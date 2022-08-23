ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KING 5

Comments / 57

blackcat63
2d ago

Stop complaining and blaming for the actions you (the voters)put in office. This is preparing you on how to cast your votes next time. No sense in getting hot and bothered under the collar now. These are the results of the voters actions.

Reply(17)
51
Dean D.
2d ago

That man, regardless of his mental condition, killed someone and destroyed a line of friendships and close family.

Reply
21
Wayne Dillabough
3d ago

this is Washington he's going to get 6 months and they'll let him go

Reply(4)
36
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man fatally shot in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — A man was fatally shot Wednesday night in Tacoma. Officers were called at 6:30 p.m. to 3600 S. 31st Street. When police arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. Officers performed lifesaving measures until medics arrived, but the man was pronounced dead at the...
TACOMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Seattle#Murder#Violent Crime#Seattle Police Department#Roku#Amazon Fire#Harborview Medical Center
MyNorthwest.com

Video: Pierce County political candidate fires handgun at suspected car thief in homeless encampment

Josh Harris, a candidate for the Pierce City Council, shot at a suspected car thief in a homeless encampment in May while in search of a suspected stolen vehicle. Tacoma Police Department officers were within earshot, and newly released body camera footage of the incident shows officers running to the scene of the shooting, where they witnessed the suspected car thief, Scott R. Stacy, driving a vehicle erratically while fleeing the scene.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Lakewood Police seek help finding vulnerable 82-year-old woman

LAKEWOOD, Wash. - Police are asking the public for help finding a missing vulnerable adult. According to the Lakewood Police Department (LPD), 82-year-old Bessie White went missing from her adult family home after taking a bus to Seattle. Authorities say video footage shows Bessie catching a Seattle-bound bus from the...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Security video captures killing of father of six

RENTON, Wash. — Horrifying video shows the moment a father of six was executed along a Renton street. Family members say Jevon Jimerson died following a day of boating with his loved ones. On July 27, security video captured the 30-year-old as he tried parking his boat at a...
RENTON, WA
KOMO News

New Tacoma crime data shows year-to-date increase

TACOMA, Wash. — Recent weekly crime data from Tacoma Police based on data from Aug. 8 to Aug. 14 shows year-to-date increases in almost every crime tracked by police in the first eight months of the year. One of those locations with an increase is the Hilltop neighborhood, a...
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle man charged with possessing 'ghost gun,' stolen car and drugs

SEATTLE - A Seattle man faces federal felony charges of possessing a ghost gun and drugs in a stolen vehicle. Jade B. Irey was charged Wednesday in the Seattle U.S. District Court with unlawful possession of a machine gun, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking and unlawful possession of a firearm. U.S. Attorney Nick Brown said that Irey possessed a ‘ghost gun’—an unregistered, untraceable gun assembled from parts purchased online.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

KING 5

Seattle, WA
21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle local news

 https://www.king5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy