, police initially thought it was a botched carjacking. It wasn’t. Prosecutors said on Wednesday that the men knew each other and that the concealed carry permit holder was targeted in a murder attempt by a seven-time felon on bond for a Class X armed habitual criminal gun case.
