kynt1450.com
City Commission to Hold Special Meeting Monday
After a long discussion at the regular City Commission meeting this past Monday, August 22nd, regarding the decision to end fitness activities at the Summit Activities Center, Yankton Mayor Stephanie Moser has declared there will be a meeting next Monday, the 29th, to further discuss the issue. Moser explained the...
wnax.com
Yankton City Commission Hearing About Potential Closing at the Summit Activities Center
Yankton City Manager Amy Leon has proposed closing the health and wellness section of the Summit Activities Center. She told the city commission that area has seen declining membership and revenues since 2019 and the Covid-19 pandemic. Mayor Stephanie Moser says the commission is looking and listening to alternatives…..
KELOLAND TV
All Day Cafe closed due to staff shortage
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A popular breakfast spot in Sioux Falls is closing its doors until it hires more staff. In a Facebook post, All Day Cafe said “Being short staffed is the new pandemic.” The business says it is urgently hiring cooks. All Day Cafe...
KELOLAND TV
Remembering Angela; student loan forgiveness; first day of school
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, August 25. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Friends and family are remembering Angela Heinz, a 24-year-old from Ipswich who died in a climbing accident in the Black Hills, near Cheyenne Crossing, last weekend. Heinz was airlifted and died in a Rapid City hospital Saturday morning.
dakotanewsnow.com
Lincoln County considers future of proposed justice center
CANTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In Lincoln County, they need to determine how much they’re willing to spend....and when...for a justice center. What’s currently in place is barely making do thanks to the region-leading growth the county is experiencing. And every day a decision isn’t made is...
siouxlandnews.com
South Dakota man wants to expand McCook Lake, raising concern from property owners
NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. — A South Dakota man is requesting permits from the state to alter the shoreline of McCook Lake in North Sioux City. One man who owns property on the southeast end of the lake is hoping to expand waterfront property to new houses being built, but the lake association is sharing their concerns on the project with the public.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls dentist helps serve veterans’ dental needs
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Veterans health issues have made a lot of headlines lately, but one area that doesn’t get talked about as much is dental health. The VA contracts with local dentists to keep up with growing demand for services. For one Sioux Falls dentist,...
KELOLAND TV
Sanford breaks ground on Virtual Care Center
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sanford Health broke ground on a 60,000 square foot Virtual Care Center Tuesday, part of its $350 million virtual care initiative that began last year thanks to T. Denny Sanford. “Your landmark gift of $350 million is going to allow this organization to make...
KELOLAND TV
Southern Cliff Ave is back open
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Just in time for the first day of school in Sioux Falls tomorrow, southern Cliff Avenue is back open to drivers. While construction work is still far from over, Cliff Avenue between 49th and 57th Street will be open to two-way traffic through the remainder of the project.
KELOLAND TV
What’s next for Noem’s state plane probe?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The ball has moved to Attorney General Mark Vargo’s court. Yet, the AG’s office says it hasn’t received anything from the Government Accountability Board. On Monday, the GAB said it would refer a complaint that Gov. Kristi Noem flew on state-owned airplanes to political events to the attorney general’s office for further investigation.
more955.com
Suspicious package shuts down major intersection in Sioux Falls on Tuesday
A suspicious package shut down a major intersection in Sioux Falls for several hours yesterday. The package was found outside a business near the intersection of Rice Street and Cliff Avenue. The intersection was closed to all vehicle and pedestrian traffic, and some businesses were locked down. The package was discovered shortly after an attempted robbery at a Wells Fargo Bank near the intersection. The bomb squad determined the package contained nothing harmful. The suspect in the robbery was arrested.
KELOLAND TV
Crews working on outside lane of South Cliff Avenue
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The southbound outside lane of South Cliff Avenue in Sioux Falls between East 11th Street and East 20th Street is now closed to allow crews to perform concrete repairs in preparation for new asphalt. In the upcoming weeks, the location of the lane closures...
Vermillion hires new police chief
The city of Vermillion has hired its next police chief.
This Haunted Hotel Is So Close To Sioux Falls
Not to be confused with the hotel in Greece or Idaho Springs, Colorado, you will definitely want to be prepared for your stay at the historic Argo Hotel in Crofton, Nebraska. Because some say it's haunted!. Yes, haunted. Owner Frank Marsh says, "I'm more of a believer now. Some of...
dakotanewsnow.com
Fatal motorcycle accident reported near I-90
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating after a motorcycle accident left one dead. According to Tony Mangan with the Department of Public Safety, the accident happened Thursday morning on I-90 near the Humboldt exit. Mangan says one person died in the accident. The...
dakotanewsnow.com
Residents in neighborhood react to central Sioux Falls homicide
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Last Friday, officers were called to a home near west 21st and South Duluth for a death investigation. When they got there, police found the body of 36-year-old Paul Billion inside the home. Detectives believe Billion may have died Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.
KELOLAND TV
Overturned camper blocks westbound traffic on I-90
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Traffic is backed up along I-90 Tuesday morning after a camper flipped over outside of Sioux Falls. Here’s a look at a South Dakota Department of Transportation camera along I-90 about one mile from the I-29 exit. Westbound traffic is backed up behind the camper.
Uh-Oh…Three Horrible Hotel Experiences In Sioux Falls
People are finally hitting the road and heading to vacation destinations with family and friends. There's always something wonderful about being on vacation....new experiences, visiting new museums and attractions, and minimal stress. Personally for me, staying at hotels just gives you the feeling that you are truly on a respite....
KELOLAND TV
One person killed in crash on I-90 near Humboldt exit
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle. It happened Thursday on Interstate 90 west of the Humboldt exit. The state Department of Public Safety says one person was killed but their identity has not been...
dakotanewsnow.com
Teenaged suspect in Rapid City’s double homicide arrested on Rosebud Reservation
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - One of the suspects in Saturday’s double homicide in Rapid City is arrested on the Rosebud Reservation, according to a release from the tribe’s police department. Robert Yellow Bird, 17 of Sioux Falls, was arrested Tuesday night at an apartment building near Mission....
