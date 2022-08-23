Mexico used six-run inning to down tournament surprise Canada

Williamsport, Pa. —Mexico momentarily stopped Canada’s drive with a 10-0, no-hit win in the Little League World Series’ nightcap at Volunteer Stadium in South Williamsport.

Mexico scored six runs in the second inning off three hits and four walks to break the game open. From that point on it was up the combination of David Zarate, Hernan Mireles, and Adonis Castill who combined for a complete game shutout and no-hitter.

Mexico 10, Canada 0

CAN 000 000—0 0 3

MEX 062 02X—10 11 1

Benjamin Dartnell, Lucas Weisser (2), Dylan Larter (3), Ellis St. James (4), Braedyn Lai Hainstock (4), and Alen Yu. David Zarate, Hernan Mireles (4), Adonis Castillo (5), and Fernando Garcia.

WP: Mireles. LP: Dartnell.

Top Canada hitters: none. Top Mexico hitters: Miguel Padilla 2-3, HR, 2 runs, 2 RBI.

Records: Canada 2-1. Mexico 2-0.