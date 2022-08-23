ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsport, PA

Mexico used six-run inning to down tournament surprise Canada

By Brett Crossley
NorthcentralPA.com
NorthcentralPA.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43dcCd_0hRKbLoV00

Williamsport, Pa. —Mexico momentarily stopped Canada’s drive with a 10-0, no-hit win in the Little League World Series’ nightcap at Volunteer Stadium in South Williamsport.

Mexico scored six runs in the second inning off three hits and four walks to break the game open. From that point on it was up the combination of David Zarate, Hernan Mireles, and Adonis Castill who combined for a complete game shutout and no-hitter.

Mexico 10, Canada 0

CAN 000 000—0 0 3

MEX 062 02X—10 11 1

Benjamin Dartnell, Lucas Weisser (2), Dylan Larter (3), Ellis St. James (4), Braedyn Lai Hainstock (4), and Alen Yu. David Zarate, Hernan Mireles (4), Adonis Castillo (5), and Fernando Garcia.

WP: Mireles. LP: Dartnell.

Top Canada hitters: none. Top Mexico hitters: Miguel Padilla 2-3, HR, 2 runs, 2 RBI.

Records: Canada 2-1. Mexico 2-0.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NorthcentralPA.com

Porter hits grand slam as Southeast forces rematch with Hawaii in U.S. Title game

Williamsport, Pa. —Josiah Porter has been an inspiration throughout the Little League World Series. Porter suffered a debilitating accident when he was six years old, losing the sight in his right eye. It hasn’t stopped him from being a contributor for his team at the Little League World Series. In Thursday’s must win for the Southeast, Porter made even more people believers when he lifted a ball over the centerfield...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Times Leader

Little League coaches teach how to lose as well as win

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — Following an 8-1 loss to Nicaragua at the Little League World Series, Ubaldo Ramos IV gathered his Panama team one final time. It was an emotional group, as tears were shed in the postgame handshake line. A journey that had lasted all summer was over. But, like many coaches, Ramos had nothing but positive things to say.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Kekoa Payanal opens game with lead off HR for second time as Honolulu reaches U.S. Championship

Williamsport, Pa. — It all rested on the arm of Jonnovyn Sniffen as he was handed the ball to start Wednesday’s semifinal of the United States bracket to face the Southeast. Honolulu Little League has used a number of pitchers in several different situations. The group has enjoyed elite success at the 2022 Little League World Series. Wednesday was no different as four players combined to hit five home runs...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
abc27 News

Destination PA: Bloomsburg, the only town in the state

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Did you know the Commonwealth’s biggest agricultural fair is in Bloomsburg? Well, in all of Pennsylvania, Bloomsburg is also the only game “in town” in another way, too. Across the state, there are 57 cities, 956 boroughs, and 1,546 townships, but just one town — Bloosmburg., What’s the difference? Admittedly, it […]
BLOOMSBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Williamsport, PA
Sports
City
Mexico, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
South Williamsport, PA
City
Williamsport, PA
butlerradio.com

Hollidaysburg remains alive in Williamsport

Weather played another role at the Little League World Series in Williamsport Monday, but the Pennsylvania team from Hollidaysburg remained alive with a 7-1 win over the team from Long Island. They will meet the team from Indiana out of the Great Lakes Region today. Indiana fell to an unbeaten Tennessee 5-2 Monday.
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Canada
WTHR

Hagerstown eliminated from Little League World Series

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The Hagerstown Little League saw their season come to an end after waiting out yet another weather delay in Williamsport. The team from Hollidaysburg, Pa. scored four runs in the fourth inning to win 10-0 due to the mercy rule. Facing elimination, the team from Indiana...
HAGERSTOWN, IN
PennLive.com

Pa. winery, brewery has built reputation as a place to visit and relax

Ellie and Gary Toczko opened Nimble Hill Winery in 2007, taking a piece of land that had historically been an orchard and dairy farm and eventually planting 10 acres of vines. In time, they added the brewery, one of the first if not THE first to produce both in the state, the start of a trend that has picked up momentum over the past few years as an increasing number of Pa. wineries make multiple products.
TUNKHANNOCK, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. plans to pump $1.5 million into popular state forest destination

A widely popular state forest destination, the Seven Tubs Recreation Area, is about to see an infusion of $1.5 million in infrastructure improvements. The 123-acre recreation area in Pinchot State Forest, Luzerne County, features seven distinct and dramatic potholes along Wheelbarrow Run, a tributary of Laurel Run. The potholes were formed by flowing glacial meltwater that eroded the “tubs” into the sandstone bedrock.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Why people in State College and rural northcentral Pa. don’t have easy access to in-person abortion services

This story was produced by the State College regional bureau of Spotlight PA, an independent, nonpartisan newsroom dedicated to investigative and public-service journalism for Pennsylvania. Sign up for our regional newsletter, Talk of the Town. State College, Pa. — Even though abortion is legal in Pennsylvania, Abby Minor, a Penns Valley resident, said she was shocked by how difficult it was to have the procedure done during the summer of 2013. ...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
skooknews.com

Nursing Home Workers in 2 Schuylkill County Facilities Could Strike in Early September

On Monday, nursing home workers from three of the biggest chains in Pennsylvania voted to send Unfair Labor Practice strike notices, including 2 from Schuylkill County. According to the SEIU Healthcare PA, Guardian Healthcare and two chains owned by Mordy Lahasky – Comprehensive Healthcare and Priority Healthcare – have refused to meaningfully bargain over the use of agency staff or include the regulatory staffing ratios set to go into effect this year in the contracts.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
lykensvalley.org

The Abortion Trials of Dr. Robert D. Spencer, 1953-1966

A portrait of Dr. Robert D. Spencer of Ashland, Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania. Dr. Spencer was the best known of the doctors who performed abortions in the area adjacent to the Lykens Valley. Three times between 1953 and 1966, formal charges were brought against him, but he was never convicted. The...
ASHLAND, PA
lykensvalley.org

Mt. Carmel – Victoria Theatre Interior

An undated interior view of the Victoria Theatre, Mount Carmel, Northumberland County, Pennsylvania. The theatre was designed by W. H. Lee, Architect, who had offices in Philadelphia and Shamokin. The photo appeared in the “Looking Back” feature of the Pottsville Republican & Herald, April 23, 2006. The caption noted that...
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
webbweekly.com

D. Frederick Wascher, D.C., 84

D. Frederick Wascher, D.C., 84, of Williamsport passed away Monday, August 22, 2022. Surviving are his loving wife of 61 years, Esther I. (Seiler) Wascher and their beloved dog, Oscar. Born February 12, 1938 in Williamsport, Fred was a son of the late John and Marion (Byers) Wascher. He was...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

NorthcentralPA.com

9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Regional online newspaper for Northcentral Pa featuring local news, events, photos, articles and more. http://www.NorthcentralPA.com Your Community News!

 https://www.NorthcentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy