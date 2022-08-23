Read full article on original website
Oak Lawn bar Gaslight's license suspended after fatal DUI crash that killed 1, injured 3 others
The village of Oak Lawn has suspended the license of a bar following a drunk driving crash that killed a mother over the weekend.
fox32chicago.com
Tow truck crashes into car, injuring driver in the South Loop
CHICAGO - A woman was injured after a tow truck crashed into her car Wednesday night in the South Loop neighborhood. The truck was traveling westbound on Roosevelt Road and "failed to obey a traffic signal," striking a Kia around 11:37 p.m. in the 1100 block of South Clark Street, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Police warn Dearborn Homes community about increase in car thefts
CHICAGO - Police are warning Chicago vehicle owners about an increase in car thefts, specifically in the Dearborn Homes neighborhood. In each of the recent reported incidents, an unknown offender enters an unoccupied, locked car parked on the public way and drives away with it. There have been multiple car...
fox32chicago.com
Woodridge man suspected of stealing from Target allegedly attacked responding officer
WOODRIDGE, Ill. - A Woodridge man is being held on a $250,000 bond for allegedly disarming a police officer when he was confronted at a Target store for reportedly stealing merchandise, officials said. On Wednesday, Woodridge police responded to a call of retail theft at the Target located on 63rd...
Man violently robbed on CTA train; Chicago police release photos of suspects
The man suffered injuries to his face that required stitches, according to police.
Man faces 15 years in prison after fatal hit and run in northwest suburb
A north suburban man is facing prison time after a fatal hit and run accident. Waldemar Buczak of Hampshire was driving the truck that struck and killed Jose Cobian of Chicago as he rode his bicycle on Busse Road in Elk Grove Village last week.
fox32chicago.com
Man charged in East Garfield Park shooting
CHICAGO - A man was charged in connection with a drive-by shooting last May in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. Glenn Bland, 38, is accused of shooting and wounding a 19-year-old man on May 20 in the 700 block of North Homan Avenue, according to Chicago police. The man was...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot, critically wounded in West Pullman
CHICAGO - A man was critically wounded in a shooting Wednesday in the West Pullman neighborhood. The 25-year-old was outside around 3:14 a.m. when a white sedan pulled up and someone inside started shooting, according to Chicago police. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was transported to...
Gun charges kept against teen, now under curfew after violent Oak Lawn police arrest caught on video
The 17-year-old was badly injured in the incident.
Police announce arrest of DeKalb murder suspect
DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — DeKalb Police have announced the arrest of Michael Howard, 25, for the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old teen on Ridge Drive on Wednesday. According to police, officers were called to the 900 block of Ridge Drive and found the victim in a parking lot, who had been shot in the head. […]
Thieves burglarize, steal cars in Glencoe; one ends up crashing on Edens Expressway
SKOKIE, Ill. (CBS) -- Three cars were stolen in the north suburbs early Wednesday morning, and one of them ended up flipping over on the Edens Expressway.The chain of events started at 4 a.m., when a Glencoe resident noticed a young man on their driveway who had gotten into their car and had tried to start the engine.The resident called out and the young man ran off, police said. But the caller said there were about 10 other suspicious people hanging around the area and three cars on the street.Those cars were all stolen, and the thieves drove off in...
2 wounded while shooting at each other in Marquette Park; 1 in custody
Two people were wounded while shooting at each other Wednesday evening in Marquette Park on the South Side. Two men, both 33, opened fire on each other after one man was approached by the other.
Chicago shooting: Woman killed, another hurt in Little Village, police say
Two women were shot, one fatally, while standing outside on Chicago's Southwest Side, police said.
Oak Lawn mayor suspends bar's liquor license following fatal crash that involved overserved patrons
The village of Oak Lawn has suspended the liquor license of a bar that opened last month. Mayor Terry Vorderer said complaints against the “The Gaslight Bar & Grill,” also known as “On the Rocks” on 95th Street, include fighting, noise, littering.
Two charged with DUI, reckless homicide in fatal Oak Lawn crash
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two people are facing reckless homicide and DUI charges, after a fatal crash Sunday morning in Oak Lawn.Around 1:50 a.m. Sunday, Oak Lawn police responded to a four-car crash at 110th and Cicero Avenue. A Dodge Charger and a Honda Accord were headed south on Cicero at high rates of speed, when the Charger rear-ended a Lincoln sedan, forcing it into the northbound lanes near 110th Street, where it hit a Dodge Ram head-on.The Charger came to a stop near 110th and Cicero while the Honda Accord left the roadway near 109th and Cicero and hit a bench...
Man dies after being stabbed in River North, driving a few blocks to Magnificent Mile
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 36-year-old man is dead after being stabbed in River North and driving a few blocks until his car stopped on the Magnificent Mile Tuesday evening. As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, it all happened at the height of rush hour around 6:45 p.m. The chain of events ended in the middle of the street on Michigan Avenue near Ontario Street and the Burberry store – but it began several blocks to the west at Ohio and Dearborn streets.Late Tuesday at the latter intersection, police had set up a barrier around a bloody black sandal...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police warn businesses about early morning burglaries in South Loop
CHICAGO - Detectives from Area Three are alerting businesses about two recently reported burglaries in the Loop and South Loop. Both incidents occurred in the early hours of the morning in August. Police say, the offender forcefully entered into the businesses by breaking a front/side glass window before taking property...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago dog walker helps stop kidnapping in West Loop
CHICAGO - A Chicago dog walker is being credited for stopping a kidnapper in their tracks. Police said a woman was walking near Sangamon and Adams in the West Loop Wednesday morning when someone grabbed her. The suspect tried to drag the woman into a vehicle with three other people...
fox32chicago.com
Minor arrested in West Garfield Park for alleged armed robbery
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old male was arrested on Tuesday in West Garfield Park for an alleged armed robbery. The suspect was arrested in the 4400 block of West Jackson Boulevard. Police say he was positively identified as one of the offenders who, moments earlier, in the 1000 block of West Jackson Boulevard entered a retail store and took merchandise while armed with a gun.
cwbchicago.com
#30: Concealed carry holder shoots 7-time felon who tried to kill him, prosecutors say. That man was on bail for a felony gun case.
When a concealed carry license holder shot a gunman in Chicago on Monday, police initially thought it was a botched carjacking. It wasn’t. Prosecutors said on Wednesday that the men knew each other and that the concealed carry permit holder was targeted in a murder attempt by a seven-time felon on bond for a Class X armed habitual criminal gun case.
