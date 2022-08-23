ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Grove, TN

talentrecap.com

Is ‘American Idol’ Judge Luke Bryan Expecting?

Is American Idol judge Luke Bryan expecting another baby with his wife Caroline? Some fans recently thought so, after seeing a video Caroline posted on Instagram in July. People spotted a sonogram in the clip and asked who it belongs to. Luke Bryan’s Wife Caroline Posts Video with Sonogram.
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’ Fans Light Up Over Luke Bryan’s Wife’s Cryptic New Post

American Idol fans are oh-so-curious as to whether Luke Bryan and his wife are expanding their family. Now, we stress that this is all based on an Instagram video that Bryan’s wife, Caroline, posted on her page a few days back. Caroline was with Luke’s mom, LeClaire. And they were doing a funny video from “Luke’s show” as the two looked into a phone. They were standing in front of a mirror and it appeared someone else was taping them as they talked. Meanwhile, the American Idol judge was being his country music superstar self on stage as his wife and mother had a big time. You could see various Luke Bryan mementos pinned on the walls and taped to the mirror.
Popculture

Why Miranda Lambert's Latest Big Festival Concert Was Canceled

Miranda Lambert was scheduled to perform at the WE Fest Country Music Festival in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota on Friday, but poor weather forced organizers to call off the show. Lambert apologized to her Minnesota fans and said she hoped to see them soon. Lee Brice and Clay Walker were among the other acts scheduled to perform in Detroit Lakes on Friday.
RadarOnline

Priscilla Presley Displays Odd Behavior, Memory Issues, At Graceland During Elvis Week 2022

Priscilla Presley delighted her fans by gracing them with her presence at Elvis Week 2022, but many are afraid that she's losing her memory after displaying bizarre behavior during the festivities. Radar is told that Elvis Presley's ex-wife, 77, fumbled her words and had many baffling gaffes while speaking about The King, whom she was married from 1967-1973. An eyewitness revealed that while outside Graceland, the mansion she once shared with Elvis, at the annual candlelight vigil service on Monday, Priscilla repeatedly wished her former husband a Happy Birthday instead of talking about why they were there, which was to...
DoYouRemember?

Take A Look At These Photos Of Dolly Parton’s Childhood Home

Dolly Parton, the 11 Grammy Award winner, had always claimed that her family was poor while she was growing up. She and her 11 other siblings lived in a two-room log cabin, and yet she loved her humble beginnings so much that it inspired her to build a replica of her childhood home in the Dollywood theme park located in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.
Outsider.com

Dolly Parton’s Longtime Nashville Home Sells After 12 Years on the Market

Not only is Dolly Parton the Queen of Country Music, but she also makes good investments. Her longtime Nashville home just sold. It only took 12 years on the market to make it happen. Parton and her husband Carl Dean bought the home back in 1980. There were a lot of memories and early years spent in the four-bedroom, two-bathroom home.
Taste of Country

Kenny Chesney Brings His Mom Onstage to Sing With Him in Denver [Watch]

Kenny Chesney brought a very special duet partner onstage to sing with him during the Denver stop of his 2022 Here and Now Tour: His mom, Karen Chandler. The singer invited his mom out to share the spotlight during his performance of "Everything's Gonna Be Alright," a No. 1 hit from his 2018 No Zip Code album. In the studio version of the song, Chesney's duet partner is David Lee Murphy, but the song took on a sweet new meaning as a mother-son duet.
Outsider.com

Michael Bublé & His Wife Welcome Fourth Child, Reveal Heartwarming Photo

Singer Michael Bublé and his wife have welcomed their fourth child into the world, finally sharing the little girl’s name with fans!. Michael Bublé and his wife Luisana Lopilato are now officially the parents of four, after welcoming their baby girl, Cielo into the world recently. Additionally, the I’ll Never Not Love You singer took to Instagram shortly after her birth, sharing with fans on social media a sweet message for the newest addition to their family. The post has an extra surprise, too, as the proud parents share their new little girl’s unique name, Cielo.
Whiskey Riff

Garth Brooks Is Putting A Police Station In His New Nashville Bar

At this point pretty much every country artist has their own bar in Nashville. When Garth Brooks announced that he would be opening a bar on Broadway in downtown Music City, he joined a list of artists like Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton, John Rich, Dierks Bentley, Florida Georgia Line, Miranda Lambert, Kid Rock, Alan Jackson…you get the idea.
Us Weekly

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood’s Relationship: A Timeline

A storybook love. Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are one of the country music's most famous couples, but they've definitely had their ups and downs. “People thought, Well, two celebrities who are in the same business, they won’t last,'" Yearwood shared with Us Weekly in 2018. “I’m invested in this family, this is what I […]
Whiskey Riff

Watch Post Malone Jump On Stage At Tootsies Nashville To Perform Hank Williams & Merle Haggard Hits

Everybody love Posty. A while back, Post Malone stopped by Tootsies, the iconic honky tonk on Nashville’s Lower Broadway, and surprised the crowd by hopping up on stage and performing. Admittedly hammered, Post took the stage with two Bud Lights in one hand, a cigarette in the other, and laid down a few covers of some country classics. “Y’all caught a very drunken Post Malone, and the boys are tellin’ me we’re playin’ ‘Move It On Over.’ Play that shit […] The post Watch Post Malone Jump On Stage At Tootsies Nashville To Perform Hank Williams & Merle Haggard Hits first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
