Senior Lunch & Bingo is getting underway in Community Hall. This great event is held every third Wednesday of the month at noon. Seniors 50+ are welcome to attend, enjoy a meal and some conversation. Lunch this month is sponsored by Central Bank of the Midwest. Edgerton Parks & Recreation also offers several other activities for adults 50+, including a weekly dominos game every Friday at noon. The new recreation programming guide for the fall will be released in just a couple of weeks! Sign up to get it delivered to your inbox at edgertonks.org/contact/sign-up-to-receive-alerts/

EDGERTON, KS ・ 4 HOURS AGO