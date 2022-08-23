ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crosscut

Advocates push for Narcan to become a staple in Seattle’s music scene

Hot dogs and chicken sandwiches. “Plant-powered, clean-caffeine” maté drinks. Palm, tarot and chakra readings. Earlier this month, thousands of concertgoers at the Day In Day Out music festival were spoiled with choices in the booths sprinkled around Seattle Center’s Fisher Green Pavilion lawn. A bit more unusual among the offerings: naloxone, a life-saving, opioid overdose-reversing drug also known as Narcan.
KING 5

North Thurston teachers picket over workloads, increased pay

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — Members of the North Thurston Education Association marched to the North Thurston Public Schools’ offices Thursday morning to hold an informational picket. Association Vice President Katie Agren said the picket aims to send a message to the school district:. “We need the district to...
The Stranger

Slog AM: Kent Teachers Strike, Idaho Trigger Law Partially Blocked, and Anti-Murray Ad Makes Her Look Cool Actually

Time to pick out your sluttiest lil outfit: According to the National Weather Service - Seattle, we have another hot day ahead of us. I say we make the most of it. There are only so many days you can go to the grocery store in a bralette with jean shorts up your ass. The time is so limited that by Friday some of you fall-obsessed little freaks will try to pull out your light-weight cardigans.
KING 5

Nordstrom hosts 'Rack to School' event for students in need

BELLEVUE, Wash. — A group of social media and style influencers did some back-to-school shopping for local students in need Tuesday. Nordstrom Rack covered the cost as Big Brothers Big Sisters of Puget Sound provided wish lists from students who were nominated. President and CEO Alonda Williams was on...
Government Technology

Seattle Workers Say Pre-COVID Office World Is Gone

(TNS) — After two years of overly optimistic forecasts, blown deadlines, backtracking and pushback, it's fair to say the return to the office isn't going as planned. In downtown Seattle, offices are just 42% as full as they were before COVID-19, according to the latest data from the Downtown Seattle Association. That's an improvement over the previous four months, when it averaged 35%, and it's in line with a 10-city average tracked by Kastle Systems.
KING 5

Delay problems continue for Washington State Ferries

EDMONDS, Wash. — Washington State Ferries said its seeing a significant number of delays. On Thursday, Diana Olmstead was hoping to make her ferry back to Kingston on time. Lately, that hasn't been the case. “What may take me an hour to two hours can take three to four...
thestand.org

First the Sonics, now this? | We’re Number 3! | Cesar’s grandson

EDITOR’S NOTE — Extra credit for the sign: “First the SuperSonics, now this?”. EDITOR’S NOTE — Healthcare workers represented by UFCW 3000 are conducting informational picketing TODAY from 10:30 a.m. to noon at Providence Everett’s Colby and Pacific campus entrances to protest staffing issues across all units.
seattleschild.com

Family-friendly day trip to Des Moines

Get ready to explore the south side of Seattle in a whole new way on this family-friendly day trip to Des Moines (not to be confused with the city in Iowa). Take an interactive adventure to discover stories about UFOs, bootleggers and a controversial fish statue. Walk through a former gravel pit turned art installation, visit a dog park that was once a Nike missile site and find two gardens with intriguingly different histories. Plus play pinball, ride bikes and enjoy a variety of tasty foods from international dishes to mini-donuts. All within a few miles of each other.
seattlemet.com

Washington’s 60 Most Timeless Inventions

Sixty years ago, at what would be the apex of the Century 21 Exposition, there was a problem. Just below the titular point of the Space Needle, a revolving restaurant patented by Seattle architect John Graham promised to dazzle diners atop the futuristic landmark of the 1962 World’s Fair. Once per hour, the Eye of the Needle would make a full rotation. Patrons didn’t have to move a muscle for a panoramic view of our peaks and shores. But this constant whirl would tangle the corded phones of the times. Visitors would need a new way to brag about the experience from their seats.
lynnwoodtimes.com

Evergreen State Fair 2022, Everything You Need to Know!

MONROE, Wash., August 24, 2022 – We are so excited to be opening the fair gates as “The Show Must Go On” for the 2022 Evergreen State Fair! The full fair is back this year with your new and returning vendors, carnival rides, animal barns, displays and exhibits, entertainment and more.
