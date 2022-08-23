HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The city of Harrison’s Economic Development Commission (EDC) reports available housing is the biggest challenge affecting growth in the city. “We just have a dearth of homes, and we’ve got to make headway,” said Bob Largent with the Harrison Chamber of Commerce. “It’s the longest pole in the tent. It takes longer to get someone to buy, develop, build, and sell houses. It’s not an overnight project.”

HARRISON, AR ・ 8 HOURS AGO