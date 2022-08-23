ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police search for armed robber in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Police say a man armed with a handgun held up the Kum & Go on West Smith Street Thursday morning. The station is located off of Kansas Expressway, north of I-44. The robber showed the gun and demanded money around 1:00. Police say the man ran off after he took the cash. No one was hurt.
KYTV

Group reports available housing impacting growth in Harrison, Ark.

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The city of Harrison’s Economic Development Commission (EDC) reports available housing is the biggest challenge affecting growth in the city. “We just have a dearth of homes, and we’ve got to make headway,” said Bob Largent with the Harrison Chamber of Commerce. “It’s the longest pole in the tent. It takes longer to get someone to buy, develop, build, and sell houses. It’s not an overnight project.”
KYTV

Motorcyclist from Urbana, Mo. killed in a crash in Pike County

LOUSIANA, Mo. (KY3)-The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Randy Wilson, 64, of Urbana was killed in a motorcycle crash Wednesday afternoon. Troopers say Wilson’s motorcycle hit a road sign on U.S. 54 and then went down an embankment and overturned. A passenger, Lisa Wilson, 61, was taken to a...
KYTV

Springfield Police Department reports uptick in car thefts in August

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police report an uptick in car thefts in August in Springfield. Chief Paul Williams of the Springfield Police Department says the rise in vehicle thefts follows a promising start to the year. He believes the department’s public education program focusing on preventing car thefts in the first quarter of 2022 worked. Auto thefts dropped by 30% over that period. Chief Williams says the success rate is fading.
KYTV

Buc-ee’s breaks ground on new Springfield, Mo. store

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Buc-ee’s broke ground in Springfield for its first convenience store in Missouri. The 53,000 square-foot, 100-pump convenience store will open at 3284 N. Mulroy Road off of I-44 in east Springfield. Buc-ee’s plans to hire anywhere from 175 to 200 employees. Buc-ee’s is known...
KYTV

Green Forest, Ark. School District using state funds to reward staff

GREEN FOREST, Ark. (KY3) - The Arkansas State Legislature earmarked $123.5 million in American Rescue Funds for public school districts. Most 35 districts will use the funds for staff recruitment and retention due to difficulties from pandemic-related staffing shortages. Green Forest Public Schools is awaiting the funding, which has already...
KYTV

Developer gets approval for The Loose Goose in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Developers are working on design plans for a new restaurant concept in Springfield. The Loose Goose, located at Grand and Grant, will feature a coffee shop, bar, and pickleball courts. The concept brings mixed opinions as some council members did not want to approve it over...
KYTV

Remembering JI Allison

Cassville, Mo. School District reinstates corporal punishment option for students, parents react to decision. You may see more hummingbirds the next few weeks, here’s why. Springfield's Eden Village sues state of Missouri over homelessness law. KY3's Madison Horner reports.
KYTV

Springfield Mobile Mental Health Mobile Response Team set to start Sept. 6

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Mental Health Mobile Response Team will soon be available to help Springfield Police Department officers to evaluate and assist non-violent offenders. The program begins on September 6, starting with 24-hour help Monday through Friday. It is a collaboration between Burrell Health and the Springfield Police...
