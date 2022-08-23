Read full article on original website
mynews13.com
Some Florida educators leave teaching jobs for new pastures
ORLANDO, Fla. — The new school year is underway across Central Florida, but experts say the outlook in classrooms could differ from years past. Many districts are still battling teacher vacancies in the classroom, even as kids file into class. What You Need To Know. As the current school...
WESH
Gov. DeSantis announces toll relief program for some Florida motorists
ORLANDO, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference in Orlando Thursday at Florida's Turnpike Headquarters. He began by slamming student loan relief, saying it is not fair to those that chose not to go to college due to the high cost. DeSantis added that he feels the...
austinnews.net
Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp. Provides the Largest Retirement Community in the USA Its Environmentally Conscious Flexi(R)-Pave
Over 17,000 feet of Flexi®-Pave installed at The Villages, Black Lake Preserve Walking Trail. TAMPA BAY, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2022 / Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp. (OTC PINK:AWSL) is pleased to announce it has provided 17,393 SF of Black KBI Flexi®-Pave to enhance the walking trail in the largest retirement community in the USA.
‘Absolutely incredible’: Local borrowers, financial experts respond to student loan forgiveness
ORLANDO, Fla. — On Wednesday, President Joe Biden revealed details of his student loan forgiveness plan, which will result in millions of people having their debt cut significantly. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. For students who took out a loan and now earn less than $125,000...
Florida’s homeowner’s insurance crisis hits The Villages
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — For the last two decades Steve and Alice Smith have enjoyed their quiet retiree life in “Florida’s Friendliest Hometown”, better known as The Villages. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. “It’s nice here, everyone gets to know each other, we’ve...
Lawsuit: Orlando Rent Control Proposal Is Illegal
Sky-high rent increases have escaped expensive coastal metros to hit fast-growing, traditionally more-affordable metros in the Sunbelt. Spreading with those price hikes are new battles over rent control. The latest flare-up is in Orlando, Florida, which has seen some of the fastest rental price increases since the start of the...
mynews13.com
Last, but not least on Orange County’s ballot: The millage question
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. --- This primary election day, Orange County Public School District leaders hope voters won’t skip over the final question on their ballots: whether or not to renew the county's one-mill property tax, which currently equates to about $20 per month for the average homeowner. What You...
WESH
Shoppers head to Goodwill Industries of Central Florida for National Secondhand Wardrobe Day
Thursday is National Secondhand Wardrobe Day. It's a day dedicated to raising awareness about the positive cycle of donating old clothes and shopping for new, old threads at secondhand stores. A survey says shopping at thrift stores, garage sales or flea markets has become trendy these days. Younger consumers see...
mynews13.com
Orlando lifts minimum parking requirements for parts of downtown
The City of Orlando has passed a measure to waive minimum parking requirements for new building developments in the city. The decision comes amid a wave of similar ordinances passed in cities across the country as advocates for affordable housing push municipalities to prioritize investment in residential properties over parking.
click orlando
Central Florida school board elections see results during primaries
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – School board races across Central Florida are wrapping up during the election primaries, and winners have already been announced in Brevard and Orange Counties. Carrying the endorsement of Governor DeSantis, Megan Wright defeated two-term District 1 seat Misty Belford by more than 20 points in...
WESH
Seminole County to focus future growth where it can best fit in
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County has boomed over the years. Back in the early 1970s, there were only about 84,000 people. Now, the county is home to well over 450,000 people. Sub-divisions are popping up all over and new homes are being built. Seminole County is updating its...
daytonatimes.com
Primary outcome: Wins for Barnaby, Davis, Williams
Turnout remained low in precincts located in Daytona’s Black neighborhoods. The 2022 primary election had mixed results for local candidates, particularly Black candidates. DeLand City Commissioner Jessica Davis will keep her Seat 3 after soundly defeating Deidre Dukes Perry. Davis got 76% of the vote. “It takes a lot...
Homeowners find property falsely listed “for sale” online, again
ORLANDO, Fla. — In December, Patricia Waring found her family land listed as “for sale” online when someone showed up at her house to ask about the land. Only one problem, the land wasn’t for sale and someone had posted a photo and the address online.
floridaescape.com
Best Indian Restaurant In Clermont Florida
When it comes to authentic Indian cuisine that everyone will enjoy, I highly recommend Guru Restaurant Clermont if you’re heading over to Central Florida soon. Guru Indian Restaurant Clermont is a family-owned establishment that offers a selection of fabulous food with a warm ambiance. The restaurant can cater to private events such as weddings, business lunches or dinners, cocktail receptions, and more.
click orlando
Mims U-pick sunflower field opens with 9/11 remembrance design
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A U-pick sunflower field in Mims has opened with a design paying tribute to the tragic events on Sept. 11, 2001. Sledd’s U-Pick Farms shared photos on its Facebook page showcasing this year’s design for its sunflower field. [TRENDING: Here’s a list of...
orangeobserver.com
Garden Theatre Board of Directors issues update
The Garden Theatre’s Board of Directors released an update in relation to the ongoing controversy surrounding turnover in highly visible roles and production cancellations on Wednesday, Aug. 17. “After months of working in good faith to find common ground with Garden Theatre staff, the Board of Directors has made...
click orlando
More sea breeze storms in Central Florida forecast. Here’s what to expect
ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing a high coverage of storms Thursday afternoon across Central Florida as the east and west coast sea breezes battle it out. High temperatures will be in the mid 90s in the Orlando area. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. And...
franchising.com
Daddy’s Chicken Shack Hatches in Florida with Fourth 20-Unit Regional Development Deal
Entrepreneurial Family Makes Big Growth Moves, Expanding Brand into the Sunshine State. August 24, 2022 // Franchising.com // PASADENA, Calif. - Daddy’s Chicken Shack is flying to new heights with its most recent regional development deal, driving the brand towards nationwide growth in the untapped East Coast market. As...
yourcommunitypaper.com
Comings and Growings (Downtown, September 2022)
Eola Lounge has opened in the South Eola neighborhood and Thornton Park Main Street District at 100 S. Eola Drive, Ste. 104. Chefs Tiger and Nabil have curated a dinner menu of high-end Asian fusion food, including rack of lamb, chicken wings, seafood and black truffle buratta. UCF alumni may...
fox13news.com
DeSantis says Biden's student loan forgiveness plan alienates 'people who went and did the right thing'
ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis weighed in on President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan during a stop in Orlando on Thursday, calling it a "divisive policy" that will only increase the already soaring inflation. DeSantis held a press conference in Orlando at the Florida Turnpike Headquarters to...
