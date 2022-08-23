ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kapolei, HI

Comments / 0

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

‘Something I’ve never seen before’: Patient killed in ambulance fire, possible explosion

HONOLULU — A patient died and a paramedic was seriously injured when the ambulance they were in caught fire after a possible explosion in Hawaii. The 91-year-old patient and one EMT were in the back of the ambulance when an apparent explosion tore through it, Hawaii News Now reported. It happened as the ambulance was arriving at Adventist Castle Health hospital.
HONOLULU, HI
bigislandnow.com

HPD Identifies Woman Found Pinned Between Car, Gate Post in Kea‘au

Authorities have identified a woman killed in a public accident involving a single motor vehicle in Hawaiian Paradise Park subdivision. The incident occurred on Monday, Aug. 15. At 6:43 p.m., Hawai‘i police responded to the area of 23rd Avenue and Paradise Drive Drive in Kea‘au where they found a woman, later identified as Dorinda Bosetti, 54, of Long Beach, Calif., pinned between her vehicle and gate post.
HAWAIIAN PARADISE PARK, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
Local
Hawaii Crime & Safety
State
Alaska State
City
Kapolei, HI
Kapolei, HI
Crime & Safety
State
Hawaii State
MilitaryTimes

Army medical troops helped save Peruvian sailors after fire broke out

U.S. Army medical teams helped manage the aftermath of a fire that broke out in July on a Peruvian ship participating in the Rim of the Pacific naval exercise in Hawaii. The Peruvian Navy corvette Guise was the only ship the nation sent this year to RIMPAC, the largest international maritime exercise. After its engine room caught fire on July 17, two sailors with burns covering up to 75% of their bodies had to be medically evacuated to Tripler Army Medical Center in Honolulu, Hawaii.
HAWAII STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Coast Guard#Defense Attorneys#Ids#Military Base#The Coast Guard#Kgb
hawaiinewsnow.com

HPD: Suspect accused of killing pregnant woman in Chinatown charged

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect who allegedly shot a pregnant woman at a Chinatown bus stop has been charged, HPD said Wednesday. Officials said 58-year-old Tony Johnson has been charged with murder, attempted murder and multiple firearms offenses. Johnson’s bail is set at $2 million. Family identified the victim...
HONOLULU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KHON2

Virginia couple killed in car crash while visiting Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It was a Hawaii vacation that turned into a nightmare for a Virginia family. Michelle and Ronald Hartman traveled to the islands in part to support their daughter Holly who participated in the weekend’s Spartan Race, but their trip ended in tragedy. Honolulu police said the driver of a pickup truck crashed […]
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Hawaii food distributor settles racism lawsuit for $90K

HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii food distribution company has agreed to pay $90,000 to settle a lawsuit alleging a Black employee was subjected to racial slurs and racist references to slavery, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said Wednesday. According to the lawsuit, a supervisor at Suisan Company’s Hilo...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Distributor sues HPD over damage to dozens of sweepstakes machines

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a bitter, decade-long legal and political battle, the Hawaii distributor of sweepstakes gaming machines is suing the HPD for damaging his equipment. The lawsuit alleges that when Honolulu police seized PJY Enteprises LLC’s 77 sweepstakes machines in 2012, the machines were new and in working condition....
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Suspect arrested in connection with deadly Chinatown shooting

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the deadly shooting in Chinatown on Friday, Aug. 19. Because he has not been charged yet, the suspect has only been identified as a 58-year-old man. He was arrested in Chinatown around 2 a.m. Tuesday on complaints of second-degree murder and firearms offenses, according to the Honolulu Police Department (HPD).
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy