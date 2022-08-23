Read full article on original website
Is ‘American Idol’ Judge Luke Bryan Expecting?
Is American Idol judge Luke Bryan expecting another baby with his wife Caroline? Some fans recently thought so, after seeing a video Caroline posted on Instagram in July. People spotted a sonogram in the clip and asked who it belongs to. Luke Bryan’s Wife Caroline Posts Video with Sonogram.
‘American Idol’ Fans Light Up Over Luke Bryan’s Wife’s Cryptic New Post
American Idol fans are oh-so-curious as to whether Luke Bryan and his wife are expanding their family. Now, we stress that this is all based on an Instagram video that Bryan’s wife, Caroline, posted on her page a few days back. Caroline was with Luke’s mom, LeClaire. And they were doing a funny video from “Luke’s show” as the two looked into a phone. They were standing in front of a mirror and it appeared someone else was taping them as they talked. Meanwhile, the American Idol judge was being his country music superstar self on stage as his wife and mother had a big time. You could see various Luke Bryan mementos pinned on the walls and taped to the mirror.
Popculture
Why Miranda Lambert's Latest Big Festival Concert Was Canceled
Miranda Lambert was scheduled to perform at the WE Fest Country Music Festival in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota on Friday, but poor weather forced organizers to call off the show. Lambert apologized to her Minnesota fans and said she hoped to see them soon. Lee Brice and Clay Walker were among the other acts scheduled to perform in Detroit Lakes on Friday.
Vince Gill emotionally honors injured wife Amy Grant in performance with daughter Corrina
Vince Gill honored his wife Amy Grant, who is recovering from a bicycling accident, in a teary duet with their daughter Corrina in Nashville.
Priscilla Presley Displays Odd Behavior, Memory Issues, At Graceland During Elvis Week 2022
Priscilla Presley delighted her fans by gracing them with her presence at Elvis Week 2022, but many are afraid that she's losing her memory after displaying bizarre behavior during the festivities. Radar is told that Elvis Presley's ex-wife, 77, fumbled her words and had many baffling gaffes while speaking about The King, whom she was married from 1967-1973. An eyewitness revealed that while outside Graceland, the mansion she once shared with Elvis, at the annual candlelight vigil service on Monday, Priscilla repeatedly wished her former husband a Happy Birthday instead of talking about why they were there, which was to...
16 Country Music Artists Who Don’t Drink Alcohol
We all know country music and alcohol go hand in hand… it’s like peanut butter and jelly, ham and cheese, cocaine and waffles…. Ol’ David Allan Coe said it best on the famous last verse of “You Never Even Called Me By My Name” when he said:
How Blake Shelton Is Using His Voice To Sweetly Support Toby Keith After Cancer Diagnosis
After country singer Toby Keith revealed he's been undergoing cancer treatment, Blake Shelton stepped in to help.
Bindi Irwin’s Daughter Spots a Photo of ‘Grandpa Crocodile’ Steve Irwin at the Australia Zoo [Watch]
Bindi Irwin's 16-month-old daughter, Grace Warrior, has a strong bond with her grandpa Steve Irwin — aka the Crocodile Hunter — even though he died long before she was born. Irwin proved it with an adorable video she shared recently of the young girl recognizing the man she calls "Grandpa Crocodile" in a photo at the Australia Zoo.
Take A Look At These Photos Of Dolly Parton’s Childhood Home
Dolly Parton, the 11 Grammy Award winner, had always claimed that her family was poor while she was growing up. She and her 11 other siblings lived in a two-room log cabin, and yet she loved her humble beginnings so much that it inspired her to build a replica of her childhood home in the Dollywood theme park located in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.
WATCH: ‘American Idol’ Winner Noah Thompson Hilariously Serenades HunterGirl at CMA Fest
It looks like Noah Thompson’s team has taken over his Instagram account. They’re giving the American Idol winner a hard time about his habits. It seems that he has an earworm, and it’s his own song. He just walks around, singing it to himself. And to HunterGirl. And to anyone that will listen. Check out the video below.
Dolly Parton’s Longtime Nashville Home Sells After 12 Years on the Market
Not only is Dolly Parton the Queen of Country Music, but she also makes good investments. Her longtime Nashville home just sold. It only took 12 years on the market to make it happen. Parton and her husband Carl Dean bought the home back in 1980. There were a lot of memories and early years spent in the four-bedroom, two-bathroom home.
A Drunk Charlie Rich Lit John Denver’s Entertainer of the Year Award on Fire in Protest at the 1975 CMA Awards
At the 1975 CMA Awards, Charlie Rich opened the envelope, pulled a lighter out of his pocket, and set fire to the piece of paper with John Denver's name on it.
Kenny Chesney Brings His Mom Onstage to Sing With Him in Denver [Watch]
Kenny Chesney brought a very special duet partner onstage to sing with him during the Denver stop of his 2022 Here and Now Tour: His mom, Karen Chandler. The singer invited his mom out to share the spotlight during his performance of "Everything's Gonna Be Alright," a No. 1 hit from his 2018 No Zip Code album. In the studio version of the song, Chesney's duet partner is David Lee Murphy, but the song took on a sweet new meaning as a mother-son duet.
Michael Bublé & His Wife Welcome Fourth Child, Reveal Heartwarming Photo
Singer Michael Bublé and his wife have welcomed their fourth child into the world, finally sharing the little girl’s name with fans!. Michael Bublé and his wife Luisana Lopilato are now officially the parents of four, after welcoming their baby girl, Cielo into the world recently. Additionally, the I’ll Never Not Love You singer took to Instagram shortly after her birth, sharing with fans on social media a sweet message for the newest addition to their family. The post has an extra surprise, too, as the proud parents share their new little girl’s unique name, Cielo.
Garth Brooks Is Putting A Police Station In His New Nashville Bar
At this point pretty much every country artist has their own bar in Nashville. When Garth Brooks announced that he would be opening a bar on Broadway in downtown Music City, he joined a list of artists like Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton, John Rich, Dierks Bentley, Florida Georgia Line, Miranda Lambert, Kid Rock, Alan Jackson…you get the idea.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood’s Relationship: A Timeline
A storybook love. Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are one of the country music's most famous couples, but they've definitely had their ups and downs. “People thought, Well, two celebrities who are in the same business, they won’t last,'" Yearwood shared with Us Weekly in 2018. “I’m invested in this family, this is what I […]
Micky Dolenz, the last living Monkee, on keeping the music alive
Micky Dolenz is the last of The Monkees, that madcap quartet who took pop culture by storm in the 1960s. A made-for-TV band, The Monkees had four albums hit #1 in 1967 – a feat not even a real band has ever equaled. This month marks 56 years since...
Kane Brown Brings Randy Travis Onstage in Oklahoma for a ‘Three Wooden Crosses’ Serenade [Watch]
Kane Brown had a sweet, extra-meaningful surprise for fans attending his headlining Oklahoma show on Saturday (Aug. 20): The singer brought out country legend Randy Travis in the midst of his set. Travis sat onstage in his red wheelchair, beaming with joy as the younger star serenaded him with "Three...
Watch Post Malone Jump On Stage At Tootsies Nashville To Perform Hank Williams & Merle Haggard Hits
Everybody love Posty. A while back, Post Malone stopped by Tootsies, the iconic honky tonk on Nashville’s Lower Broadway, and surprised the crowd by hopping up on stage and performing. Admittedly hammered, Post took the stage with two Bud Lights in one hand, a cigarette in the other, and laid down a few covers of some country classics. “Y’all caught a very drunken Post Malone, and the boys are tellin’ me we’re playin’ ‘Move It On Over.’ Play that shit […] The post Watch Post Malone Jump On Stage At Tootsies Nashville To Perform Hank Williams & Merle Haggard Hits first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
'American Idol' Winner Chayce Beckham on His Growing Country Music Career: 'I’m Just a Little Fish in a Big Pond Working My Way Up'
Winning American Idol was life changing for Chayce Beckham, who won the fourth season (season 19) that aired on ABC. He was able to quit his job as a heavy machinery operator, move to Nashville, and begin making music his career. “Getting to tour, play shows, and meet fans is...
