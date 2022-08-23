ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherry Hill, NJ

fox29.com

3 family members charged in 2020 murder of 73-year-old Phoenixville man

PHOENIXVILLE, Pa. - Chester County officials announce an arrest in a nearly two-year-old Phoenixville murder case. According to the Chester County District Attorney's Office and Phoenixville Police, three members of one family are in custody and charged with the death of 73-year-old Ira Solomon. Authorities say 46-year-old Raheem Pinder,...
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
fox29.com

Police: Philadelphia man fatally shot in Atlantic City

PHILADELPHIA - The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office is investigating the fatal shooting of a Philadelphia man in Atlantic City. According to authorities, the shooting happened on Thursday around 12:06 a.m. Officials say officers from the Atlantic City Police Department responded to a Shot Spotter Alert near the 1300 block of...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
fox29.com

Video: Suspect caught on camera shooting man during brawl in Chinatown

PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are searching for a suspect who was caught on camera shooting a man after a fight. Police say the incident occurred early Saturday morning at 5:34 a.m. in Chinatown. According to authorities, the victim was confronted by a group of men while...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Double shooting in Mayfair leaves 2 men in critical condition, police say

PHILADELPHIA - Officers with the Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group are investigating a double shooting in Mayfair. According to police, officers received a 9011 call reporting gunshots at Charles Street and Magee Avenue early Thursday morning. Officials say officers found a crime scene with six shell casings on the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Officials: Man, 27, fatally shot in North Philadelphia

NORTH PHILADELPHIA - A 27-year-old man is dead after he was shot in the chest and the neck in North Philadelphia. Officials say the shooting happened Monday night, just before 8:30, on the 2800 block of North 26th Street. Responding officers found the 27-year-old man suffering from gunshots to the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Police: Man drives himself to Torresdale Wawa after being shot multiple times

PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are working on learning more about a shooting that left a man in critical condition. Chief Inspector Scott Small says officers with the 8th District received a 911 call for a report of a shooting victim at Frankford Avenue and Academy Road around 11:45 p.m. on Wednesday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

