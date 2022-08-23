ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meadows Of Dan, VA

Cox, Betty Nunn

Betty Jean Nunn Cox, age 86 of Pulaski passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022 at the Skyline Nursing Home in Floyd, Virginia. Born September 19, 1935 in Corinne, West Virginia she was the daughter of the late Roatan Jackson Nunn & Mary Elizabeth Elliott Nunn. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Arnold Matthew Cox and grandsons, Justin Cox and Benjamin Cox and a number of sisters and brothers.
Hunt, Roy James Edward

Mr. Roy James Edward Hunt, 77 of Pulaski passed away August 22, 2022. A funeral Service will be held Friday, August 26, 2022, 2:00PM at Randolph Ave. UMC, Pulaski. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Highland Memory Gardens. Friends may visit at Serenity Pulaski, Thursday, August 25, 2022 from 2PM-4PM for viewing.
Mitchell, Ernestine Quarles

Ernestine “Tina” Mitchell, 73 of Montgomery County passed away August 21, 2022. Tina will always be remembered for her smile, her compassion that was continuously shown through her green eyes, her warm embrace, generous heart and was an amazing mother who loved her children unconditionally. She was preceded...
Lovern, Roger Lee

Roger Lee Lovern, 54, of Christiansburg Va, passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022. He is preceded in death by his parents, Shirley Melvin Lovern and Frances Elizabeth Lovern; brothers, Cliffe Lovern and Donny Lovern. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Jennifer Lovern; daughter, Abigale Lovern; and...
Martin, Jack Lloyd

Jack Lloyd Martin, 82, died peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Aug. 22, 22. Jack was born on September 2, 1939 in Riner, Va. He was preceded in death by his parents Garnett and Beulah Martin, wife Norma J. Martin and oldest brother James (JB) Martin. (Doris) He is...
Roop, Myrtle Elliot

Myrtle Louise Elliot Roop, 96, of Dublin, passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, Perry Lee Roop, Jr.; her parents, John Howard and Nora Jean Elliot; sons, John Michael and Terry Wayne Roope; 3 brothers; and 6 sisters. Survivors include her son...
Akers, Willard Russell

Willard Russell Akers, 87 of Floyd, went to be with the Lord on August 22, 2022. He is preceded in death by his son, Davis Akers. Russell was a farmer for all of his life and served in the Army. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Bernice...
Brown, Arleen Jane

Arleen Jane Brown “Nanny”, age 72, of Christiansburg passed away, Tuesday, August, 23, 2022, at her home. She was born in Blacksburg, Virginia on January 16, 1950 to the late Frank and Revella Alls Brown. Also preceding her in death are her brother; Larry Brown and sister; Becky Campbell.
Shannon, Ethel Lorraine

Ethel Lorraine Shannon, age 57, passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at the Carilion New River Valley Medical Center in Radford, VA. Born May 6, 1965, in Chicago, IL, she was the daughter of the late Carl Edward Shannon and Betty Jean Clemons. Ethel worked as a CNA for...
Celebration of Life for Peggy Mathena Dehart

Peggy Mathena Dehart (79) of Fairlawn, left the Earth on April 20, 2022 to be an angel with her Savior Jesus Christ. It was her wish to go to the beach one more time and she did. She put her feet in the sand and entered the gates shortly after brushing the sand off her feet as the Lord ushered her into heaven!
Germond, Tara VanLeuvan

Tara Lee Germond, 65, of Elliston, gained her heavenly wings on August 17, 2022. Tara will be missed by all family and friends. A private service will be held Wednesday August 24, 2022, 12 p.m. at Sherwood Memorial Park at Belvedere Gardens. Lotz Funeral Home. 1330 E Main St Salem...
Cook, William Eugene

William Eugene “Bill” Cook, 77, passed away on August 21, 2022 at the Veteran’s Care Center in Roanoke, VA after a lengthy illness. Bill was born on 4/14/1945, to William Cook Jr. and Faith “Faye” Constance Hamilton Cook Love. He was the oldest of 6 children. He was a devoted father and brother; but his favorite role, by far, was being a doting grandfather. He was funny, generous, quick with a witty comment or a story, and rarely met a person he didn’t like.
Jarrell, III, Larry Dale

Larry Dale Jarrell, III, age 29, passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022, at his home in St. Petersburg, FL. Graveside services will be held at 1:00PM on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at the Peterstown Cemetery in Rich Creek, VA. A visitation will be held on Thursday at the Broyles-Shrewsbury Funeral Home Chapel in Peterstown, WV, from 12:00PM until time for departure to the cemetery.
Bradley, Beverly Raymond

Beverly Mae (Raymond) Bradley, 95 of Shawsville passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, 19 August, surrounded by her loved ones. Beverly, born 24 April, 1927 in West Peru, Maine, was the third of 11 children. After graduating from South Royalton High School she married the love of her...
ABWA Officer Installation

New River Valley Express Chapter of the American Business Women’s Association installed their new slate of officers for the 2022-2023 year in Christiansburg, VA. The American Business Women’s Association (ABWA) New River Valley Express Chapter announced the slate of officers during their monthly luncheon at the Holiday Inn Christiansburg Blacksburg on Wednesday, August 17, 2022.
Rice, Jr., Raymond Randall

On Friday, August 12, 2022, Raymond Randall Rice, Jr., age 71, of Pulaski, VA died peacefully at his cabin with family at his bedside. Born on July 19, 1951, in Radford, VA, he was the only son of the late Raymond R. Rice, Sr., and Virginia Wallner Rice of Pulaski. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Martha Rice-Shelton and his brother-in-law, Allen Mott.
11/6: Walk to End Alzheimer’s

On Sunday, November 6, New River Valley residents will join the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease at the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® — the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. The Alzheimer’s Association...
Blacksburg Museum Announces New Board Members

Blacksburg Museum and Cultural Foundation (BM&CF) is pleased to welcome Nathan Hall, Julie Burger, and Jason Pospichal to the Museum’s Board of Directors. Nathan Hall is a professor in the Virginia Tech University Libraries, where he directs Digital Libraries and Preservation. He completed a Master of Library Science degree and a Ph.D. in Information Science at the University of North Texas. A consistent theme across his career has been increasing access to community collections. He has lived in Blacksburg with his family since 2011. He volunteers with the Blacksburg Volunteer Rescue Squad, and enjoys running, hiking, and gardening.
Parker, Yvonne Granger

Mary Yvonne Granger Parker, 84, of Christiansburg, VA, passed into the presence of Jesus Christ her Lord and Savior on Monday, August 22, 2022. She was born on April 18, 1938, in Dayton, Ohio. She was the second of four children. At a young age Yvonne’s father was stricken with...
9/24: Community Shred Day

Do you have piles of old documents that need to be shredded? Stop by Carter Bank & Trust, Market Place Branch in Christiansburg, on September 24th!. With a donation of 3 non-perishable food items per box, you can bring up to 10 boxes of documents to shred. All food donations will stock the Emergency Food Pantry at the United Way of the New River Valley!
