ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 14

Elle
2d ago

Maybe a ploy? Otherwise why are HIS attorneys looking for life instead for death? They have the obligation to their client, I get that, but why use THIS if he wants death? It's a reverse psychology trick. Everyone wanted his death until they learned he wants to die, now they want him to have life without parole.

Reply
7
William Ramel
2d ago

he should have been put down the first week of his incarnation.

Reply(1)
11
Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Parkland killer’s life or death, Day 45: Former neighbor shares strange story in court

Editor’s note: Daily coverage of the Parkland trial is being provided to all readers as a public service. Here are updates from Day 45 in the sentencing trial of confessed Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz, 23; a jury will decide if he will be executed or sentenced to life in prison without parole. He pleaded guilty in October to 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted murder ...
PARKLAND, FL
Click10.com

Defense shows report of Parkland school shooter’s threat to stab teacher, letter on ‘dreams of killing others’

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Psychiatrists testified on Thursday that when the Parkland school shooter was a 9-year-old student he threatened to stab a teacher and an aide, hit a classmate with a lunch box, hit someone with a rock, and later as a teenager demonstrated “a preoccupation with guns and the military” and was dreaming of “killing others” and being “covered in blood.”
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

POLICE: Boca Raton Woman Pulls Boyfriend’s Hair, Is Arrested

Gina White Screams “You’re Hurting Me!” Witnesses Call Police. But The “Hurt” She Said Is “Mental.” Tries To Stop Boyfriend From Leaving By Pulling His Hair… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Several people fearing that a woman was being attacked in East Boca Raton […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Nikolas Cruz sentencing trial live updates, Day 16: Therapist said gunman 'dreams of killing others'

FORT LAUDERDALE — The death penalty phase of the Nikolas Cruz trial continued in a Fort Lauderdale courtroom this morning before ending at about noon. On Wednesday, Cruz's public defense team presented three witnesses, including two who worked with Cruz in a professional counseling setting and one who lived across the street from him as a...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Parkland#Death Row#Violent Crime#Sunbeam Television Corp
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Father who survived crash killing son embodies resilience

Oakland News Now – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Carlos Hunter survived the June crash that killed his 11-year-old son Carlos in Hallandale Beach, but...
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘Make him a better person.’ Parkland gunman’s childhood on display in courtroom, in testimony and photos

Editor’s note: Daily coverage of the Parkland trial is being provided to all readers as a public service. The Parkland school shooter was a child once, a baby-faced kid who posed for pictures with his family and smiled dutifully, a little boy enrolled in day care like so many other children his age. But still, he was a problem. He got into fights, barely spoke and sometimes acted like an animal. ...
PARKLAND, FL
Law & Crime

‘His Brain Is Broken’: Parkland School Shooter’s Biological Mother Used Drugs and Alcohol While Pregnant, Lawyer Tells Jury

The Parkland school mass shooter was “damaged” since before birth, an attorney told jurors on Monday. Nikolas Cruz, 24, was exposed to intoxicants in the womb because his biological mother Brenda Woodard used drugs and alcohol while pregnant with him, lawyer Melisa Alice McNeill of the Broward Public Defender’s Office told Florida jurors in opening statements.
PARKLAND, FL
Click10.com

Parkland school shooter’s drawings in jail result in suicide watch

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Parkland school shooter has been drawing and writing while in Broward County jail. He writes on the wall of his cell. Assistant Public Defender Melisa McNeill vaguely mentioned Cruz’s disturbing behavior during her opening statement in court on Monday. It was an indication that this will come up as the defense presents a case to try to save his life.
PARKLAND, FL
CBS Miami

Possible "stand your ground" fatal shooting under investigation in Hialeah

MIAMI - The Hialeah Police Department is investigating a possible road-rage incident that led to a fatal shooting. Police said it happened on Wednesday at approximately 3:45 p.m. in the area of East 6 Avenue and Hialeah Drive Upon arrival they discovered a man shot. He was identified as Juan Alberto Rocha.  Rocha was transported to Ryder Trauma where he ultimately died as a result of his injuries.  Police said the shooting stemmed from a road rage incident where the vehicle Rocha was in blocked the shooter."Rocha exited his vehicle and confronts the driver, resulting in the shooting," police said. This case is still open and active but appears to be an act of "stand your ground."The shooter is fully cooperating with authorities and is facing no charges at this time.
HIALEAH, FL
WSVN-TV

Police investigate bomb threat at charter school in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Hollywood Police officers are investigating a bomb threat that was made at a charter school. Students and staff at Avant Garde Academy, located at 2025 McKinley Street, were notified about a claim of an explosive device that was on campus, just after 2 p.m., Thursday. The...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
850wftl.com

Local police officer charged after strangling woman in front of children

Miami, FL– — A Miami-Dade Police officer has been arrested for allegedly strangling a woman. 34-year-old Zamir Vargas Valerio was taken into custody on Tuesday following the incident that occurred at the woman’s Davie home. According to the report, Valerio went to the home and woke the...
DAVIE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy