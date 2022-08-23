‘Ink Master’ Reveals Lineup of Returning Contestants Ahead of Season 14 Premiere (TV News Roundup)

Reality competition series “ Ink Master ” will return for its 14th season on Wednesday, September 7 in the United States on Paramount+, and the streamer has released a first-look trailer for the new season which highlights the show’s returning contestants.

Tattoo artists from previous seasons will return to the show to compete for a grand prize of $250,000 and the title of “Ink Master.” Competitors include Angel Rose (Season 11, 13), Bob Jones (Season 13), Chris Shockley (Season 11), Creepy Jason (Season 12), Deanna James (Season 10), Gian Karle (Season 8), Hiram Casas (Season 13), Holli Marie (Season 12), Katie McGowan (Season 6, 9) and Pon (Season 12). Joel Madden, lead vocalist for pop-punk band Good Charlotte, will replace Dave Navarro as host of the ink-based competition show.

The lineup reveal comes in addition to the recent announcement of the show’s new lineup of judges, including Ryan Ashley, the first female tattoo artist to win the show during season eight, Nikko Hurtado, a prominent color realism artist and Ami James, a well-known Japanese tattoo specialist. Navarro will return in a different capacity as the “Master of Chaos,” introducing unpredictable twists to the competition.

The show is executive produced by Glenda Hersh, Steven Weinstock and Andrea Richter for Truly Original. Benjamin Hurvitz, Jessica Zalkind and Tim Palazzola serve as executive producers and Donny Hugo Herran and Angela Liao as executives in charge of production for MTV Entertainment Studios. Check out the trailer for the new season below.

GUEST STARS

• Comedy actresses Peri Gilpin and Rachel Dratch will appear in the second and final season of “Kevin Can F**k Himself,” premiering August 22 at 9pm on AMC, with the first two episodes available on AMC+. Emmy Award-winning actress Annie Murphy stars in the genre-bending series that alternates between traditional multi-camera sitcom and single-camera drama, as her character Allison McRoberts tries to escape her unfulfilling life with husband Kevin, played by Eric Petersen.

Gilpin will play Allison’s mother Donna in the episode “Ghost,” appearing in flashback scenes that will give viewers clarity on Allison’s personality in the current day. Dratch will guest star in the episode “The Unreliable Narrator,” portraying a disgruntled ex-City Hall employee named Beatrice who aids Allison with her newest plan to escape Kevin. They join previously announced guest star Erinn Hayes, who will appear in the series finale of the show.

SERIES

• New rescue and recovery series “Fast: Home Rescue” has been announced by The Weather Channel television network. The show follows families whose lives have been affected by severe weather and natural disasters, helping them rebuild their homes. The show comes in partnership with Reach Out Worldwide, a disaster relief organization founded by late actor Paul Walker. The Weather Channel works with Cody and Felicia Walker, Paul’s brother and sister-in-law, to rebuild homes in the most affected communities.

Each episode features a different family and each build takes place over the course of just five days. The new series premieres Saturday, September 17 at 8pm ET on The Weather Channel. Check out the trailer below.

• Missing persons series “Disappeared” will return to ID with eight new episodes beginning Wednesday, September 7 on ID and streaming the same day on Discovery+. This reinvention of the franchise shines a light on individuals who vanish seemingly without a trace and aims to facilitate answers about the missing in order to bring closure to their loved ones.

The Season 10 premiere episode “Vanished in the Night,” follows the disappearance of Kirsten Brueggeman in Indianapolis, Indiana and chronicles her family’s plea for more information about their missing loved one.

“Disappeared” originally aired on Investigation Discovery from 2009 to 2018 with timely stories presented with urgency for the public to act. Each episode ended with information for local police departments in the event that a viewer had new information to share.

INTERNATIONAL

Vevo and TelevisaUnivision have partnered to launch Vevo-powered 24/7 live streaming music videos channels on Vix, a global large-scale streaming service created specifically for the Spanish-speaking world.

Vix viewers will have access to Vevo Latino, featuring artists such as Romeo Santos and Shakira, and Vevo Reggaeton & Trap, featuring artists such as Karol G and J Balvin on the free, ad-supported streaming service. As part of the partnership, Vevo is also developing two additional FAST channels for Vix, including Vevo Regional Mexican, featuring artists such as Calibre 50 and Los Ángeles Azules and Vevo Íconos Latinos, featuring artists such as Celia Cruz and Selena, expected to launch in the fall.