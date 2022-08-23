Read full article on original website
DENVER EAT & DRINK
(VIDEO) Best Restaurants in Denver (for all types of food!)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five best new restaurants in Denver, Summer 2021Steven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Vegan Dishes You Must Try If You're in ColoradoRiley BlueColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Pizza in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
Five of the best Chinese restaurants in LakewoodSteven BonifaziLakewood, CO
3 Best Restaurants in Denver to Eat Indian FoodRiley BlueDenver, CO
Four Denver BBQ restaurants you need to trySteven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Best Coffee Shops in Denver, CORiley BlueDenver, CO
Five Denver sports bars that are a grand slamSteven BonifaziDenver, CO
(VIDEO) Best Boba Tea Shops in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
DENVER THINGS TO DO
(VIDEO) New Places to Eat and Things to Do in Denver (Summer 2021 Edition)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five Colorado state parks close to Denver that should be on your summer to-do listSteven BonifaziColorado State
Top tubing spots in Colorado to visit this summerSteven BonifaziColorado State
Take a hike this summer along these top five trails in ColoradoSteven BonifaziColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Things to Do in Denver When VisitingDave ChungDenver, CO
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rental assistance still available in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in ColoradoKristen WaltersColorado State
Calling all vintage planes, automobile, and motorcycle loversNatasha LovatoEnglewood, CO
Opinion: Who Wrote the Jon Benet Ramsey Ransom NoteDr. Mozelle MartinBoulder, CO
Related
broomfieldleader.com
Broomfield Council moves forward with gas station ordinance
Broomfield City Council on Tuesday moved forward with a proposed ordinance that would require new gas stations to be built at least 1,000 feet from existing gas stations in the city and county. Councilmembers unanimously approved a first reading of the ordinance Tuesday, which means it will move forward to...
coloradohometownweekly.com
Trustee’s absence allows Superior board to pass controversial development
Superior residents are expressing anger and confusion after Board of Trustees member Laura Skladzinski unceremoniously departed Monday’s board meeting via her Zoom connection minutes before an impactful vote on a proposed life science campus project in the heart of downtown. Skladzinski was the sole dissenting vote when the board...
Jefferson County wants your opinions on proposed new library site
Jefferson County officials want public input on a proposed library in South Jeffco. A virtual community meeting is planned for next Tuesday night to lay out plans and ask for input on a good location. The county is scouting a plot of land, currently owned by Jeffco Open Space, at South Kipling and West Ken Caryl Avenue as a possible site for the library. The plans call for development on 5-6 acres of a 29-acre plot of land currently known as Sledding Hill Park. Plans currently call for a 40,000-square foot library with a parking lot shared with the park and sledding hill. The hill would not be impacted in the development. Permanent restrooms and a park area similar to but not on the scale of Clement Park have also been proposed. The community meeting, set for Tuesday, August 30th at 6:00 p.m., is virtual and a link can be found here.
New audit finds key discrepancies in Denver's equity office
A newly released audit has highlighted some key discrepancies in a Denver department whose mission is to bring more equity to the city government.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
denverite.com
Is the old Zuni Plant an Endangered Place? Sun Valley residents hope so
Sun Valley residents are still working to preserve the Zuni Generating Station near the South Platte River, and they’re hoping an Endangered Places nomination will help. On Monday, residents, along with Historic Denver, submitted an application to nominate the site for the Most Endangered Places list that is published annually by Colorado Preservation, Inc., or CPI, a nonprofit that advocates for the preservation of historic places through out the state.
coloradosun.com
Denver real estate developer and former Republican candidate for state treasurer charged with security fraud
Brian Watson, a Denver developer and former Republican candidate for Colorado treasurer, is facing charges from the Securities and Exchange Commission that he lied about his level of investment to 350 investors before collecting $49.5 million for 10 real estate projects, court documents show. The “false and misleading” statements Watson...
Sidewalks ballot initiative could cost some homeowners nearly $1,000 or more
In November, Denver voters will decide whether to publicly fund sidewalk construction and upkeep by adding a new fee for property owners, which would charge per foot of sidewalk on their lot.
Westword
Inside Aurora Council Member's Lawsuit Against Ex-Social Worker Robin Niceta
Robin Niceta was once a low-profile child-protective worker with the Arapahoe County Department of Human Services's child-and-adult-services division. But just weeks after she attended an April 11 press conference about the controversial firing of ex-Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson, her then-partner, Niceta was arrested on suspicion of pressing false accusations of child abuse against Aurora City Council member Danielle Jurinsky shortly after the politician used the word "trash" to describe Wilson on a local radio show.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Westword
Julie Reiskin, Longtime Colorado Disability Advocate, Wins Civil Rights Award
For Julie Reiskin, the decision to dive headfirst into disability-rights advocacy came after experiencing an injustice in her own life. "I really thought that it was wrong that in order to get Medicaid, you had to not work at all and take Social Security," says Reiskin, the longtime director and then co-director of the Colorado Cross-Disability Coalition. "When that all kind of came crashing down on me, I thought, 'Well, I'm just going to work on this issue until the time that people with disabilities can work and get paid and still have what they need.'"
denverite.com
Denver “didn’t talk to the community” before closing streets to cars in the pandemic — it’ll be harder to do now, and they want support
Back in the scary early days of the pandemic, the city and county of Denver did something unusual: It made a quick decision. Denverites had flooded into parks and sidewalks looking for open space, so the city gave them more by barricading more than seven miles of streets to most cars and turning them over to people starved for fresh air.
milehighcre.com
Piper Sandler Special District Group Secures $57M for Infrastructure Development at Fruition Colorado Subdivision in Keenesburg
Piper Sandler Special District Group, a specialty financing group with more than 30 years of niche experience that are working in Colorado helping special districts fund public infrastructure for new construction and redevelopment, has announced the company secured $57 million in tax-exempt bonds for the Pioneer Community Authority Board to finance the raw water and wastewater gathering and treatment infrastructure for the initial build-out of the upcoming Fruition Colorado subdivision in Keenesburg, Colo. The issuance will help fund the initial infrastructure required to begin development for this new, 3,400-unit master-planned community located 40 miles northeast of the Denver metro area.
denverite.com
Planners are imagining a future Denver with a radically transformed Auraria Campus and a new identity for Speer Boulevard
In the next few decades, Downtown Denver will expand west of Cherry Creek, the population could nearly double in size — and big changes could come to the Auraria Campus, home of the University of Colorado Denver, Metropolitan State University of Denver and the Community College of Denver. First,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tornadopix.com
Denver business shuts down due to rising rents and labor shortages
A handful of Denver-area businesses that survived the COVID-19 pandemic have closed their doors for good this year — often not by choice. After two years of coronavirus-related difficulties, these businesses are now facing the painful decision of closing due to huge monthly rent increases or disputes with landlords (which, not surprisingly, are sometimes caused by rising rents).
coloradofoic.org
A year after the legislature passed a law on police radio encryption, Denver-area news outlets are still blocked from listening
Following three years of failed bills, state lawmakers in 2021 finally agreed on statutory language to address the trend among Colorado law enforcement agencies to fully encrypt their radio communications. A provision inserted into police accountability legislation requires agencies to create a “communications access policy” for letting local news media...
SENGENBERGER | Denver school board should emulate DougCo’s
“When you’re living in a glass schoolhouse,” I wrote in February, “you probably shouldn’t throw stones.” Sometimes, though, the stone-throwing temptation is simply irresistible. “I believe this is our opportunity to turn the page,” Denver Public Schools school board member Tay Anderson told Westword last...
DougCo works to repair out-of-code dams
(Castle Rock, Colo.) Douglas County has 22 dams built in the 1960s that no longer meet code and are considered hazardous. Douglas County officials considered four dams highly hazardous and are completing work on Pine Gulch Dam, the fourth of those dams.
Black, fuzzy substance on walls frightens residents
Fears of black mold in a Denver apartment building has residents reaching out to the FOX31 Problem Solvers.
coloradotimesrecorder.com
El Paso County Lawsuit Repeats Debunked Concerns About Election Fraud, Cites Questionable ‘Expert’
It was an eventful weekend for election integrity advocates in Colorado and nationally. On Thursday, Elbert County Clerk Dallas Schroeder held a press conference to address the controversy stemming from a forensic image made of Elbert County’s election management server by Schroeder in January. On Friday, the lawsuit Kirkwood v. Williams et al was filed in El Paso County against the El Paso County Board of Commissioners and El Paso County Clerk and Recorder Chuck Broerman, regarding El Paso County’s use of electronic voting machines. On Saturday and Sunday, Colorado election conspiracists, Rep. Ron Hanks (R-Cañon City) and Shawn Smith, took the stage at MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell’s Moment of Truth Summit.
getnews.info
The Most Trusted Solar Panel Installation Company in Denver, CO
ARE Solar is a top-rated solar panel company providing the most reliable solar energy solutions in Denver and the surrounding cities. The reputable solar company provides custom design solar panel installation solutions for companies and homeowners in Denver. They also take pride in having certified solar installers, competitive pricing, state-of-the-art equipment, and devotion to helping individuals be energy independent.
Colorado destination a 'top worldwide spot to visit' in August – do you agree?
It's hard to find a bad month to plan a visit to Colorado, but a report released by Travel + Leisure pins one spot as particularly great to travel to in August. Included in a 'best spots to visit worldwide during August' article that includes international destinations like Edinburgh, Montenegro, and Curaçao, Denver was able to snag a spot on the unranked list of 12 places.
Comments / 2