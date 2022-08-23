ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairmont, WV

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Athenaeum

WV Tattoo Expo leaves its mark on Morgantown

This past weekend the Morgantown Event Center at the Morgantown Marriott was buzzing with the return of the annual West Virginia Tattoo Expo. Rows of tattoo artists stretched from one end to the other and the whirring sounds of tattoo machines filled the room. At a table in the very...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

Did you know: West Virginia has an official state firearm

West Virginia is a beautiful state, full of rich wildlife and points in history acting as monuments that led to our secession. Many West Virginians know these symbols: the Red Cardinal, the Rhododendron bush, the Black Bear, but did you know West Virginia is one of nine states that have an official state firearm?
POLITICS
Metro News

Numbers look good following State Fair

FAIRLEA, W.Va. — More than 170,000 people attended the 10-day State Fair of West Virginia, fair officials announced Wednesday. The fair, which wrapped up last Saturday, had to deal with some weather issues but it didn’t keep fairgoers away. “Despite a few days of heavy rain, we ended...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Fairmont, WV
State
West Virginia State
City
Morgantown, WV
Metro News

U.S. Attorney praises quick thinking of court security staff

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The U.S. Attorney for the southern district of West Virginia credits the alert court security personnel at the Elizabeth Kee Federal Building for being on top of a situation which developed Monday morning. The first to notice James Fowler, 50, as he entered the building with a black back was a court security officer.
POLITICS
wvexplorer.com

Monument raised to memory of well-known goat in West Virginia

MUDDELTY, W.Va. — Anonymous benefactors have raised a monument to a goat that once garnered national attention as it grazed the summit of Powell Mountain along the US-19 expressway. At some point in the last few days, a white silhouette of the goat was installed on the cliffs along...
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Manchin
wcn247.com

PENNSYLVANIANS CAN HELP WATCH FOR RABBIT DISEASE

HARRISBURG, Pa.-- The Pennsylvania Game Commission is asking members of the public to report any hare/rabbit mortality events – defined as finding two or more dead hares/rabbits at the exact location with an unknown cause of death – by calling 1-833-PGC-WILD or by using the online Wildlife Health Survey reporting tool at https://www.pgcapps.pa.gov/WHS.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBOY

Road Patrol: Why are there so many crashes on I-79?

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — There have been multiple accidents in the Marion County I-79 area recently. According to West Virginia’s I-79 Twitter profile, there have been thirteen car accidents since April 19 of this year between mile markers 132 and 140. Five of those accidents have been just within’ this past month.
FAIRMONT, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Silicon Valley#Waterfront Place
WPXI Pittsburgh

Citizens moving Pittsburgh HQ after more than 20 years

PITTSBURGH — Citizens Bank is moving its regional headquarters downtown for the first time since it entered the market after the turn of the century. In a consequential move for a downtown office market still trying to find ways to recover from all the changes of the Covid-19 pandemic, Citizens Bank announced it will be leaving 525 William Penn Place to move to Gateway Center.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WBOY 12 News

A Morgantown Chick-fil-A location is closing

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — One of Morgantown’s Chick-fil-A locations is closing at the end of the month. The store in the Morgantown Mall food court will be closing, according to a sign posted at the restaurant. As of now, there are five Chick-fil-A locations in Morgantown, including one in West Virginia University’s Mountainlair and one […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Nearby universities help Marion County Schools fill staff vacancies

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Marion County Schools are using programs from Fairmont State University and WVU to deal with staffing shortages. Teacher shortages are estimated to be near 2,000 statewide. Marion County School Superintendent Donna Hage said they are using student teachers from Fairmont State University and counselors from WVU.
MARION COUNTY, WV
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburghers react to new Pennsylvania license plate ruling

PITTSBURGH — When 11 News talked to drivers this afternoon, some didn’t even know that they had a license frame, let alone that they could be pulled over for it. A new state appellate court ruling says no part of a driver’s license plate can be covered up, including the “visitpa.com” link at the bottom of the plate and the paint along the edges.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Jobs
WTRF- 7News

Part of US Route 250 CLOSED due to tanker accident

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Marshall County EMA Director Tom Hart tells 7NEWS that a part of US Route 250 is closed following a tanker accident. The section closed is between Fork Ridge Road and WV Route 891. That section will be closed “until further notice.” Stay with 7NEWS for updates.
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia 2026 Home Season Opener is Going to Be WILD

Morgantown, West Virginia – In four years, the West Virginia Mountaineers will open the season at home against the Alabama Crimson Tide, the most dominant program in college football today. Alabama’s legendary head coach, Nick Saban, a Fairmont, West Virginia native, will be 74 years old at the time....
MORGANTOWN, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy