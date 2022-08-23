Households face a “dramatic and catastrophic winter”, a senior energy firm executive has warned ahead of the increase in the price cap on fuel bills. EDF managing director Philippe Commaret warned that half of UK households could be in fuel poverty by January as a result of rocketing energy prices.His comments came as National Grid prepared to hold an exercise to test the resilience of the UK’s systems in the event of a gas supply emergency.In January, half of the UK households might be in fuel poverty. That’s the reason why we want to take actions in order to do...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO