KYTV
$5 MILLION IN LATE FEES: Branson, Mo. Board of Aldermen approves termination of service for delinquent sewer accounts
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - If you live in Branson and haven’t paid your sewer bill, beware. The city now has the okay to shut off your water. The Branson Board of Aldermen voted to approve a contract allowing the city of Branson’s Utilities Department to terminate service to delinquent sewer accounts.
KYTV
Springfield city council approves rezoning for pickleball activity center
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An activity center for pickleball is gaining momentum, thanks to a rezoning vote by Springfield City Council. The “Loose Goose” development at Grant and Grand would include a coffee shop, food trucks, and packaged liquor. Council also approved a permit for a 200-unit self-storage...
KYTV
Police search for armed robber in Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Police say a man armed with a handgun held up the Kum & Go on West Smith Street Thursday morning. The station is located off of Kansas Expressway, north of I-44. The robber showed the gun and demanded money around 1:00. Police say the man ran off after he took the cash. No one was hurt.
KYTV
Group reports available housing impacting growth in Harrison, Ark.
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The city of Harrison’s Economic Development Commission (EDC) reports available housing is the biggest challenge affecting growth in the city. “We just have a dearth of homes, and we’ve got to make headway,” said Bob Largent with the Harrison Chamber of Commerce. “It’s the longest pole in the tent. It takes longer to get someone to buy, develop, build, and sell houses. It’s not an overnight project.”
KYTV
Cassville, Mo. School District reinstates corporal punishment option for students, parents react to decision
CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - An old-school discipline method is returning to some Missouri schools. Cassville Superintendent Dr. Merlyn Johnson says the policy change is a result of a survey sent out to staff, students, and parents in May. “One of the suggestions that came out was concerns about student discipline,”...
KYTV
Dadeville School District leaders remember superintendent killed in a car crash
BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - The superintendent of the Dadeville School District died in a crash on Aug. 24 in Bolivar on State Highway T. State Highway Troopers said a truck, driven by a 16-year-old, hit Matthew Bushey’s car, killing him. Josh Worthington, Board of Education president, said Bushey will...
KYTV
Why a Springfield homeless shelter filed lawsuit against the state of Missouri and the Attorney General
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The non-profit Springfield-based organization that runs Eden Village and Revive 66 Campground homeless shelters is suing the state of Missouri and Attorney General Eric Schmitt. The lawsuit claims a recently-passed house bill concerning the homeless is unconstitutional. The Gathering Tree was formed 12 years ago by...
KYTV
Ozark County woman celebrates 101st birthday and what keeps her going? Coke!
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The average life expectancy for an American is 78 years-old for men and 82 years-old for women. Less than one percent of us will live to be 100. So Thursday (August 25) was a special day for a woman from Ozark County (who now lives in Springfield) as she celebrated her 101st birthday.
KYTV
Motorcyclist from Urbana, Mo. killed in a crash in Pike County
LOUSIANA, Mo. (KY3)-The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Randy Wilson, 64, of Urbana was killed in a motorcycle crash Wednesday afternoon. Troopers say Wilson’s motorcycle hit a road sign on U.S. 54 and then went down an embankment and overturned. A passenger, Lisa Wilson, 61, was taken to a...
KYTV
Springfield Police Department reports uptick in car thefts in August
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police report an uptick in car thefts in August in Springfield. Chief Paul Williams of the Springfield Police Department says the rise in vehicle thefts follows a promising start to the year. He believes the department’s public education program focusing on preventing car thefts in the first quarter of 2022 worked. Auto thefts dropped by 30% over that period. Chief Williams says the success rate is fading.
KYTV
Buc-ee’s breaks ground on new Springfield, Mo. store
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Buc-ee’s broke ground in Springfield for its first convenience store in Missouri. The 53,000 square-foot, 100-pump convenience store will open at 3284 N. Mulroy Road off of I-44 in east Springfield. Buc-ee’s plans to hire anywhere from 175 to 200 employees. Buc-ee’s is known...
KYTV
Green Forest, Ark. School District using state funds to reward staff
GREEN FOREST, Ark. (KY3) - The Arkansas State Legislature earmarked $123.5 million in American Rescue Funds for public school districts. Most 35 districts will use the funds for staff recruitment and retention due to difficulties from pandemic-related staffing shortages. Green Forest Public Schools is awaiting the funding, which has already...
KYTV
Missouri law bans books, calls for jail time and fines for any educators found in violation
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A new Missouri law goes into effect Sunday. Missouri SB 775 calls for a limit on reading materials in public and private schools. “Books are and always have been a gateway to the past and the future,” said Colleen Norman. She and other members of...
KYTV
Developer gets approval for The Loose Goose in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Developers are working on design plans for a new restaurant concept in Springfield. The Loose Goose, located at Grand and Grant, will feature a coffee shop, bar, and pickleball courts. The concept brings mixed opinions as some council members did not want to approve it over...
KYTV
City of Harrison, Ark. working with health care group to address homelessness
Green Forest, Ark. School District using state funds to reward staff. Fassnight Creek Farms' Dan Bigbee shares secrets to picking eggplant. Green Forest, Ark. School District using state funds to reward staff. High temperatures will warm to around 90° for some of the Ozarks beginning Thursday.
KYTV
Remembering JI Allison
Cassville, Mo. School District reinstates corporal punishment option for students, parents react to decision. You may see more hummingbirds the next few weeks, here’s why. Springfield's Eden Village sues state of Missouri over homelessness law. KY3's Madison Horner reports.
KYTV
Dadeville School District superintendent dies in head-on crash; 2 teenagers injured
BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - The superintendent of the Dadeville School District died in a crash Wednesday morning in Bolivar. Superintendent Matthew Bushey, 48, of Bolivar, died in the crash. Investigators say the crash involved another vehicle two miles southwest of Bolivar on State Highway T. Troopers say a truck, driven...
KYTV
Springfield Mobile Mental Health Mobile Response Team set to start Sept. 6
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Mental Health Mobile Response Team will soon be available to help Springfield Police Department officers to evaluate and assist non-violent offenders. The program begins on September 6, starting with 24-hour help Monday through Friday. It is a collaboration between Burrell Health and the Springfield Police...
KYTV
Neighbor’s Mill Cafe & Bakery closing 1 of its Springfield restaurant
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Neighbor’s Mill Cafe and Bakery will soon close one of its restaurants in Springfield. The location on East Sunshine across from Mercy Hospital will close on September 16. In a Facebook post, the owners blamed labor shortages, rising food costs, and supply chain issues since...
KYTV
Prosecutor charges man for shots fired outside Springfield convenience store
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a man wanted for firing shots outside a Springfield convenience store in mid-August. Armando Garcia, 24, faces charges of unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action.’. Investigators say Garcia fired shots outside a Kum and Go at the corner of National and...
