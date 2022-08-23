Read full article on original website
blackcat63
2d ago
Stop complaining and blaming for the actions you (the voters)put in office. This is preparing you on how to cast your votes next time. No sense in getting hot and bothered under the collar now. These are the results of the voters actions.
51
Dean D.
2d ago
That man, regardless of his mental condition, killed someone and destroyed a line of friendships and close family.
21
Wayne Dillabough
3d ago
this is Washington he's going to get 6 months and they'll let him go
36
Juvenile facility escapee accused of raping 16-year-old 9 days before suspected West Seattle attack
SEATTLE — An 18-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Seattle’s Delridge neighborhood last week has also been charged with raping a 16-year-old girl nine days earlier. Prosecutors say a month and a half after Javyantre C. Sin escaped from a Ephrata group home in June,...
Washington state owes light-rail attack and murder suspect $27,000, with more added daily
In April, the man charged in the random attack of a woman in a Seattle light rail station and the murder of a Capitol Hill man was awarded $250 a day after the state was unable to provide court-ordered mental health treatment. Alexander Jay was ordered to receive “competency restoration”...
Man fatally shot in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — A man was fatally shot Wednesday night in Tacoma. Officers were called at 6:30 p.m. to 3600 S. 31st Street. When police arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. Officers performed lifesaving measures until medics arrived, but the man was pronounced dead at the...
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Soft-on-crime King Co Judge wishes she could go lighter on carjacker who shot at cops
In a startling follow-up to a case that allowed a rapist to serve 15 months in jail – only to beat a man in a wheelchair at Bellevue Transit Center last month – the same King County judge has shocked local law enforcement officials, prosecutors, and even defense attorneys involved in a separate case.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MyNorthwest.com
Video: Pierce County political candidate fires handgun at suspected car thief in homeless encampment
Josh Harris, a candidate for the Pierce City Council, shot at a suspected car thief in a homeless encampment in May while in search of a suspected stolen vehicle. Tacoma Police Department officers were within earshot, and newly released body camera footage of the incident shows officers running to the scene of the shooting, where they witnessed the suspected car thief, Scott R. Stacy, driving a vehicle erratically while fleeing the scene.
q13fox.com
Lakewood Police seek help finding vulnerable 82-year-old woman
LAKEWOOD, Wash. - Police are asking the public for help finding a missing vulnerable adult. According to the Lakewood Police Department (LPD), 82-year-old Bessie White went missing from her adult family home after taking a bus to Seattle. Authorities say video footage shows Bessie catching a Seattle-bound bus from the...
q13fox.com
Missing person: Detectives asking for info on 'suspicious' disappearance of Seattle man in Stevens County
WILBUR, Wash. - Deputies in Stevens County are searching for a missing man who left his Seattle home with his dog to visit his friends. The dog, ‘Bear,’ was found, but his owner, 42-year-old Trevor Bresnahan, was not with him. His mother told FOX 13 that he and...
Security video captures killing of father of six
RENTON, Wash. — Horrifying video shows the moment a father of six was executed along a Renton street. Family members say Jevon Jimerson died following a day of boating with his loved ones. On July 27, security video captured the 30-year-old as he tried parking his boat at a...
KOMO News
New Tacoma crime data shows year-to-date increase
TACOMA, Wash. — Recent weekly crime data from Tacoma Police based on data from Aug. 8 to Aug. 14 shows year-to-date increases in almost every crime tracked by police in the first eight months of the year. One of those locations with an increase is the Hilltop neighborhood, a...
Deputies investigating homicide in White Center
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Deputies with the King County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a homicide in White Center. The incident happened in the 10000 block of 16th Avenue Southwest — near Popeyes and Starbucks — at around 8 p.m. on Tuesday. It is not yet known...
fox40jackson.com
Suspected drunk driver smashes head-on into Washington state deputy’s car
A Washington state sheriff’s deputy was injured in a head-on collision caused by a suspected drunk driver on Wednesday night, according to officials. Authorities say the driver was booked for DUI after the crash. The injured sheriff’s deputy works with the King County Sheriff’s Department. The crash...
Seattle senior citizen's deadly beating by murder suspect released by judge days prior
Shocking new video shows a senior citizen fatally beaten in broad daylight in Seattle by a suspect who reportedly had been released from jail just days before for allegedly threatening to kill a police officer. Aaron Justin Fulk, 48, remains held at King County Jail on $2.5 million bond as...
Man charged with murder in shooting after he refused to let other driver merge, police say
Surveillance footage and witness statements contradict a Kirkland man’s claim that he fatally shot a driver in self-defense during a road rage encounter near the Seattle Costco store last month, prosecutors say. Angel Valderrama, 38, was charged with second-degree murder, accused of shooting 68-year-old Robert Jensen on July 21,...
Woman killed by husband at Ballard salon stabbed with screwdriver more than 100 times
SEATTLE — A man accused of stabbing his wife to death at their Ballard nail salon has been charged with second-degree murder. Prosecutors say 41-year-old Terence Chan used a screwdriver to stab his wife,Hao “Helen” Tong, more than 100 times at the Sapphire Spa nail salon on Aug. 18.
q13fox.com
Seattle man charged with possessing 'ghost gun,' stolen car and drugs
SEATTLE - A Seattle man faces federal felony charges of possessing a ghost gun and drugs in a stolen vehicle. Jade B. Irey was charged Wednesday in the Seattle U.S. District Court with unlawful possession of a machine gun, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking and unlawful possession of a firearm. U.S. Attorney Nick Brown said that Irey possessed a ‘ghost gun’—an unregistered, untraceable gun assembled from parts purchased online.
Man charged more than 16 years after woman's decapitated body found in Puget Sound
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — Editor's note: The video above was originally published on Aug. 11 after three men were arrested in connection to the 2005 death of Shanan Lynn Read. A 34-year-old man is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection to the 2005 death of Shanan Lynn Read in Kitsap County.
Cops Find Armed 12-Year-Old Behind The Wheel Of Stolen Minivan
Officials found six juveniles inside the stolen vehicle, including the 12-year-old driver.
Investigators in Snohomish County dealing with 3 shooting cases in days, 2 fatal
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Investigators in Snohomish County are dealing with three different shootings that occurred over three days — two of which were fatal. On Monday night, KIRO 7 learned that one of the suspects in the shootings is tied to a murder that occurred in Skagit County.
KC Prosecutor seeks to set record straight after South Sound mayors link office to rising crime
King County Prosecutor Dan Satterberg is laying out the facts for South Sound mayors who publicly criticized the office earlier this month as one of several factors to blame for rising violence and other crime. “The mayors of the South King County cities Auburn, Black Diamond, Enumclaw, Federal Way, Kent,...
Officials Rescind Mass Shooter Charge For Man Arrested At Gorge
Grant County Officials released a statement yesterday saying they "don’t feel that his intent was to cause a mass shooting.” No other justification was given other then they had interviewed the suspect, 30 year old Jonathan Moody, searched two cars, and now feel he wasn't intent on a mass shooting.
