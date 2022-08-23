ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Machesney Park, IL

Machesney Park’s Harlem High students get a sneak peak at careers

By Jack Baudoin
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ddWqG_0hRKZc3800

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A local school is a couple of days into their school year, and students are being offered a unique learning experience.

Harlem High School is allowing students to get a sneak peak inside their dream career. Though classes have only been in session for a couple days, one students said that he is eager to get started and get his hands dirty in the interactive classes.

“Here at Harlem, we have the Career and Technical Education program. We refer to it often as CTE,” said Patti Lawrence, CTE coordinator at Harlem.

Harlem’s CTE Program has been around for several years. Michael Halvax is a junior at Harlem and he is taking full advantage of the learning opportunity.

“I got into engineering, because I’ve always wanted to be an electrician since I was a kid because my grandpa was an electrician and I think it’s a career that will suit me,” Halvax said. “I just like seeing how things are made, and I think it’s fascinating how we built everything and engineered it.”

However, engineering is not the only option. The school offers a variety of different career paths, like culinary automotive, business and arts. Lawrence said that having options will prove beneficial in the long run.

“We believe that by offering this diverse selection of courses, every student should be able to identify a pathway, if not only for a career after, but potentially for college coursework to prep them for college,” Lawrence said.

The students are given an assessment to see what their interests are, which will then help decide their classes. Coursework is something that Lawrence said Harlem is working to improve.

“I think that career and technical education is very important for students, especially students who maybe don’t typically learn in a book fashion, but more hands on,” Lawrence said. “So, being able to offer these experiential learning opportunities is very important because it helps guide them in potential areas that they might not have otherwise known about.”

Lawrence added that they are looking to do some remodeling inside the high school, as well as add on to the building, all for its CTE Programs.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
100fmrockford.com

The final mural of this summer’s CRE8IV initiative sets a different tone than the rest

ROSCOE — The 12th and final mural of this summer’s CRE8IV: transformational Art initiative is unlike the rest: It’s decidedly not flashy. The sharp lines and vibrant colors associated with many of the large-scale works of public art were exchanged for more muted, natural tones in Thomas Agran’s piece at 10536 Main St. in downtown Roscoe. The Iowa City artist used soft brushstrokes that convey a sense of movement and atmosphere in an aerial view at the Rock River over northern Winnebago County.
ROSCOE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Twisted Crypt haunted house announces 2022 opening date

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Twisted Crypt Haunted House is coming back for its 9th year in Rockford, starting September 16th. The horror maze, located at 5420 E. State Street, features 10,000 square feet of “chaos, gore, mystery, mazes, and interactive showrooms,” according to a press release. In 2016, 2019, and 2021 Twisted Crypt Haunted House […]
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Machesney Park, IL
Education
Machesney Park, IL
Sports
City
Machesney Park, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#K12#Harlem High School#Technical Education#Harlem S Cte Program
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police put Dixon middle school on lockdown after threat

DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — Reagan Middle School was placed on lockdown Thursday after a threatening message was received on social media. The Dixon Police Department said a student was the recipient of the message, and the school was placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure. Despite a heavy police presence at the school, police said […]
DIXON, IL
WIFR

Rockford’s newest luxe apartments to be finished by year’s end

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Justin Fern says his team at Urban Equity Properties always looks at the glass as half full. Fern believes their latest development proves that. “We take a lot of times, the worst building in the market or the city, and make it the best building,” said Fern. “That’s what we’re doing with this one, taking this vacant grassy knoll, and turning it into this luxury apartment building with 33 ridiculously designed apartments.”
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Boone County Fire Department celebrates 75 years

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Boone County Fire Department District 2 is celebrating 75 years of serving the community. Residents can come out from 1 to 5 p.m on Saturday, August 27 to visit the station, located at 1777 Henry Luckow Lane in Belvidere, and enjoy the festivities. Firefighters...
BOONE COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Sports
WIFR

Rockford food pantry offers free breakfast to kids

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As kids start a new school year, Rock River Valley Pantry wants to make sure they get off on the right foot. Every kid needs access to breakfast - fuel to power through their school day - and this month, the pantry is hosting a cereal drive to help kids in need stock up on staples.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockrivercurrent.com

Free groceries available in Rockford at Summer Family Markets

ROCKFORD — Families with children younger than 18 are encouraged to shop for free groceries with no registration or documentation needed. Summer Family Markets are a free resource to those in need that offer a prepackaged box of food delivered straight to your car by volunteers. More in Rockford:...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

22K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy