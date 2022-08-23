Josh Harris, a candidate for the Pierce City Council, shot at a suspected car thief in a homeless encampment in May while in search of a suspected stolen vehicle. Tacoma Police Department officers were within earshot, and newly released body camera footage of the incident shows officers running to the scene of the shooting, where they witnessed the suspected car thief, Scott R. Stacy, driving a vehicle erratically while fleeing the scene.

