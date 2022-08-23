ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Toledo transfer to start at quarterback for South Alabama in Season Opener

By Randy Patrick
 3 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Jags will open the College Football season with a new starting quarterback against Nicholls State.

Starting quarterback Carter Bradley came to South through the transfer portal from Toledo, beating out Desmond Trotter.

South Coach Kane Wommack spoke to WKRG News 5 about Bradley after Monday’s practice.

“[Carter] has done a tremendous job of taking ownership of the offense and connecting with his teammates,” said Wommack. “A humble leader that embodies what you need out of the quarterback position.”

Bradley played in 8 games last season for the Toledo Rockets who finished 7-5 and played in the Bahamas Bowl. South opens the season Sept. 3 at home against Nicholls State.

WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

