Austin, TX

fox7austin.com

Storms, scattered showers expected; Flash Flood Watch canceled

AUSTIN, Texas - A Flash Flood Watch that had been issued until 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 24 has been canceled by the National Weather Service. Officials say locally heavy rainfall is still possible but not as widespread as previously anticipated. The flooding threat is slowly decreasing and while still possible,...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
KVUE

Despite this week's rainfall, Central Texas lake levels did not improve

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Despite the heavy rain we saw on Monday, and even seeing some overflowing creeks, lake levels did not benefit from the rainfall. The Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) regulates the water levels and dams throughout the Central Texas area. They said although the recent rains were welcomed, they have not produced much runoff to lakes.
TEXAS STATE
#Central Texas#Thunderstorms#Austin City#Extreme Weather
KXAN

Texas development looks underground to stay cool during summer

After nearly an entire summer without rain, storm clouds finally rolled through Texas this week. The rain brought with it cool temperatures that had been absent for months. While many looked to the skies for relief, residents in Whisper Valley looked underground.
CBS Austin

Shoal Creek flooding damages a popular Austin BMX Skate Park

AUSTIN, Texas — The heavy rains that flooded Shoal Creek on Monday also damaged a popular Austin BMX Skate Park. Liam Driscoll showed up at the Heath Eiland and Morgan Moss BMX Skate Park on Tuesday expecting to catch some air and grind down rails. He was not prepared to see the bottom two-thirds of the park covered in debris and mud. The skateboarder has been coming to this park for two or three years and says rainstorms have never left it looking this bad.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

New study shows water loss is a major issue in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — Water was the hot topic under the Capitol dome on Wednesday as the House Committee on Natural Resources held a public hearing. Lawmakers heard from experts on a variety of topics, like water loss and Texas' aging infrastructure. The National Wildlife Federation's Texas Coast and Water...
TEXAS STATE
marblefallstx.gov

LCRA to Lower Lake Marble Falls

LCRA plans to lower Lake Marble Falls for about three months beginning October 1, 2022. The lake lowering is expected to conclude on December 29. Lake Marble Falls will be lowered about 7 feet to accommodate work on Starcke Dam and allow property owners an opportunity remove debris, dredge and maintain or repair docks, retaining walls, and other infrastructure.
MARBLE FALLS, TX
CBS Austin

Austin Police investigating homicide at Zilker Park near Barton Springs Pool

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a second homicide in a tourist hotspot in two days Thursday morning. Senior Patrol Officer Demitri Hobbs said a call came in at 7:15 a.m. reporting a suspicious vehicle with bullet holes in the windows located in the 2200 block of Barton Springs Road at Zilker Park.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Governor Greg Abbott issues disaster declaration for 23 counties following floodings

AUSTIN, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration one day after severe weather caused major flooding across the state and killed a woman from Mesquite. "Yesterday, our city was tested once again by extreme weather," said the Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson. "We got hit pretty hard and we got hit in a historic way. The sky opened up and soon after our streets closed down."
TEXAS STATE

