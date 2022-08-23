Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Officials investigate motive in murder-suicide that left 4 dead in Lynn, Massachusetts
LYNN, Mass. — The Essex County district attorney saida woman fatally shot her father, her brother-in-law, and her brother-in-law’s father before killing herself in Lynn, Massachusetts. Investigators said Kahosay Sharifi, 31, shot her father, Mohamad Sharifi, 66, and her brother-in-law, Sanjar Halin, 34, at 98 Rockaway St. She...
Man Shot in New Hampshire Mall Parking Lot, Gets Himself to Urgent Care
A man shot in the parking lot of the Mall at Rockingham Park went to an urgent care on his own early Monday evening. Salem Police said they responded to reports that people were leaving the parking lot in vehicles and on foot after shots were fired in a parking lot around 6 p.m. At the same time, a 911 caller reported a man walking into an urgent care on Stiles Road with gunshot wounds a mile away from the mall.
Lowell teen shot outside Mall at Rockingham Park
SALEM, N.H. - A teenager was shot outside the Mall at Rockingham Park in Salem, New Hampshire on Monday evening, police said.Officers responded to the mall parking lot at about 6 p.m. for reports of shots fired and people fleeing the scene. Salem police said they were notified about 10 minutes later that a 19-year-old walked into a nearby urgent care with gunshot wounds.The victim is from Lowell and he was being treated for serious but not life-threatening injuries, police said.Investigators do not believe this was a random shooting and say there's no threat to the public. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 603-893-1911.
Police give more details about shooting outside mall in Salem
SALEM, N.H. — Police in Salem on Tuesday released additional information aftera man was shot outside the Rockingham Park Mall on Monday. Police identified the shooting victim as a 19-year-old from Lowell, Massachusetts. Officers responded to a mall parking lot around 6 p.m. Monday for a report of shots...
4 dead in suspected murder-suicide in Lynn, Massachusetts; police investigate 3 crime scenes
LYNN, Mass. — Four people are dead after a murder-suicide in Lynn, Massachusetts, that spanned three crime scenes. The Essex County district attorney said officers responded just before 3 p.m. Tuesday to a home, where they found the bodies of two men. An initial investigation determined the suspect was...
Lowell teenager shot in mall parking lot in New Hampshire; ‘not a random shooting’, police say
A 19-year-old man from Lowell was shot in the parking lot of the Rockingham Park Mall in Salem, New Hampshire on Aug. 22, the town’s police said. Around 6 p.m. the Salem police responded to reports of shots fired outside the Rockingham Mall. People had fled the scene in cars and “on foot,” the police stated. Once Salem police arrived, they declared the mall to be the scene of the crime based on evidence of the shooting.
One dead, several injured in Newburyport crash
NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - A motorcyclist is dead and several others are hurt in a deadly crash on I-95 North in Newburyport, according to State Police. State Police said troopers responded at 10:16 p.m. Wednesday night, and a preliminary investigation suggests that Daniel Mena, 21, of Lynn, was riding a 2005 Yamaha XVS110 with swapped plates and had a near-collision with multiple cars, according to multiple witnesses. The near-miss caused one of those cars to swerve into the motorcycle, flipping the bike onto its side.
DA to announce indictment in death of young woman who was found dead in woods in Beverly in 1986
SALEM, Mass. — Law enforcement officials on Wednesday plan to announce a murder indictment in connection with a decades-long investigation into the death of a 20-year-old woman who was found dead in the woods in Beverly. Essex District Attorney Jonathan W. Blodgett will provide details on the indictment of...
Hollis police hold active shooting training at high school
HOLLIS, N.H. — Law enforcement officers met at Hollis-Brookline High School Thursday as part of an active shooter training. The police department says this type of in-field training has two major advantages. It helps officers better understand the layout of the schools and it shows Granite Staters that precautions...
Peterborough man accused of assault, threatening to use a weapon against police
PETERBOROUGH, N.H. — A Peterborough man is in custody Thursday afternoon after investigators said he threatened a woman with a handgun and told her he would use it against police if she called them. The man faces several domestic violence charges as well as second-degree assault. Police took Daniel...
Judge grants bail for woman accused of causing crash that hurt New Hampshire state trooper
NASHUA, N.H. — A woman accused of causing an April crash that injured a New Hampshire state trooper will be released on bail, a judge ruled Thursday. Erica Murphy, who is charged with aggravated DUI with serious injury, had been held on preventative detention since the crash, in which she allegedly rear-ended a state police cruiser on the Everett Turnpike, seriously injuring the trooper.
Authorities identify motorcyclist who died in multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Newburyport
NEWBURYPORT, Mass. — Authorities have identified a motorcyclist who died in a multi-vehicle crash in on Interstate 95 in Newburyport on Wednesday night. Troopers responding to a report of a crash involving several vehicles on the northbound side of the highway around 10:15 p.m. learned a motorcyclist had died in the wreck, according to Massachusetts State Police.
Juvenile dead after car crash in Amherst
AMHERST, N.H. — A juvenile driver is dead after a crash Tuesday afternoon in Amherst, police said. Police said around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, the car was driving north on Boston Post Road at what was reported to be a high rate of speed before leaving the roadway and striking a tree.
Massachusetts teen found dead in New Hampshire 49 years ago; case is unsolved
RINDGE, N.H. — It has been 49 years since a Massachusetts teenager disappeared and was later found dead in New Hampshire. Authorities said James Teta, 15, vanished from his home in Revere on Aug. 23, 1973. His body was found two days later in the woods off Route 119...
Motorcyclists Killed in Crashes on I-95, I-495 in Mass
Two motorcyclists were killed in crashes in northern Massachusetts Wednesday night, according to Massachusetts State Police. A tweet from the agency said that troopers responded to fatal motorcycle crashes in Newburyport and Amesbury on Wednesday. The operator of a 2009 Yamaha YZFR6 who was trying to accelerate through a tight...
Two men shot to death in Lynn, police investigating
LYNN, Mass. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Lynn Tuesday afternoon. The Essex County DA says two adult men were found shot to death in the area of 98 Rockaway Street shortly before 3:00 p.m. No arrests have been made at this time. The incident is under...
She was found dead on the side of Route 128 in 1986. A man was just indicted for her murder.
Claire Gravel was a 20-year-old Salem State sophomore when she was killed. More than 35 years after a 20-year-old Salem State sophomore was found dead on the side of a highway in Beverly, the Essex district attorney’s office has announced that a man has been indicted in connection with her death.
Troopers: Man hit, killed crossing Route 1 was trying to reach girlfriend
SAUGUS, Mass. — A man from Vermont died Tuesday night after being struck by a vehicle while he attempted to cross Route 1 on foot, according to the Massachusetts State Police. Carlos Vasquez, 45, of Bennington, Vermont, was crossing the busy highway's three southbound lanes near the Essex Street...
MPD Under the Radar: Man banned from Brown Avenue restaurant for a year
Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed. In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on...
You’ve Been Warned: NH Police DWI Saturation Patrols Saturday
New Hampshire State Police and local departments will up their presence in the Tri-City area with a saturation DWI patrol Saturday. Officers from Barrington, Dover, and Rochester will conduct the patrols throughout Strafford County. State Police are coordinating the patrols but did not disclose when and where specifically they will take place.
