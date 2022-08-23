ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ribbon cutting ceremony marks completion of Jimmy DeLoach Parkway

BLOOMINGDALE, Ga. (WTGS) — Officials from several agencies gathered on Thursday to cut the ribbon on the Jimmy DeLoach Parkway extension project. The project completed the 12.5 miles of the Jimmy DeLoach Parkway which now links I-16 with the Savannah Port, according to a release. Officials from the Georgia Department of Transportation, Georgia Ports Authority, Chief of Staff for Gov. Kemp Bert Brantley and members of the DeLoach parkway gathered for the ceremony.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

United Services Automobile Association gives free cars to veterans

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Several veterans from our community are the proud new owners of cars. In celebration of United Services Automobile Association turning 100 years old, the company is giving away 100 free cars to veterans across the country. Today they gave away five of those to Georgia veterans...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Jimmy DeLoach Parkway expansion project completed

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A multi-million dollar highway expansion project is complete. It’s one that now officially links the Port of Savannah to Interstate 16 via the Jimmy DeLoach Parkway. The parkway now stretches 12 and a half miles south through Chatham County’s western edge all the from...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah City Council approves affordable housing projects

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday night, Savannah City Council members unanimously approved several initiatives to tackle homelessness and affordable housing. The city is going to spend close to $6.5 million to build 38 cottages and 12 residential service buildings on vacant land at Dundee Cottages and the Cove at Dundee.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Guyton holds lottery for businesses to receive liquor licenses

GUYTON, Ga. (WTOC) - Tonight, the city of Guyton held a lottery for business owners eager to get approved for the city’s new liquor licenses. Last year, residents overwhelmingly voted to allow package stores, or stores that sell liquor, in Guyton. So, the city went back and wrote-up a...
GUYTON, GA
WSAV News 3

Kemp to dedicate $125 million to supercharge school-based health centers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Tuesday, Gov. Brian Kemp announced that he will dedicate $125 million to supercharge Georgia’s School-Based Health Center Program and help strengthen healthcare options for families across the state, including those in underserved and rural communities. The funding will be administered by the Georgia Department of Education through a grant program. Awardees […]
GEORGIA STATE
Grice Connect

Publix NOW HIRING for Eagles Corner store

With a projected opening date of mid-November, Publix is now hiring for our new Statesboro store at 101 Tormenta Way in the Eagles Corner shopping center. You can apply online by clicking Apply to Store and entering store #1733. There will also be a hiring fair at the Blue Moon...
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Twenty-Five Years: A Reflection

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A reflection from Dr. Jack Eades after winning Best Allergist for Best of Savannah- Recently I was privileged to win “Best Allergist” in Savannah once again. It’s a humbling title which has caused me to reflect upon my career. Over two decades ago on a cool November day, Southern Allergy & Asthma, PC was incorporated and opened her doors to patients. Since then, I have had the pleasure and privilege to care for thousands of patients. They have come from near and far, they have referred their loved ones, they have entrusted their care to me. This is an awesome responsibility for which I am deeply grateful: their confidence and trust has been an inspiration. This blessing is truly one from God to whom I must give thanks. He has guided my path putting people in my life who have mentored and assisted me along the way. My staff has been amazing. I could not maintain our level of care without their conscientious dedication to our patients and support of my leadership. They are the “Best Medical Staff “in Savannah. I am likewise blessed to be in this medical community: surrounded by a diverse group of highly trained physicians. I cannot count the number of colleagues who have referred their patients to me and even sought my care for their families. Last, but by no means least, is my lovingly supportive family whose patience and sacrifice has allowed me to practice the lovely art of medicine. Thank you, thank you all. Humbly, Jack Eades, MD.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce holds Business Expo

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce held their Business Expo earlier today. The event welcomed over 500 members and guests today to network and engage with the community. The event manager says that having local businesses engaging with the people of Savannah and building a connection...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Effingham County warehouse project sparking concerns

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Concern is growing about a new warehouse project in Effingham County. That’s with opponents saying the project will threaten the drinking water supply for Chatham, Bryan, and Effingham Counties. Now, the City of Savannah is getting involved. Effingham County recently authorized industrial zoning near...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Hundreds of tenants facing eviction in a Lowcountry neighborhood

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hundreds of people in one Lowcountry neighborhood found eviction notices taped to their doors a few weeks ago, saying they had to be out of their homes in as little as a month. “Over the next 90 days 350 people will be displaced,” Executive Director, HHI...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Ceremony held to sign last beam for structure of new school in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s first K through 12 school in one building has just one more year to go until it’s open for Garden City students. The Savannah Chatham County school district held a topping out ceremony for board members and attendees to sign the last beam to be added to the structure of the school.
SAVANNAH, GA
yourislandnews.com

Public Facilities Committee unanimous in plan to expand Sea Island Parkway

Beaufort County Council Public Facilities Committee voted unanimously this week to draw up plans to expand Sea Island Parkway to four lanes with a landscaped median and pathways. “This option will alleviate congestion, make a scenic entryway to Lady’s Island and a walkable neighborhood,” Assistant County Administrator for Infrastructure Jared...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC

