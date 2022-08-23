Read full article on original website
‘Something I’ve never seen before’: Patient killed in ambulance fire, possible explosion
HONOLULU — A patient died and a paramedic was seriously injured when the ambulance they were in caught fire after a possible explosion in Hawaii. The 91-year-old patient and one EMT were in the back of the ambulance when an apparent explosion tore through it, Hawaii News Now reported. It happened as the ambulance was arriving at Adventist Castle Health hospital.
bigislandnow.com
HPD Identifies Woman Found Pinned Between Car, Gate Post in Kea‘au
Authorities have identified a woman killed in a public accident involving a single motor vehicle in Hawaiian Paradise Park subdivision. The incident occurred on Monday, Aug. 15. At 6:43 p.m., Hawai‘i police responded to the area of 23rd Avenue and Paradise Drive Drive in Kea‘au where they found a woman, later identified as Dorinda Bosetti, 54, of Long Beach, Calif., pinned between her vehicle and gate post.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii suspect’s illness delays court appearance in brutal 1982 cold case murder
MAKAWAO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Illness has delayed a court appearance for cold case murder suspect Gary Gene Ramirez. The 75-year-old Maui man was set to face a judge on Tuesday in California, where he was extradited last week. Ramirez is accused of raping and fatally stabbing 15-year-old Karen Stitt nearly 40...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Military says barbed wire fence is for ‘anti-terrorism protection,’ but residents call it an eyesore
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In Keolu Hills overlooking Marine Corps Training Area Bellows in Waimanalo, residents often hear military exercises. But now there’s construction activity. Military contractors are building a fence around the training area that’s 7 feet tall with barbed wire. Bernard Graner lives next to the federal...
MilitaryTimes
Army medical troops helped save Peruvian sailors after fire broke out
U.S. Army medical teams helped manage the aftermath of a fire that broke out in July on a Peruvian ship participating in the Rim of the Pacific naval exercise in Hawaii. The Peruvian Navy corvette Guise was the only ship the nation sent this year to RIMPAC, the largest international maritime exercise. After its engine room caught fire on July 17, two sailors with burns covering up to 75% of their bodies had to be medically evacuated to Tripler Army Medical Center in Honolulu, Hawaii.
sjvsun.com
A Cessna flew 18 hours from Merced to Honolulu. Here’s a look at the astounding flight.
Late last week, Valley residents, aviation geeks, and purveyors of the internet’s most peculiar content found themselves astounded by a simple screenshot from the tracking firm FlightAware. What did it show? A tiny Cessna 172 Skyhawk undertook an incredible 18 hour, five minute nonstop journey from Merced Regional Airport...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Island police identify knife-wielding suspect who ‘rapidly’ approached officer
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man “rapidly” approached police with a knife before being shot by an officer in Downtown Hilo, Hawaii Island police said. The suspect has been identified as 41-year-old Jordan Cacatian. Authorities responded to a report of a man who was cutting himself with a knife...
Hawaii murder suspect in 1982 cold case extradited to California
For nearly 40 years, there were no leads in the investigation until Aug. 2 when Gary Gene Ramirez was arrested at his home in Makawao, Maui, in connection with her death.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Not an ordinary case’: Bail again denied for couple accused of stealing babies’ identities
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Kapolei couple accused of stealing the identities of dead kids failed in their second bid to get bail. But the additional suspicion ― that they’re Russian spies ― was not a factor in Monday’s ruling. Instead, U.S. District Court Judge Leslie Kobayashi...
hawaiinewsnow.com
In new court filing, Katherine Kealoha blames prosecutor for ruining her marriage
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In a new hand-written court filing, Katherine Kealoha, a former city deputy prosecutor, blamed another prosecutor for ruining her marriage. She wrote the letter to the court while in prison. Kealoha wrote that prosecutor Michael Wheat lied about having a picture of her doing cocaine on her...
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD: Suspect accused of killing pregnant woman in Chinatown charged
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect who allegedly shot a pregnant woman at a Chinatown bus stop has been charged, HPD said Wednesday. Officials said 58-year-old Tony Johnson has been charged with murder, attempted murder and multiple firearms offenses. Johnson’s bail is set at $2 million. Family identified the victim...
Hawaii police dog that recovered more than $500K retires
After seven years of service and crime-busting, the Hawaii Police Department announced that narcotics canine Rory has retired.
mauinow.com
Maui murder trial concludes with FBI testimony, motion for acquittal denied
Testimony has concluded in the trial of Bernard Brown, who is accused of second degree murder in the disappearance and presumed death of Moreira “Mo” Monsalve more than eight years ago. Monsalve was his ex-girlfriend at the time. The 46-year-old mother of three was last seen on the...
Meet Kauai’s only female lifeguard with Ocean Safety
During Hawaii's lifeguard appreciation week, the County of Kauai wanted to highlight their only female lifeguard Sanoe Ho'okano.
Virginia couple killed in car crash while visiting Hawaii
HONOLULU (KHON2) — It was a Hawaii vacation that turned into a nightmare for a Virginia family. Michelle and Ronald Hartman traveled to the islands in part to support their daughter Holly who participated in the weekend’s Spartan Race, but their trip ended in tragedy. Honolulu police said the driver of a pickup truck crashed […]
KITV.com
Hawaii food distributor settles racism lawsuit for $90K
HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii food distribution company has agreed to pay $90,000 to settle a lawsuit alleging a Black employee was subjected to racial slurs and racist references to slavery, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said Wednesday. According to the lawsuit, a supervisor at Suisan Company’s Hilo...
hawaiinewsnow.com
8 years after a Maui mom went missing, ex-boyfriend found guilty of her murder
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Just a day after beginning their deliberations, a Maui jury on Thursday found Bernard Brown guilty of murdering his ex-girlfriend ― Moreira “Mo” Monsalve ― back in 2014. As the verdict was read out in court, family members and friends cried and shouted...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Distributor sues HPD over damage to dozens of sweepstakes machines
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a bitter, decade-long legal and political battle, the Hawaii distributor of sweepstakes gaming machines is suing the HPD for damaging his equipment. The lawsuit alleges that when Honolulu police seized PJY Enteprises LLC’s 77 sweepstakes machines in 2012, the machines were new and in working condition....
KITV.com
Patient killed, paramedic critical after ambulance 'explodes' at Adventist Health Castle in Kailua
KAILUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A patient is dead and a paramedic is in critical condition after an ambulance reportedly exploded while entering Adventist Health Castle in Kailua, Wednesday night. Rattled hospital staff told Press the situation was unprecedented and the cause of the explosion is unknown. HPD and Honolulu Fire...
KITV.com
Suspect arrested in connection with deadly Chinatown shooting
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the deadly shooting in Chinatown on Friday, Aug. 19. Because he has not been charged yet, the suspect has only been identified as a 58-year-old man. He was arrested in Chinatown around 2 a.m. Tuesday on complaints of second-degree murder and firearms offenses, according to the Honolulu Police Department (HPD).
