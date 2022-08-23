ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, AL

theflorala.com

New dining options open in the Shoals

The Pour House at Coldwater opened in downtown Tuscumbia, Ala., on June 4. Their owners, Skip Nichols, Ashley Morrow and Josh Kelley, opened the restaurant after wanting more dining options to choose from on their lunch breaks. They wanted to create a community center point for everyone to enjoy. “[The...
TUSCUMBIA, AL
AL.com

Huntsville is about to party like it’s #1 place to live in the U.S.

Huntsville is ready to party like it’s the #1 place to live in the U.S. Because, at least according to U.S. News and World Report, it is. Downtown Huntsville Inc. and the City of Huntsville Parks and Recreation Department and Music Office will hold the No. 1 City in America Celebration Thursday, Aug. 25 from 5-10 p.m. on North Side Square. The free event will include live music, an LED light experience, outdoor games, food, local artisans and more.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Madison, AL
Madison, AL
Inside Indiana Business

ekō Solutions acquires Alabama fabrication company

A subsidiary of Fishers-based Land Betterment Corp. is adding to its portfolio. ekō Solutions, which manufactures sustainable homes out of upcycled shipping containers for temporary disaster relief or permanent housing, has acquired CSI Equipment Sales LLC in Alabama in an all-stock deal valued at $6 million. CSI provides specialized...
DECATUR, AL
themadisonrecord.com

Serena Williams coming to Huntsville in October to Support Girls Inc.

HUNTSVILLE – 23x Grand Slam Tennis Champion Serena Williams is coming to Huntsville October 27 to support the Fuel Her Fire Campaign. Celebrating 50-years in the Huntsville community, the campaign has highlighted success stories of Girls Inc. participants while raising much-needed funds to support an additional 3,000 girls across the Rocket City. The Sneaker Gala will be the culminating event for the Fuel Her Fire Campaign.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
seniorshousingbusiness.com

KIRCO Opens 132-Unit Madison Crossings in Madison, Alabama

MADISON, Ala. — KIRCO has delivered and opened Madison Crossings, an independent living and memory care community in Madison, about 10 miles from downtown Huntsville. Phoenix Senior Living operates the community, which features an outdoor swimming pool, wellness center, dining experience, pub, beauty salon and spa, yoga studio, outdoor pickleball and bocce ball courts.
MADISON, AL
AL.com

Get free cake (and eat it, too) as Nothing Bundt Cake celebrates 25th birthday

Nothing Bundt Cake will give out free cake to celebrate its 25th birthday, and folks in Alabama can take part in this sweet deal. On Sept. 1, all locations of the bakery chain will give free Confetti Bundtlets, or mini bundt cakes, to the first 250 people at each bakery, a publicist says. That includes the Nothing Bundt Cake stores in Birmingham, Hoover, Huntsville, Mobile and Tuscaloosa.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
theredstonerocket.com

Defense Acquisition University makes home on post

With its recent move from Huntsville’s Research Park to Redstone Arsenal, the Defense Acquisition University is right at its customers’ doorstep. DAU began working out of its newly renovated Arsenal home in July, said Chris Black, facilities manager and deputy operations director. For a number of reasons –...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

UAH receives $1 million pledge for engineering endowment

The University of Alabama in Huntsville has received a $1 million pledge to create the first endowed chair in the College of Engineering, the school announced Wednesday. The school said Sageeta Singhal made the pledge to establish the Ashok K. Singhal Endowed Chair in Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering in honor of her late husband, Dr. Ashok K. Singhal.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
themadisonrecord.com

Monte Sano Art Festival welcomes over 130 area artists to the state park next month

HUNTSVILLE – Breathtaking views and outdoor fun will complement one-of-a-kind artwork at this year’s Monte Sano Art Festival, presented by Damson Automotive, on Sept. 10 and 11, 2022, at Monte Sano State Park. A Huntsville tradition, the juried art festival will present over 130 local and regional artists and welcome select local food vendors and featured musicians.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

FBI raid in Falkville

Sources shared that an FBI raid occurred in Falkville this morning allegedly in connection to previous protests/riots that occurred in Washington.  Falkville Mayor Ken Winkles said FBI agents are still on location but didn’t currently have more information to provide.   Witnesses shared that one person has been arrested in connection to the raid.    This article will be updated. 
FALKVILLE, AL

