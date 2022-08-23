Read full article on original website
Very humid, but mainly dry through the weekend
Just a 10% chance of rain holds through the coming weekend as hot, humid weather briefly takes hold of our forecast. -- David Yeomans
Eye of the storm: Photos capture heavy rain, flooding in Austin metro
On Tuesday, city officials confirmed Austin 311 had received 19 requests for service, the majority of wish were about downed tree limbs blocking roadways.
dailytrib.com
TROUBLED WATERS: ‘Get ready’ for lifetime droughts, warn experts
Around 40 people attended a town hall meeting hosted by the Central Texas Water Coalition on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at Hill Country Hall in Buchanan Dam over concerns about the Lower Colorado River Authority’s water management plan. The plan, which was adopted in 2020 and up for review in...
fox7austin.com
Storms, scattered showers expected; Flash Flood Watch canceled
AUSTIN, Texas - A Flash Flood Watch that had been issued until 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 24 has been canceled by the National Weather Service. Officials say locally heavy rainfall is still possible but not as widespread as previously anticipated. The flooding threat is slowly decreasing and while still possible,...
Despite this week's rainfall, Central Texas lake levels did not improve
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Despite the heavy rain we saw on Monday, and even seeing some overflowing creeks, lake levels did not benefit from the rainfall. The Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) regulates the water levels and dams throughout the Central Texas area. They said although the recent rains were welcomed, they have not produced much runoff to lakes.
How did Monday’s rain go down in the record books?
We cracked open the record books to see how Monday's rain will go down in history.
KVUE
Widespread showers and storms across Central Texas; Flood Watch in effect
AUSTIN, Texas — A Flood Watch is in effect through 1 p.m. Wednesday.*. 7:49 p.m. - There are no active warnings in Central Texas. Water levels are currently falling in Shoal Creek. 6:28 p.m. - Capital Metro said it is monitoring the inclement weather, which is affecting its services....
Homeless encampments in Austin impacted by flooding, heavy rain
A woman who lives in one of Austin's wooded areas said the rain we got Monday made a bad situation worse for her.
Texas development looks underground to stay cool during summer
After nearly an entire summer without rain, storm clouds finally rolled through Texas this week. The rain brought with it cool temperatures that had been absent for months. While many looked to the skies for relief, residents in Whisper Valley looked underground.
Austin firefighters deployed to South Texas to help with flooding response
Firefighters with the Austin Fire Department left over the weekend to help another community in South Texas with water rescues as flash flooding continues to impact the state.
fox7austin.com
Central Texas prepares for possible flooding in Austin
A flash flood warning was issued for Travis County. Wilco officials are preparing for possible floods.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Rain to continue this week | Central Texas Forecast
Rain and thunder are expected to continue through this evening across the greater Temple/Killeen/Waco area. Credit: Andy Andersen.
fox7austin.com
Aerial view of Shoal Creek flooding in downtown Austin
Shoal Creek is flooding in downtown Austin, spilling over onto roads and into parking lots. Check out this aerial view shot from a downtown condo. (Video credit: Brian Rawson)
Thousands of pounds of trash ending up in Lady Bird Lake. Here’s what the city is doing to clean it
The City’s Watershed Protection Department has crews that clean the creeks and lake on a regular basis, but with no rain in recent weeks, the trash in some creeks built up during heavy rainfall Monday.
CBS Austin
Shoal Creek flooding damages a popular Austin BMX Skate Park
AUSTIN, Texas — The heavy rains that flooded Shoal Creek on Monday also damaged a popular Austin BMX Skate Park. Liam Driscoll showed up at the Heath Eiland and Morgan Moss BMX Skate Park on Tuesday expecting to catch some air and grind down rails. He was not prepared to see the bottom two-thirds of the park covered in debris and mud. The skateboarder has been coming to this park for two or three years and says rainstorms have never left it looking this bad.
New study shows water loss is a major issue in Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — Water was the hot topic under the Capitol dome on Wednesday as the House Committee on Natural Resources held a public hearing. Lawmakers heard from experts on a variety of topics, like water loss and Texas' aging infrastructure. The National Wildlife Federation's Texas Coast and Water...
marblefallstx.gov
LCRA to Lower Lake Marble Falls
LCRA plans to lower Lake Marble Falls for about three months beginning October 1, 2022. The lake lowering is expected to conclude on December 29. Lake Marble Falls will be lowered about 7 feet to accommodate work on Starcke Dam and allow property owners an opportunity remove debris, dredge and maintain or repair docks, retaining walls, and other infrastructure.
CBS Austin
Austin Police investigating homicide at Zilker Park near Barton Springs Pool
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a second homicide in a tourist hotspot in two days Thursday morning. Senior Patrol Officer Demitri Hobbs said a call came in at 7:15 a.m. reporting a suspicious vehicle with bullet holes in the windows located in the 2200 block of Barton Springs Road at Zilker Park.
KVUE
Austin-area residents share images, videos of flooding
Austin saw record rainfall on Monday. Here's a look at the weather from your perspective.
CBS Austin
Governor Greg Abbott issues disaster declaration for 23 counties following floodings
AUSTIN, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration one day after severe weather caused major flooding across the state and killed a woman from Mesquite. "Yesterday, our city was tested once again by extreme weather," said the Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson. "We got hit pretty hard and we got hit in a historic way. The sky opened up and soon after our streets closed down."
