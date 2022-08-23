Read full article on original website
Norristown dance instructor arrested after woman finds hidden camera in studio bathroom, police say
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A Norristown dance instructor has been arrested after a woman discovered a hidden camera in the studio bathroom. Authorities say the Norristown Police Department took a report from a woman who attended a private dance lesson at Frankie G Dance Academy, located at 1705 Kendrick Lane. According...
fox29.com
3 family members charged in 2020 murder of 73-year-old Phoenixville man
PHOENIXVILLE, Pa. - Chester County officials announce an arrest in a nearly two-year-old Phoenixville murder case. According to the Chester County District Attorney’s Office and Phoenixville Police, three members of one family are in custody and charged with the death of 73-year-old Ira Solomon. Authorities say 46-year-old Raheem Pinder,...
fox29.com
Police: Philadelphia man fatally shot in Atlantic City
PHILADELPHIA - The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office is investigating the fatal shooting of a Philadelphia man in Atlantic City. According to authorities, the shooting happened on Thursday around 12:06 a.m. Officials say officers from the Atlantic City Police Department responded to a Shot Spotter Alert near the 1300 block of...
fox29.com
DA: Man charged for threatening to inject women with AIDS, heroin during carjackings in Bucks County
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa - The Bucks County District Attorney's Office has filed charges against a man who is accused of using a syringe to threaten people before stealing their cars. According to authorities, Kevin O'Connell threatened to inject victims with a syringe in two carjackings. The most recent carjacking, which...
Video: Suspect caught on camera shooting man during brawl in Chinatown
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are searching for a suspect who was caught on camera shooting a man after a fight. Police say the incident occurred early Saturday morning at 5:34 a.m. in Chinatown. According to authorities, the victim was confronted by a group of men while...
fox29.com
Toddler reunited with mother after being taken in stolen car at Philadelphia gas station
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a toddler who was in the backseat of a car when it was stolen Thursday evening in Philadelphia was safely reunited with his mother. The theft happened at the Sunoco gas station at the intersection of Belfield and Ogontz avenues sometime before 6 p.m. The gas...
fox29.com
Attempted carjacking suspect shot with own gun after victim gains control in Philadelphia driveway
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating a shooting where an attempted robbery victim gained control over a suspect and shot him. According to police, the attempted robbery occurred on the 8000 block of Rodney Street in a driveway at 11:24 a.m. Authorities say a 69-year-old man was unloading...
fox29.com
Double shooting in Mayfair leaves 2 men in critical condition, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Officers with the Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group are investigating a double shooting in Mayfair. According to police, officers received a 9011 call reporting gunshots at Charles Street and Magee Avenue early Thursday morning. Officials say officers found a crime scene with six shell casings on the...
Boxes of guns mistakenly delivered to Chester High School due to typo
Box of rifles were recently dropped at the doors of Chester High School. The delivery was made Friday, and locked inside the school over the weekend.
fox29.com
Police: Man shot to death after answering his apartment door in Mercer County
MERCER COUNTY, N.J. - Police are investigating the circumstance that led to a man being killed at his apartment in Mercer County early Wednesday morning. The 30-year-old victim, identified as Christopher MacLeod, was reportedly found shot several times on a grassy patch near his apartment on Mid Way Lane in Ewing Township.
fox29.com
Philadelphia playground shooting: Police release new video of suspect chase that ends in crash
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department has released new video showing the end of a police chase after a shooting near the Shepard Recreation Center. Police say nearly 100 shots were fired on August 16 on the 400 block of North 57th Street. According to officials, responding officers found five...
fox29.com
'Bullets everywhere': Neighbors describe deadly quadruple shooting in West Philadelphia
A deadly quadruple shooting was part of spate of daytime shootings across Philadelphia. Police say two people were killed and five others were injured in four different shootings that happened within an hour. Witnesses and neighbors described the chaos when police say a gunman unleashed a hail of bullets on a group of men sitting on a Philadelphia street corner.
'It's disgusting': Uptick in anti-Semitic propaganda has South Jersey communities worried
CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. - Disturbing finds in multiple South Jersey communities as hateful messages are left on people’s driveways. Those who found the messages say they’re disgusted. That hate has no home in their neighborhoods. Police are asking anyone with information or surveillance video of the incidents to...
fox29.com
Police: Duo caught on camera firing shots into parked cars on Philadelphia street while making video
PHILADELPHIA - An investigation is underway after police say a video reveals what led to several shot-up cars in Philadelphia's Logan neighborhood. Two suspects were reportedly seen on security footage on the 200 block of Louden Street early Thursday morning. Police say one suspect fired a firearm while the other...
fox29.com
Three suspects accused of threatening, robbing man at East Falls gas station fled in stolen car, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are searching for three suspects accused of robbing a man at a Philadelphia gas station before fleeing in a stolen car. According to police, the robbery happened on August 12 at 9:30 a.m. at a Shell gas station on the 4200 block...
fox29.com
Officials: Man, 27, fatally shot in North Philadelphia
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - A 27-year-old man is dead after he was shot in the chest and the neck in North Philadelphia. Officials say the shooting happened Monday night, just before 8:30, on the 2800 block of North 26th Street. Responding officers found the 27-year-old man suffering from gunshots to the...
Police: 2 dead, 5 injured in rash of daytime shootings across Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A rash of broad daylight shootings across Philadelphia on Tuesday left at least two people dead and six others injured. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department responded to four different shootings in different parts of the city between 3:40 p.m. and 4:50 p.m. Authorities say a 40-year-old man...
fox29.com
Young girl abandoned at Philadelphia daycare while class left for field trip
A 6-year-old girl was accidentally left behind at a Philadelphia daycare when the class left for a field trip to a local amusement park. Now the child's mother is asking for charges to be filed against the school while the Philadelphia Police Department investigates.
fox29.com
Police: Man drives himself to Torresdale Wawa after being shot multiple times
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are working on learning more about a shooting that left a man in critical condition. Chief Inspector Scott Small says officers with the 8th District received a 911 call for a report of a shooting victim at Frankford Avenue and Academy Road around 11:45 p.m. on Wednesday.
fox29.com
Couple hospitalized after being attacked by their dog in Hunting Park, police say
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating a dog attack that left two people in the hospital early Thursday morning. Authorities say 25th District officers responded to the area of N 5th Street and W Venango Street just after 1 a.m. for reports of a person down. Chief Inspector...
