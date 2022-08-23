ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

WLKY day at the Kentucky State Fair 2022

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — WLKY was set up at the Kentucky State Fair on Thursday. The WLKY booth was set up in the south wing of the exposition center and people had the chance to stop by and win prizes. Watch our coverage in the player above.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Kentucky Derby Festival 'Pegasus Pin pioneer' dies at 77

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Pegasus Pin pioneer and integral part of the Kentucky Derby Festival, Bridget Sherrill, has died at 77. According to a release from the Festival, Sherrill passed away on Aug. 18. She was described as the "matriarch" amongst staff, but members of the community likely know...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Barry's Cheesesteaks in Louisville is moving – and rebranding

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A popular restaurant in Old Louisville is making some big changes. Barry's Cheesesteaks and More announced it will soon be moving and rebranding. If you've never heard of Barry's, it has quite the story. Back in 2019, owner Barry Washington used his business to help mentor teens in the community who were getting in trouble.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Kentucky Food & Drinks
WLKY.com

Topgolf progress report: Louisville location is getting green

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Checking in on Topgolf in Louisville again, and it's getting greener. WLKY Chopper HD flew over the facility being built near the Oxmoor Center again this week, and it looks like they're putting down the turf. Watch in the player above. It's another sign that it...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

'Bluey' on stage coming to Kentucky, Indiana

RICHMOND, Ky. — If you are a parent of a young child, you probably know who Bluey is. In the player above, did you know Robert Irwin voiced a character on 'Bluey'?. If you don't, she's the star of an Emmy award-winning children’s television series, "Bluey" on Disney Junior.
RICHMOND, KY
103GBF

Thousands of Pumpkins Light up Kentucky Nights During the Louisville Jack O’ Lantern Spectacular

Summer is winding down, and fun fall activities are getting ready to start!. Every year in Louisville they host thousands of jack o' lanterns at Iroquois Park. This event is super cool because artists create stunning art on this jack o' lanterns that are then lit up and displayed throughout the park. It's a really cool event that takes place after dark, and you can walk through trails all lit up by the glow of jack o' lanterns.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Kentucky students building shelters for flood victims living in tents

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students at the Jackson County Area Technology Center in central Kentucky are getting hands-on to help eastern Kentucky flood victims. According to a report by LEX18, they are helping to build sheds for people impacted by floods. Marvin Wilder, a teacher at the school, was helping flood victims and came across a family living under a tarp when he got the idea for the project.
LOUISVILLE, KY
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
WHAS11

East Louisville apartment ceiling caves in on itself

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Rolling Hills tenant Elizabeth Bennett said she was left stuck after walking into a shocking scene on Monday, with crumbling communications between her and the apartment management. Elizabeth contacted WHAS11 News after the ceiling in her master bedroom completely caved in. Elizabeth said the situation began...
LOUISVILLE, KY
99.5 WKDQ

A Wizard’s Christmas Dinner & Marketplace Coming to Louisville

Calling all wizards! You can have a one-of-a-kind experience in Louisville, Kentucky this December. In the late 90s and early 2000s, the Harry Potter books and movies really put wizards on the map. To this day, so many people are fascinated by the "wizarding world", and everything that goes along with it. I'm sure you know a few people who are big fans, you might even be one of them. If that's the case, you will want to be a part of something very "magical" in Louisville.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

After 71 years, Louisville's Moore Jewelry to close its doors in the fall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After seven decades a Louisville jewelry store is closing its doors for good, leaving behind a long list of clients, stories and memories. Moore Jewelry located near the Holiday Manor shopping plaza on Brownsboro Road is closing in October. For 71 years, it's been a diamond in the rough when it comes to local family-owned businesses dating back to the early 1950s.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Blackhawk helicopter comes to Kentucky State Fair for first time

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky State Fair gave people the opportunity to get up close and personal with one of the military's most impressive aircrafts. A UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter was parked at the fair until 6 p.m. Wednesday for fairgoers to see. People were allowed to climb into the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

UPS Jobs Team of the Week: Southern Trojans

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Southern High School football team has been named the UPS Jobs Team of the Week. The Trojans are coming off a 47-26 win over Doss High School last Friday. The win was the first victory for Justin Hatchett as the team's head coach. "It feels...
LOUISVILLE, KY

