Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lavender House opens as Virginia Tech's new LBGTQ living and learning centerCheryl E PrestonBlacksburg, VA
Travis Wells is leaving WDBJ7 for Virginia TechCheryl E PrestonBlacksburg, VA
Virginia Tech Fan Day was a memorable occasion for Hokie loversCheryl E Preston
Bikes of RoamNRV bike share program in Montgomery County has been discontinuedCheryl E PrestonMontgomery County, VA
Related
NRVNews
Shannon, Ethel Lorraine
Ethel Lorraine Shannon, age 57, passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at the Carilion New River Valley Medical Center in Radford, VA. Born May 6, 1965, in Chicago, IL, she was the daughter of the late Carl Edward Shannon and Betty Jean Clemons. Ethel worked as a CNA for...
NRVNews
Brown, Arleen Jane
Arleen Jane Brown “Nanny”, age 72, of Christiansburg passed away, Tuesday, August, 23, 2022, at her home. She was born in Blacksburg, Virginia on January 16, 1950 to the late Frank and Revella Alls Brown. Also preceding her in death are her brother; Larry Brown and sister; Becky Campbell.
NRVNews
Rice, Jr., Raymond Randall
On Friday, August 12, 2022, Raymond Randall Rice, Jr., age 71, of Pulaski, VA died peacefully at his cabin with family at his bedside. Born on July 19, 1951, in Radford, VA, he was the only son of the late Raymond R. Rice, Sr., and Virginia Wallner Rice of Pulaski. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Martha Rice-Shelton and his brother-in-law, Allen Mott.
NRVNews
Jarrell, III, Larry Dale
Larry Dale Jarrell, III, age 29, passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022, at his home in St. Petersburg, FL. Graveside services will be held at 1:00PM on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at the Peterstown Cemetery in Rich Creek, VA. A visitation will be held on Thursday at the Broyles-Shrewsbury Funeral Home Chapel in Peterstown, WV, from 12:00PM until time for departure to the cemetery.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NRVNews
Germond, Tara VanLeuvan
Tara Lee Germond, 65, of Elliston, gained her heavenly wings on August 17, 2022. Tara will be missed by all family and friends. A private service will be held Wednesday August 24, 2022, 12 p.m. at Sherwood Memorial Park at Belvedere Gardens. Lotz Funeral Home. 1330 E Main St Salem...
wvpublic.org
West Virginia Turnpike Reopened
Turnpike are open following a hazardous chemical spill that shut down the highway near Pax in Fayette County. The accident happened in the northbound lane on the Skitter Creek Bridge just after midnight Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, when the driver lost control, jackknifed, and crossed the barrier wall. The crash blocked both northbound and southbound lanes.
NRVNews
Martin, Jack Lloyd
Jack Lloyd Martin, 82, died peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Aug. 22, 22. Jack was born on September 2, 1939 in Riner, Va. He was preceded in death by his parents Garnett and Beulah Martin, wife Norma J. Martin and oldest brother James (JB) Martin. (Doris) He is...
NRVNews
Hunt, Roy James Edward
Mr. Roy James Edward Hunt, 77 of Pulaski passed away August 22, 2022. A funeral Service will be held Friday, August 26, 2022, 2:00PM at Randolph Ave. UMC, Pulaski. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Highland Memory Gardens. Friends may visit at Serenity Pulaski, Thursday, August 25, 2022 from 2PM-4PM for viewing.
RELATED PEOPLE
NRVNews
Celebration of Life for Peggy Mathena Dehart
Peggy Mathena Dehart (79) of Fairlawn, left the Earth on April 20, 2022 to be an angel with her Savior Jesus Christ. It was her wish to go to the beach one more time and she did. She put her feet in the sand and entered the gates shortly after brushing the sand off her feet as the Lord ushered her into heaven!
NRVNews
Roop, Myrtle Elliot
Myrtle Louise Elliot Roop, 96, of Dublin, passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, Perry Lee Roop, Jr.; her parents, John Howard and Nora Jean Elliot; sons, John Michael and Terry Wayne Roope; 3 brothers; and 6 sisters. Survivors include her son...
NRVNews
Cox, Betty Nunn
Betty Jean Nunn Cox, age 86 of Pulaski passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022 at the Skyline Nursing Home in Floyd, Virginia. Born September 19, 1935 in Corinne, West Virginia she was the daughter of the late Roatan Jackson Nunn & Mary Elizabeth Elliott Nunn. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Arnold Matthew Cox and grandsons, Justin Cox and Benjamin Cox and a number of sisters and brothers.
NRVNews
Bradley, Beverly Raymond
Beverly Mae (Raymond) Bradley, 95 of Shawsville passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, 19 August, surrounded by her loved ones. Beverly, born 24 April, 1927 in West Peru, Maine, was the third of 11 children. After graduating from South Royalton High School she married the love of her...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NRVNews
Lovern, Roger Lee
Roger Lee Lovern, 54, of Christiansburg Va, passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022. He is preceded in death by his parents, Shirley Melvin Lovern and Frances Elizabeth Lovern; brothers, Cliffe Lovern and Donny Lovern. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Jennifer Lovern; daughter, Abigale Lovern; and...
Introducing a new WV snack, WheatOs!
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — If you’re looking for a fun, new snack to munch on, this one may be up your alley! If you want to excite your taste buds, but also want a healthier alternative to a pork rind, you may want to try a WheatO. 59News was able to get an exclusive interview […]
NRVNews
Parker, Yvonne Granger
Mary Yvonne Granger Parker, 84, of Christiansburg, VA, passed into the presence of Jesus Christ her Lord and Savior on Monday, August 22, 2022. She was born on April 18, 1938, in Dayton, Ohio. She was the second of four children. At a young age Yvonne’s father was stricken with...
NRVNews
Williams, Reba Hutchison
Reba Hutchison Williams, age 83, passed away Monday, August 22, 2022 at Noble Senior Living at Christiansburg, Virginia. She was born February 20, 1939 to the late Robert and Bessie Hutchison of Merrimac, Virginia. Reba was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Teddy Marston Williams of Riner,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Another woman reported missing in Raleigh County
UPDATE: 5:32P.M. Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office report the missing woman has been found and is in safe condition. BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – According to the Beckley Police Department, another woman is missing in Raleigh County. The Beckley Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance locating Cassandra Bland. The young woman was last seen in […]
Recreational climbing attraction could be coming to Beaver
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A new Raleigh County climbing attraction could be coming to the Beaver area in the future as indicated during Tuesday’s assembly of the Raleigh County Parks and Recreation Authority Commission. The endeavor, if it could even be regarded as such at this stage, is...
NRVNews
Akers, Willard Russell
Willard Russell Akers, 87 of Floyd, went to be with the Lord on August 22, 2022. He is preceded in death by his son, Davis Akers. Russell was a farmer for all of his life and served in the Army. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Bernice...
NRVNews
Mitchell, Ernestine Quarles
Ernestine “Tina” Mitchell, 73 of Montgomery County passed away August 21, 2022. Tina will always be remembered for her smile, her compassion that was continuously shown through her green eyes, her warm embrace, generous heart and was an amazing mother who loved her children unconditionally. She was preceded...
Comments / 0