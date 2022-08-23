Read full article on original website
SEATTLE — While inflation has shown some signs of slowing down after a 40-year high in June, it is still having an impact on the cost of back-to-school supplies. Prices on basic supplies at big box stores like Target and Walmart on average differ by less than $1, but advocates said even a few cents can make a difference this year.
Hot dogs and chicken sandwiches. “Plant-powered, clean-caffeine” maté drinks. Palm, tarot and chakra readings. Earlier this month, thousands of concertgoers at the Day In Day Out music festival were spoiled with choices in the booths sprinkled around Seattle Center’s Fisher Green Pavilion lawn. A bit more unusual among the offerings: naloxone, a life-saving, opioid overdose-reversing drug also known as Narcan.
Contract negotiations underway with teachers as first day of school draws near for Seattle students
SEATTLE — Seattle Public Schools is working to negotiate a new contract with the Seattle Education Association, which represents teachers and other staff as the first day of school is set to begin soon. Nearly 50,000 students are expected to start classes on Sept. 7 for grades 1-12 and...
Nordstrom hosts 'Rack to School' event for students in need
BELLEVUE, Wash. — A group of social media and style influencers did some back-to-school shopping for local students in need Tuesday. Nordstrom Rack covered the cost as Big Brothers Big Sisters of Puget Sound provided wish lists from students who were nominated. President and CEO Alonda Williams was on...
KIRO 7, Salvation Army send local kids on back-to-school shopping spree
BELLEVUE, Wash. — The start of the school year is around the corner and to make things easier for families, KIRO 7 has partnered with the Salvation Army to send local kids back-to-school shopping. More than 500 kids across Western Washington were selected to participate in the Salvation Army’s...
Seattle Workers Say Pre-COVID Office World Is Gone
(TNS) — After two years of overly optimistic forecasts, blown deadlines, backtracking and pushback, it's fair to say the return to the office isn't going as planned. In downtown Seattle, offices are just 42% as full as they were before COVID-19, according to the latest data from the Downtown Seattle Association. That's an improvement over the previous four months, when it averaged 35%, and it's in line with a 10-city average tracked by Kastle Systems.
Delay problems continue for Washington State Ferries
EDMONDS, Wash. — Washington State Ferries said its seeing a significant number of delays. On Thursday, Diana Olmstead was hoping to make her ferry back to Kingston on time. Lately, that hasn't been the case. “What may take me an hour to two hours can take three to four...
Snohomish County nonprofit gives RVs to people experiencing homelessness
GRANITE FALLS, Wash. — The search for a solution to our region's homeless problem is a difficult one, but a unique program in Snohomish County appears to be helping. It involves buying RVs for people who are experiencing homelessness and making them actual homeowners. The idea of giving mobile...
Seattle Girls’ School has new home — with room for the community — in the Central District
Private education continues to be a growth industry in Central Seattle. A new campus for Seattle Girls’ School has opened in the Central District, replacing the former campus that was located at 2706 S Jackson. Seattle Girls’ School is an all-girls and gender nonconforming middle school that educates youth...
Byrd Barr Place returns to newly-renovated firehouse in Seattle's Central District
SEATTLE — Seattle’s Central District is celebrating a homecoming of sorts. Byrd Barr Place is celebrating a return to the building it previously operated out of, complete with renovations to help the organization advance its mission. Byrd Barr Place has been serving the Central District since the 1960s...
First the Sonics, now this? | We’re Number 3! | Cesar’s grandson
EDITOR’S NOTE — Extra credit for the sign: “First the SuperSonics, now this?”. EDITOR’S NOTE — Healthcare workers represented by UFCW 3000 are conducting informational picketing TODAY from 10:30 a.m. to noon at Providence Everett’s Colby and Pacific campus entrances to protest staffing issues across all units.
Washington names Lakewood 'Smart Community' for environmental protections
LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Lakewood’s plans for climate change have put the city on Washington’s radar. Last week, the state awarded Lakewood the Smart Climate Strategies Award for its 2021 Comprehensive Plan for Energy and Climate Change Chapter. The Chapter outlines a variety of policies and actions designed...
Parents worry policy changes at Oak Harbor could 'out' transgender students
OAK HARBOR, Wash. — Policy changes are being considered in the Oak Harbor School District regarding privacy and gender identity issues. Some parents worry the changes could end up "outing" transgender students. There are two changes being proposed by the Washington State School Directors Association (WSSDA), which regularly suggest...
Seattle Center's International Fountain DJ reveals fountain's secret passages
SEATTLE — It's been the center of Seattle since 1962. And this man has been making its soundtrack since 1996. "I'm James Whetzel and basically I'm the DJ for the International Fountain." Every morning at 10 a.m., the International Fountain at the Seattle Center wakes up — with music...
Family-friendly day trip to Des Moines
Get ready to explore the south side of Seattle in a whole new way on this family-friendly day trip to Des Moines (not to be confused with the city in Iowa). Take an interactive adventure to discover stories about UFOs, bootleggers and a controversial fish statue. Walk through a former gravel pit turned art installation, visit a dog park that was once a Nike missile site and find two gardens with intriguingly different histories. Plus play pinball, ride bikes and enjoy a variety of tasty foods from international dishes to mini-donuts. All within a few miles of each other.
Washington’s 60 Most Timeless Inventions
Sixty years ago, at what would be the apex of the Century 21 Exposition, there was a problem. Just below the titular point of the Space Needle, a revolving restaurant patented by Seattle architect John Graham promised to dazzle diners atop the futuristic landmark of the 1962 World’s Fair. Once per hour, the Eye of the Needle would make a full rotation. Patrons didn’t have to move a muscle for a panoramic view of our peaks and shores. But this constant whirl would tangle the corded phones of the times. Visitors would need a new way to brag about the experience from their seats.
Hate crimes against transgender people are spiking, data shows
MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — According to the FBI, hate crimes against the transgender community have skyrocketed over the past two years. KING 5's Facing Race team has been looking into what’s behind the spike in violence, and how it’s impacting local families. To Craig and Deborah Martinez...
Evergreen State Fair 2022, Everything You Need to Know!
MONROE, Wash., August 24, 2022 – We are so excited to be opening the fair gates as “The Show Must Go On” for the 2022 Evergreen State Fair! The full fair is back this year with your new and returning vendors, carnival rides, animal barns, displays and exhibits, entertainment and more.
