theflorala.com
New dining options open in the Shoals
The Pour House at Coldwater opened in downtown Tuscumbia, Ala., on June 4. Their owners, Skip Nichols, Ashley Morrow and Josh Kelley, opened the restaurant after wanting more dining options to choose from on their lunch breaks. They wanted to create a community center point for everyone to enjoy. “[The...
Highest-rated cheap eats in Huntsville, according to Tripadvisor
Did your favorite local spot make this list of highest-rated eateries that won't empty your wallet? Or maybe you can find a new place to try!
Alabama city is 11th on list of where people are most likely to have an affair
When you think of Huntsville, what comes to mind? Rockets? Military? Fast-growing city full of buttoned-up engineers consumed with the work and the latest technology?. Apparently not, at least to one recent ranking. MyDatingAdviser.com looked at different categories to determine the rankings of the most unfaithful cities in the U.S....
Huntsville is about to party like it’s #1 place to live in the U.S.
Huntsville is ready to party like it’s the #1 place to live in the U.S. Because, at least according to U.S. News and World Report, it is. Downtown Huntsville Inc. and the City of Huntsville Parks and Recreation Department and Music Office will hold the No. 1 City in America Celebration Thursday, Aug. 25 from 5-10 p.m. on North Side Square. The free event will include live music, an LED light experience, outdoor games, food, local artisans and more.
Huntsville is partying like the #1 City in America
The City of Huntsville is celebrating being named the Best Place to Live in the United States by throwing a party!
Inside Indiana Business
ekō Solutions acquires Alabama fabrication company
A subsidiary of Fishers-based Land Betterment Corp. is adding to its portfolio. ekō Solutions, which manufactures sustainable homes out of upcycled shipping containers for temporary disaster relief or permanent housing, has acquired CSI Equipment Sales LLC in Alabama in an all-stock deal valued at $6 million. CSI provides specialized...
130+ artists on display at 2022 Monte Sano Arts Festival
The beauty of art and nature combine at the 2022 Monte Sano Arts Festival when over 130 local and regional artists converge at Monte Sano.
themadisonrecord.com
Serena Williams coming to Huntsville in October to Support Girls Inc.
HUNTSVILLE – 23x Grand Slam Tennis Champion Serena Williams is coming to Huntsville October 27 to support the Fuel Her Fire Campaign. Celebrating 50-years in the Huntsville community, the campaign has highlighted success stories of Girls Inc. participants while raising much-needed funds to support an additional 3,000 girls across the Rocket City. The Sneaker Gala will be the culminating event for the Fuel Her Fire Campaign.
seniorshousingbusiness.com
KIRCO Opens 132-Unit Madison Crossings in Madison, Alabama
MADISON, Ala. — KIRCO has delivered and opened Madison Crossings, an independent living and memory care community in Madison, about 10 miles from downtown Huntsville. Phoenix Senior Living operates the community, which features an outdoor swimming pool, wellness center, dining experience, pub, beauty salon and spa, yoga studio, outdoor pickleball and bocce ball courts.
Parkway Place Mall hosts back-to-school bash
A Back-to-School bash will be held this weekend at the Parkway Place Mall with something for all ages to enjoy.
A Developer Has Proposed a 22-story Building for Huntsville, AL that Connects to the Already Planned ‘Skybridge’
A real estate developer in Huntsville, AL has proposed an exciting idea: erect a 22-story building that connects to the future suspension cable bridge, unofficially known as 'skybridge'.
Bham Now
Crush Wine and Food Festival is on Sep. 19-25 in Huntsville—get tickets now
We’re raising our glasses because it’s time for the eighth annual Crush Wine and Food Festival in Downtown Huntsville—a week dedicated to all the wine, spirits, and culinary bliss that Huntsville has to offer. Keep reading to learn how you can be part of this “wine” in a million event from September 19-25.
Groundbreaking development at historic Councill Square
The City of Huntsville is celebrating a new addition to the historic "Councill Square" downtown.
Get free cake (and eat it, too) as Nothing Bundt Cake celebrates 25th birthday
Nothing Bundt Cake will give out free cake to celebrate its 25th birthday, and folks in Alabama can take part in this sweet deal. On Sept. 1, all locations of the bakery chain will give free Confetti Bundtlets, or mini bundt cakes, to the first 250 people at each bakery, a publicist says. That includes the Nothing Bundt Cake stores in Birmingham, Hoover, Huntsville, Mobile and Tuscaloosa.
theredstonerocket.com
Defense Acquisition University makes home on post
With its recent move from Huntsville’s Research Park to Redstone Arsenal, the Defense Acquisition University is right at its customers’ doorstep. DAU began working out of its newly renovated Arsenal home in July, said Chris Black, facilities manager and deputy operations director. For a number of reasons –...
Alabama officials react to Biden’s plan for student loan forgiveness
Officials across the state of Alabama are reacting to President Joe Biden's plan to cancel some student debt for millions of Americans.
WHNT-TV
Huntsville Ghost Walk offering a spooky glimpse into the past in September and October
HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WHNT) – Fall is almost here, and many Halloween celebrations are getting ready to begin, including a tradition in Huntsville that has been going on for 14 years. The Huntsville Ghost Walk begins September 2nd. The Huntsville Ghost Walk features three different tours, the Old Town Historic...
UAH receives $1 million pledge for engineering endowment
The University of Alabama in Huntsville has received a $1 million pledge to create the first endowed chair in the College of Engineering, the school announced Wednesday. The school said Sageeta Singhal made the pledge to establish the Ashok K. Singhal Endowed Chair in Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering in honor of her late husband, Dr. Ashok K. Singhal.
themadisonrecord.com
Monte Sano Art Festival welcomes over 130 area artists to the state park next month
HUNTSVILLE – Breathtaking views and outdoor fun will complement one-of-a-kind artwork at this year’s Monte Sano Art Festival, presented by Damson Automotive, on Sept. 10 and 11, 2022, at Monte Sano State Park. A Huntsville tradition, the juried art festival will present over 130 local and regional artists and welcome select local food vendors and featured musicians.
FBI raid in Falkville
Sources shared that an FBI raid occurred in Falkville this morning allegedly in connection to previous protests/riots that occurred in Washington. Falkville Mayor Ken Winkles said FBI agents are still on location but didn’t currently have more information to provide. Witnesses shared that one person has been arrested in connection to the raid. This article will be updated.
