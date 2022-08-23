Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
WLKY day at the Kentucky State Fair 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — WLKY was set up at the Kentucky State Fair on Thursday. The WLKY booth was set up in the south wing of the exposition center and people had the chance to stop by and win prizes. Watch our coverage in the player above.
WLKY.com
Kentucky Derby Festival 'Pegasus Pin pioneer' dies at 77
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Pegasus Pin pioneer and integral part of the Kentucky Derby Festival, Bridget Sherrill, has died at 77. According to a release from the Festival, Sherrill passed away on Aug. 18. She was described as the "matriarch" amongst staff, but members of the community likely know...
WLKY.com
Barry's Cheesesteaks in Louisville is moving – and rebranding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A popular restaurant in Old Louisville is making some big changes. Barry's Cheesesteaks and More announced it will soon be moving and rebranding. If you've never heard of Barry's, it has quite the story. Back in 2019, owner Barry Washington used his business to help mentor teens in the community who were getting in trouble.
wdrb.com
Plans call for west Louisville's only hotel to be built on vacant lot in Portland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville builder Gill Holland said he wants to build a hotel on Lydia Street in west Louisville. Holland's plan calls for "The Devonian" to be built on a currently empty lot between 16th and 17th streets in the Portland neighborhood. For now, the design is a...
WLKY.com
Topgolf progress report: Louisville location is getting green
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Checking in on Topgolf in Louisville again, and it's getting greener. WLKY Chopper HD flew over the facility being built near the Oxmoor Center again this week, and it looks like they're putting down the turf. Watch in the player above. It's another sign that it...
WLKY.com
'Bluey' on stage coming to Kentucky, Indiana
RICHMOND, Ky. — If you are a parent of a young child, you probably know who Bluey is. In the player above, did you know Robert Irwin voiced a character on 'Bluey'?. If you don't, she's the star of an Emmy award-winning children’s television series, "Bluey" on Disney Junior.
Thousands of Pumpkins Light up Kentucky Nights During the Louisville Jack O’ Lantern Spectacular
Summer is winding down, and fun fall activities are getting ready to start!. Every year in Louisville they host thousands of jack o' lanterns at Iroquois Park. This event is super cool because artists create stunning art on this jack o' lanterns that are then lit up and displayed throughout the park. It's a really cool event that takes place after dark, and you can walk through trails all lit up by the glow of jack o' lanterns.
National tour launch from Louisville 'a sign that arts are important' to Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For the first time, a national Broadway tour is launching from the Kentucky Center. Christian Adelberg with Kentucky Performing Arts said the cast and crew of 'Jagged Little Pill,' are hard at work building sets, testing lighting and preparing their performance. While the Kentucky Center hosts...
WLKY.com
Kentucky State Fair Country Ham Breakfast is more than a fundraiser for politicians
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky State Fair's annual Country Ham Breakfast is more than a fundraiser. It's a chance for Kentucky's politicos to see and be seen. Once again, the winning bid for this year's ham came from Kelly and Joe Craft and Lexington-based Central Bank. They bid a record-setting $5 million to walk away with this year's ham.
wdrb.com
Kentucky students building shelters for flood victims living in tents
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students at the Jackson County Area Technology Center in central Kentucky are getting hands-on to help eastern Kentucky flood victims. According to a report by LEX18, they are helping to build sheds for people impacted by floods. Marvin Wilder, a teacher at the school, was helping flood victims and came across a family living under a tarp when he got the idea for the project.
WLKY.com
Kentucky Humane Society taking in 72 animals from eastern Kentucky shelters
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Overwhelmed animal shelters in eastern Kentucky are getting some much-needed aid from the Kentucky Humane Society. KHS announced in a press release that they would be taking in 72 animals from shelters in eastern Kentucky that have been affected by the flooding. Animals arrived at KHS...
WHAS 11
Kentucky's first heart hospital dedicated in Louisville
The heart hospital is located at UofL's Jewish Hospital. Leaders say they hired 300 physicians to tackle anything from preventative health to heart replacement.
East Louisville apartment ceiling caves in on itself
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Rolling Hills tenant Elizabeth Bennett said she was left stuck after walking into a shocking scene on Monday, with crumbling communications between her and the apartment management. Elizabeth contacted WHAS11 News after the ceiling in her master bedroom completely caved in. Elizabeth said the situation began...
Zombies will soon attack Louisville; Here's where they'll be
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a two-year hiatus, Louisville Zombie Attack is back and invading a new location in the city. Saturday, Aug. 27, all the local zombies will gather at 3 p.m. at Fourth Street Live! Entertainment District, dressed in their best blood-soaked rags. Around 6 p.m., the zombie...
WLKY.com
Hams, flowers, textiles: More than 31K contest entires submitted to Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than 31,000 entries were submitted to the Kentucky State Fair this year. If you can think of it, there's probably a category for it. Some include vegetables and melons, hobbies, homebrew beer, fine arts and crafts, photography, tobacco and textiles. There are 28 divisions and...
A Wizard’s Christmas Dinner & Marketplace Coming to Louisville
Calling all wizards! You can have a one-of-a-kind experience in Louisville, Kentucky this December. In the late 90s and early 2000s, the Harry Potter books and movies really put wizards on the map. To this day, so many people are fascinated by the "wizarding world", and everything that goes along with it. I'm sure you know a few people who are big fans, you might even be one of them. If that's the case, you will want to be a part of something very "magical" in Louisville.
wdrb.com
Owners of Big Bad Breakfast planning to open new Waldo's Chicken and Beer in Norton Commons
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The owners of Big Bad Breakfast plan to bring another restaurant to Louisville. They announced this week that Waldo's Chicken and Beer will open in September in Norton Commons, and the company is hiring. This will be the first Waldo's Chicken and Beer in Kentucky. It...
wdrb.com
After 71 years, Louisville's Moore Jewelry to close its doors in the fall
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After seven decades a Louisville jewelry store is closing its doors for good, leaving behind a long list of clients, stories and memories. Moore Jewelry located near the Holiday Manor shopping plaza on Brownsboro Road is closing in October. For 71 years, it's been a diamond in the rough when it comes to local family-owned businesses dating back to the early 1950s.
WLKY.com
Blackhawk helicopter comes to Kentucky State Fair for first time
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky State Fair gave people the opportunity to get up close and personal with one of the military's most impressive aircrafts. A UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter was parked at the fair until 6 p.m. Wednesday for fairgoers to see. People were allowed to climb into the...
WLKY.com
UPS Jobs Team of the Week: Southern Trojans
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Southern High School football team has been named the UPS Jobs Team of the Week. The Trojans are coming off a 47-26 win over Doss High School last Friday. The win was the first victory for Justin Hatchett as the team's head coach. "It feels...
