U.S. Army medical teams helped manage the aftermath of a fire that broke out in July on a Peruvian ship participating in the Rim of the Pacific naval exercise in Hawaii. The Peruvian Navy corvette Guise was the only ship the nation sent this year to RIMPAC, the largest international maritime exercise. After its engine room caught fire on July 17, two sailors with burns covering up to 75% of their bodies had to be medically evacuated to Tripler Army Medical Center in Honolulu, Hawaii.

