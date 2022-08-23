ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘Ink Master’ Reveals Lineup of Returning Contestants Ahead of Season 14 Premiere (TV News Roundup)

By EJ Panaligan
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago

Reality competition series “ Ink Master ” will return for its 14th season on Wednesday, September 7 in the United States on Paramount+, and the streamer has released a first-look trailer for the new season which highlights the show’s returning contestants.

Tattoo artists from previous seasons will return to the show to compete for a grand prize of $250,000 and the title of “Ink Master.” Competitors include Angel Rose (Season 11, 13), Bob Jones (Season 13), Chris Shockley (Season 11), Creepy Jason (Season 12), Deanna James (Season 10), Gian Karle (Season 8), Hiram Casas (Season 13), Holli Marie (Season 12), Katie McGowan (Season 6, 9) and Pon (Season 12). Joel Madden, lead vocalist for pop-punk band Good Charlotte, will replace Dave Navarro as host of the ink-based competition show.

The lineup reveal comes in addition to the recent announcement of the show’s new lineup of judges, including Ryan Ashley, the first female tattoo artist to win the show during season eight, Nikko Hurtado, a prominent color realism artist and Ami James, a well-known Japanese tattoo specialist. Navarro will return in a different capacity as the “Master of Chaos,” introducing unpredictable twists to the competition.

The show is executive produced by Glenda Hersh, Steven Weinstock and Andrea Richter for Truly Original. Benjamin Hurvitz, Jessica Zalkind and Tim Palazzola serve as executive producers and Donny Hugo Herran and Angela Liao as executives in charge of production for MTV Entertainment Studios. Check out the trailer for the new season below.

GUEST STARS

• Comedy actresses Peri Gilpin and Rachel Dratch will appear in the second and final season of “Kevin Can F**k Himself,” premiering August 22 at 9pm on AMC, with the first two episodes available on AMC+. Emmy Award-winning actress Annie Murphy stars in the genre-bending series that alternates between traditional multi-camera sitcom and single-camera drama, as her character Allison McRoberts tries to escape her unfulfilling life with husband Kevin, played by Eric Petersen.

Gilpin will play Allison’s mother Donna in the episode “Ghost,” appearing in flashback scenes that will give viewers clarity on Allison’s personality in the current day. Dratch will guest star in the episode “The Unreliable Narrator,” portraying a disgruntled ex-City Hall employee named Beatrice who aids Allison with her newest plan to escape Kevin. They join previously announced guest star Erinn Hayes, who will appear in the series finale of the show.

SERIES

• New rescue and recovery series “Fast: Home Rescue” has been announced by The Weather Channel television network. The show follows families whose lives have been affected by severe weather and natural disasters, helping them rebuild their homes. The show comes in partnership with Reach Out Worldwide, a disaster relief organization founded by late actor Paul Walker. The Weather Channel works with Cody and Felicia Walker, Paul’s brother and sister-in-law, to rebuild homes in the most affected communities.

Each episode features a different family and each build takes place over the course of just five days. The new series premieres Saturday, September 17 at 8pm ET on The Weather Channel. Check out the trailer below.

*
• Missing persons series “Disappeared” will return to ID with eight new episodes beginning Wednesday, September 7 on ID and streaming the same day on Discovery+. This reinvention of the franchise shines a light on individuals who vanish seemingly without a trace and aims to facilitate answers about the missing in order to bring closure to their loved ones.

The Season 10 premiere episode “Vanished in the Night,” follows the disappearance of Kirsten Brueggeman in Indianapolis, Indiana and chronicles her family’s plea for more information about their missing loved one.

“Disappeared” originally aired on Investigation Discovery from 2009 to 2018 with timely stories presented with urgency for the public to act. Each episode ended with information for local police departments in the event that a viewer had new information to share.

INTERNATIONAL

Vevo and TelevisaUnivision have partnered to launch Vevo-powered 24/7 live streaming music videos channels on Vix, a global large-scale streaming service created specifically for the Spanish-speaking world.

Vix viewers will have access to Vevo Latino, featuring artists such as Romeo Santos and Shakira, and Vevo Reggaeton & Trap, featuring artists such as Karol G and J Balvin on the free, ad-supported streaming service. As part of the partnership, Vevo is also developing two additional FAST channels for Vix, including Vevo Regional Mexican, featuring artists such as Calibre 50 and Los Ángeles Azules and Vevo Íconos Latinos, featuring artists such as Celia Cruz and Selena, expected to launch in the fall.

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Why Heidi Klum Declined to Participate in Hulu’s Victoria’s Secret Docuseries

Welcome to this week’s “Just for Variety.” Heidi Klum may have been one of the most famous models associated with Victoria’s Secret, but she says she turned down an invite to be interviewed for Hulu’s “Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons.” “They asked me if I wanted to be part of it,” Klum tells me on this week’s “Just for Variety” podcast. “And I was like, ‘If you’re looking for a negative story, you’re barking up the wrong tree because I had the most wonderful time there.’” Matt Tyrnauer’s three-episode series paints a picture of Victoria’s Secret as a company that was plagued...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Avatar’ Removed From Disney+ for Theatrical Re-Release, but Will Return Before Sequel Premieres

With its library of Marvel films, Disney animation classics and “Star Wars” installments, Disney+ has one of the largest catalogues of blockbuster films on streaming platforms. But recently, subscribers have noticed the biggest film is missing: James Cameron’s “Avatar,” the highest-grossing movie of all time, has been quietly removed from the service with no prior announcement. Sources confirmed the removal to Variety and attributed it to the upcoming theatrical re-release of the 2009 sci-fi epic. Set for Sept. 23, the theatrical re-release, intended to promote the film’s long awaited sequel “Avatar: The Way of Water,” will present the movie...
MOVIES
Variety

Scott Caan Joins Fox Missing Persons Drama ‘Alert’

Scott Caan has signed on for a leading role in the Fox drama series “Alert,” Variety has confirmed. Caan joins previously announced series star Dania Ramirez in the show, which was ordered straight-to-series at Fox back in May. The show follows the officer’s of the missing persons unit in Philadelphia (the show was originally set in Los Angeles but has now shifted East). Caan will play Devon, described as fearless, smart and calm under stress. Devon thrived in the life and death world of war-torn Iraq—until the disappearance of his 11-year-old son brought him rushing back. Six years later, with...
TV SERIES
Variety

Kelli Giddish to Exit ‘Law & Order: SVU’: Season 24 Will ‘Be My Last’

“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” is losing a detective. Kelli Giddish, who portrays Amanda Rollins on the NBC drama, will depart during the upcoming 24th season. She will be in at least the premiere episode. Exact details regarding her exit were not provided by the network. In a statement from Giddish provided by NBC, she wrote: “I wanted to address the chatter I’ve seen online and let everyone know that this will, indeed, be my last season on ‘Law & Order: SVU.’ Playing Rollins has been one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life. I’ve been so fortunate...
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
Variety

Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg and Regina Hall Talk New Comedy ‘Me Time’

Stars of Netflix’s “Me Time,” including Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg and Regina Hall gathered at the Fox Theater in Westwood on Tuesday to celebrate the John Hamburg-directed buddy comedy’s red carpet premiere. “I was able to just go to work and have fun every day,” Wahlberg told Variety. “John created an amazing environment for everybody, not just myself, Kevin and Regina, but for everybody to be at their creative best and try things.” The comedy follows Kevin Hart’s Sonny Fisher, a stay-at-home dad who decides to take some personal time away for himself by reconnecting with Wahlberg’s Huck for a weekend birthday...
MOVIES
wonderwall.com

Julianne Hough finally dating handsome 'Narnia' actor after years of questions about the nature of their relationship, plus more celeb love news

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in mid-August 2022, starting with this former "Dancing With the Stars" pro… On Aug. 21, Deux Moi reported that, according to an anonymous source, Julianne Hough and long-term pal Ben Barnes could be seen holding hands during a recent performance of "Into the Woods" on Broadway. The following day, Life & Style reported that, after years of rumors about the nature of their relationship, the duo finally took their relationship to the next level earlier this year. "Their friendship has gravitated into a full-blown romance. … They've officially been an item for two months and he has been flying to and from L.A. to be with her in New York. When they're not together, they FaceTime every day. They're so adorable together. Everything about the relationship is so easy and Julianne can be her true self with him. She's never been happier," said a source. The "Dancing With the Stars" alum and the English actor — who starred as Prince Caspian in two "The Chronicles of Narnia" movies and recently starred on "Westworld," "The Punisher" and "Shadow and Bone" — first sparked romance rumors in early 2020 amid a rough patch in her marriage with Brooks Laich. As for the other man to whom Julianne was linked in the wake of her split from the former hockey star… Life & Style reported that, according to a source, she and male model Charlie Wilson called it quits "a few months ago" because although "they were physically attracted to each other," they "didn't gel emotionally." The insider also described the romance as a "total rebound fling" for Julianne following her breakup from Brooks.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

John Boyega Says He Won’t Return to ‘Star Wars’ Franchise

John Boyega became an international breakout star playing Finn in the “Star Wars” sequel trilogy. But the actor, who stars in upcoming films “Breaking” and “The Woman King,” doesn’t have much of an interest in returning to the galactic franchise. “At this point I’m cool off it. I’m good off it,” Boyega said on SiriusXM’s “Tell Me Everything With John Fugelsang.” “I think Finn is at a good confirmation point where you can just enjoy him in other things, the games, the animation. But I feel like ‘[Episode] VII’ to ‘[Episode] IX’ was good for me.” Boyega added: “To be fair, [with]...
MOVIES
Variety

Daniel Kaluuya Reacts to the ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Trailer: ‘It’s Amazing’

Although Daniel Kaluuya won’t be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” he seems plenty excited to experience the franchise as a fan this time around. The actor offered his reaction to the first trailer for “Wakanda Forever” during the Los Angeles premiere of “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.” Kaluuya serves as a producer on the comedy, which stars Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown. “Of course, I’ve seen it!” Kaluuya told Variety’s Marc Malkin when asked about the trailer. “It’s amazing.” Kaluuya then touched on his perspective regarding the series going on without his involvement. In the...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joel Madden
Person
Shakira
Person
Dave Navarro
Person
Rachel Dratch
Person
Selena
Person
Jennette Mccurdy
Person
Erinn Hayes
Person
Peri Gilpin
Variety

Barbie Ferreira Says She’s Leaving ‘Euphoria’: ‘I’m Having to Say a Very Teary-Eyed Goodbye’

Barbie Ferreira say she will not be returning to “Euphoria” for its third season. The actor announced her apparent departure via Instagram, writing in a story post: “After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I’m having to say a very teary-eyed goodbye. I hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today. I put all my care and love into her and I hope you guys could feel it. Love you Katherine Hernandez.” Representatives for...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Oscars Co-Host Regina Hall Says Will Smith’s Apology Video Is the ‘First Step’ to Possible ‘Redemption’

Regina Hall chooses her words carefully when asked about Will Smith’s recent video in which he apologized for slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars. “I think it’s a tough thing and I know it’s a difficult road,” Hall told me Monday at the premiere of her new comedy mockumentary, “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.” “The first step is he apologized. How people see it, it’s up to them…I know that wasn’t easy.” She related the Oscar fiasco to “Honk for Jesus.” Hall plays the wife of a popular pastor (Sterling K. Brown), who is on a quest to reopen their megachurch...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Netflix Debuts First Trailer for Tyler Perry’s ‘A Jazzman’s Blues’

Ahead of the film’s world premiere next month at TIFF, Netflix has released the first trailer for Tyler Perry’s “A Jazzman’s Blues,” the billionaire media mogul’s longtime passion project. Written, directed and produced by Perry, the period drama tells the tale of forbidden love, starring Joshua Boone and Solea Pfeiffer as Bayou and Leanne, a star-crossed couple navigating the world as young Black people in the deep South during the 1940s and through the decades that follow.  “That was our first kiss. Ain’t nothing felt that good in all my life,” Boone’s Bayou narrates as the trailer opens on the lovers sharing...
MOVIES
Variety

Meghan Markle’s First Podcast Premieres on Spotify

Meghan Markle deconstructs the history of societal stereotypes about women in “Archetypes,” her first show for Spotify, which premiered Tuesday. The first hourlong episode of “Archetypes” features Serena Williams, who recently announced her plans to retire from pro tennis, talking with Markle about the double standard women face when they are labeled “ambitious.” and Dr. Laura Cray, a professor at UC Berkeley and an expert on gender in the workplace. (The inaugural episode is available at this link.) Next week’s episode will feature a conversation with Mariah Carey. The Duchess of Sussex’s weekly podcast is available exclusively on Spotify worldwide. “Archetypes” is...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv News#Tv Streaming#Live Tv#Television Network#Paramount#Japanese#Truly Original
Variety

Christian Slater Joins ‘Spiderwick Chronicles’ Series at Disney+

Christian Slater has signed on to play a major villain in the upcoming Disney+ series adaptation of “The Spiderwick Chronicles,” Variety has confirmed. The show was first announced as part of Disney+ Day in November 2021. Based on the best-selling children’s books by Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black, “The Spiderwick Chronicles” follows the Grace family — twin brothers Jared and Simon, sister Mallory and their mother Helen — as they move into their great-great uncle’s home and discover a world of fairies that exists parallel to their own. Slater will star as Mulgarath. The character is described as a capital-V Villain...
TV SERIES
Variety

Dania Ramirez to Lead Fox Missing Persons Drama Series ‘Alert’

Dania Ramirez is poised to take the lead role in the upcoming Fox drama series “Alert,” Variety has learned. The show was ordered to series at the broadcast network in May as part of Fox’ s upfronts presentation to advertisers. Ramirez will star as Nikki, described as a salt-of-the-earth woman whose life was ripped apart six years ago by the disappearance of her 11-year-old son. She found her calling as the head of the Missing Person’s Unit. Her zeal and personal connection to the victims and their families infuses each and every case, and she helps others find their loved...
TV SERIES
Variety

Peacock Will Get NBC Next-Day Episodes Starting Next Month After Reclaiming Rights From Hulu

Fans of NBC’s current-season shows will no longer find them on Hulu as of next month — they’ll be flying over to NBCUniversal’s Peacock. NBCU announced that starting Sept. 19, Peacock Premium will become the streaming home for next-day access to current seasons of NBC shows the day after they air on the network. The media conglom had clawed back the next-day rights for NBC shows from Disney-controlled Hulu, in which NBCU still owns a one-third stake, earlier this year. NBC series that will become exclusively available on Peacock include franchises like Dick Wolf’s “Law & Order” trifecta and One Chicago...
TV SERIES
Variety

Showtime Announces Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf Documentary ‘Stand’ (TV News Roundup)

Showtime Sports Documentary Films is set to release a documentary feature based on the life of basketball star Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf, entitled “Stand.” The documentary will premiere in early 2023. Directed by Joslyn Rose Lyons, “Stand” explores the personal and professional struggles of Abdul-Rauf, from being bullied as a child due to his Tourette’s syndrome to becoming a target of hate speech and Islamophobia during his basketball career. The documentary film features exclusive interviews with several basketball and entertainment stars including Stephen Curry, Steve Kerr, Shaquille O’Neal, Jalen Rose, Mahershala Ali and Ice Cube. “It is an honor to be collaborating...
BASKETBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
PBS
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Tattoo
Variety

‘Reservation Dogs’ Star Sarah Podemski Got Matching Tattoos With Her Co-Stars After Filming the Female-Led Standalone Episode

Spoiler Alert: Do not read if you haven’t watched “Wide Net,” Episode 5 of FX’s “Reservation Dogs” Season 2, now streaming on Hulu. After filming the fifth episode of “Reservation Dogs'” second season, Sarah Podemski went out and got matching Navajo floral tattoos with four of her co-stars. The quartet — who include her sister Tamara, “Rutherford Falls” star Jana Schmieding and Nathalie Standingcloud — took the lead on the episode “Wide Net,” which focuses on Podemski’s character Rita as she takes a girl’s trip with her longtime childhood friends to the Indian Health Services conference. It’s a bawdy and terrifically...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Joe E. Tata, Peach Pit Owner on ‘Beverly Hills, 90210,’ Dies at 85

Joe E. Tata, the character actor best known for playing Nat Bussichio in the popular teen drama series “Beverly Hills, 90210,” died on Wednesday, his daughter Kelly announced on their GoFundMe page. He was 85. He had long been suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, having been officially diagnosed in 2018, according to Kelly’s GoFundMe fundraiser. “The remaining funds raised from this campaign will be donated to the Alzheimer’s Association,” she wrote. “90210” star Ian Ziering posted on Instagram a heartfelt account of his experiences working with Tata. “Joey was truly an OG, I remember seeing him on the Rockford files with James Garner...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Motherland’ Star Diane Morgan on Her Most Beloved Roles, From Philomena Cunk to Mandy

Actor, writer and director Diane Morgan was in her teens when she first tried her hand at improv, an experience which first gave the “very shy, very quiet” 15-year-old a chance to step out of her shell and play a different character. “I think my whole world opened up, basically,” says Morgan of that moment, ahead of receiving Variety and the Edinburgh TV Festival’s 2022 Outstanding Achievement Award. “I’d always been completely invisible and then, suddenly, I was the funny one.” So it was unsurprising when Morgan decided she would try to pursue it professionally, even if it wasn’t the most obvious...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Who Is Alexa Nikolas, What Is Eat Predators and Why Does It Target Music Companies?

A series of protests over the prevelance of sexual abuse in the entertainment industry have been staged in front of prominent music companies in recent weeks, and the efforts have been gaining attention on social media via actor Alexa Nikolas. A former cast member of the 2005-2008 Nickelodeon series “Zoey 101,” Nikolas’ megaphone includes more than 255,000 followers on Instagram as well as the public support of such activist groups as the 100 Percenters. Her own organization is called Eat Predators, and its supporters have gathered in front of Warner Music Group’s Los Angeles headquarters on July 28; Red Light Management’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Variety

78K+
Followers
59K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy