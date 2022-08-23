ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

mynews13.com

Some Florida educators leave teaching jobs for new pastures

ORLANDO, Fla. — The new school year is underway across Central Florida, but experts say the outlook in classrooms could differ from years past. Many districts are still battling teacher vacancies in the classroom, even as kids file into class. What You Need To Know. As the current school...
austinnews.net

Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp. Provides the Largest Retirement Community in the USA Its Environmentally Conscious Flexi(R)-Pave

Over 17,000 feet of Flexi®-Pave installed at The Villages, Black Lake Preserve Walking Trail. TAMPA BAY, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2022 / Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp. (OTC PINK:AWSL) is pleased to announce it has provided 17,393 SF of Black KBI Flexi®-Pave to enhance the walking trail in the largest retirement community in the USA.
Reason.com

Lawsuit: Orlando Rent Control Proposal Is Illegal

Sky-high rent increases have escaped expensive coastal metros to hit fast-growing, traditionally more-affordable metros in the Sunbelt. Spreading with those price hikes are new battles over rent control. The latest flare-up is in Orlando, Florida, which has seen some of the fastest rental price increases since the start of the...
mynews13.com

Orlando lifts minimum parking requirements for parts of downtown

The City of Orlando has passed a measure to waive minimum parking requirements for new building developments in the city. The decision comes amid a wave of similar ordinances passed in cities across the country as advocates for affordable housing push municipalities to prioritize investment in residential properties over parking.
click orlando

Central Florida school board elections see results during primaries

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – School board races across Central Florida are wrapping up during the election primaries, and winners have already been announced in Brevard and Orange Counties. Carrying the endorsement of Governor DeSantis, Megan Wright defeated two-term District 1 seat Misty Belford by more than 20 points in...
daytonatimes.com

Primary outcome: Wins for Barnaby, Davis, Williams

Turnout remained low in precincts located in Daytona’s Black neighborhoods. The 2022 primary election had mixed results for local candidates, particularly Black candidates. DeLand City Commissioner Jessica Davis will keep her Seat 3 after soundly defeating Deidre Dukes Perry. Davis got 76% of the vote. “It takes a lot...
floridaescape.com

Best Indian Restaurant In Clermont Florida

When it comes to authentic Indian cuisine that everyone will enjoy, I highly recommend Guru Restaurant Clermont if you’re heading over to Central Florida soon. Guru Indian Restaurant Clermont is a family-owned establishment that offers a selection of fabulous food with a warm ambiance. The restaurant can cater to private events such as weddings, business lunches or dinners, cocktail receptions, and more.
click orlando

Mims U-pick sunflower field opens with 9/11 remembrance design

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A U-pick sunflower field in Mims has opened with a design paying tribute to the tragic events on Sept. 11, 2001. Sledd’s U-Pick Farms shared photos on its Facebook page showcasing this year’s design for its sunflower field. [TRENDING: Here’s a list of...
orangeobserver.com

Garden Theatre Board of Directors issues update

The Garden Theatre’s Board of Directors released an update in relation to the ongoing controversy surrounding turnover in highly visible roles and production cancellations on Wednesday, Aug. 17. “After months of working in good faith to find common ground with Garden Theatre staff, the Board of Directors has made...
yourcommunitypaper.com

Comings and Growings (Downtown, September 2022)

Eola Lounge has opened in the South Eola neighborhood and Thornton Park Main Street District at 100 S. Eola Drive, Ste. 104. Chefs Tiger and Nabil have curated a dinner menu of high-end Asian fusion food, including rack of lamb, chicken wings, seafood and black truffle buratta. UCF alumni may...
