ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardner, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX4 News Kansas City

SMSD to allocate $2.3M for employee bonuses

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Shawnee Mission School District (SMSD) will allocate approximately  $2,300,500 in federal funds to provide district employees with a bonus.  Monday the school board unanimously approved a proposal to provide a one-time, $700 bonus for all returning employees who worked during the 2021-22 school year. “It’s just to retain employees through the pandemic […]
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KMBC.com

Kansas City students react to president's plan for student loan debt

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City students are reacting to the president's plan for student loan debt. Wednesday's announcement is big. It will affect millions of people in debt from higher education. "I think that's amazing," Gianna Agostino said. The news was welcome news for people like Agostino. She's...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gardner, KS
Gardner, KS
Education
Local
Kansas Education
gardnernews.com

Senior Lunch & Bingo

Senior Lunch & Bingo is getting underway in Community Hall. This great event is held every third Wednesday of the month at noon. Seniors 50+ are welcome to attend, enjoy a meal and some conversation. Lunch this month is sponsored by Central Bank of the Midwest. Edgerton Parks & Recreation also offers several other activities for adults 50+, including a weekly dominos game every Friday at noon. The new recreation programming guide for the fall will be released in just a couple of weeks! Sign up to get it delivered to your inbox at edgertonks.org/contact/sign-up-to-receive-alerts/
EDGERTON, KS
WIBW

Former WIBW news anchor returning to Topeka to replace Ralph Hipp

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A former WIBW-TV news anchor is coming home to replace long-time anchorman Ralph Hipp, who is retiring September 2. WIBW-TV News Director Jon Janes announced Thursday that David Oliver will return to Northeast Kansas, where he will team up with Melissa Brunner, starting September 19. Oliver,...
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Basehor Police lockdown school, find threat to be non-credible

BASEHOR, Kan. (KCTV) - Basehor-Linwood High School initiated a lock-in procedure for 24 minutes Thursday before Basehor Police determined the potential report of a student with a weapon was non-credible. The police department and district said the safety concern had been resolved by 2:49 p.m. “We wanted to let you...
BASEHOR, KS
KSNT News

Construction is back underway at a local retirement community

We’ve been hard at work tracking what little progress has been made at the Connect 55 construction site. 27 news previously reported that Connect 55, near Hummer Sports Park, has been sitting with no work being done; that is, until today. A small crew of construction workers are at the site making some progress. Construction […]
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Kansas#K12#Highschool#The 2022 Convocation#The University Of Phoenix#School Board#State
The Kansas City Beacon

Some Missourians impacted by COVID-19 can get thousands in housing assistance

If you’re a Missouri homeowner who has been financially set back due to COVID-19, you may qualify for up to $50,000 to help pay for your mortgage.  And if you’re a renter who has also been impacted by the pandemic, you may qualify for thousands to offset rent and utility payments — including back payments […] The post Some Missourians impacted by COVID-19 can get thousands in housing assistance appeared first on The Beacon.
MISSOURI STATE
gardnernews.com

Randolph “Randy” Leonard Morin

Randolph “Randy” Leonard Morin, 76, Edgerton, Kansas passed away at his home on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. Memorial service at a future date. Memorial contributions may be made to Prairie Paws, Ottawa, Kansas or American Heart Association. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome. Randy was born in Havre,...
EDGERTON, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Special Education
WIBW

GoFundMe created for hospitalized Wamego mail truck driver

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A GoFundMe has been set up to pay for travel and medical expenses as a Wamego man continues to recover in a Kansas City hospital following a head-on three-car collision. Sarah Fillinger, a family member, says she has started a GoFundMe to help pay for the...
WAMEGO, KS
gardnernews.com

Legal Notice Edgerton city

Case No.: ZA2022-02 Notice is hereby given that the Planning Commission of the City of Edgerton, Kansas, will hold a Public Hearing at their regular scheduled meeting on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at the Edgerton City Hall, 404 E. Nelson Street, Edgerton, Kansas at 7:00 p.m. at which time and place the public may be heard in regards to the Rezoning application of the following described real property situated in the City of Edgerton, Johnson County, Kansas to wit:
EDGERTON, KS
WIBW

School bus accident sends Wellsville students to hospital

FRANKLIN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A school bus accident in rural Franklin County sent two children to the hospital on Thursday morning. The Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just after 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Riley and Wyoming Rd. in rural Franklin Co. with reports of a traffic accident.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy