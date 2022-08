When Melissa Valencia was a toddler, her family moved from Brooklyn to southern California but, just over a decade later, she returned to New York City. This time, her family settled in Westerleigh just prior to her high school years. The then 14-year-old enrolled into Port Richmond High School and shortly after, one of Staten Island’s most successful high school softball careers was born.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO