A suspicious package shut down a major intersection in Sioux Falls for several hours yesterday. The package was found outside a business near the intersection of Rice Street and Cliff Avenue. The intersection was closed to all vehicle and pedestrian traffic, and some businesses were locked down. The package was discovered shortly after an attempted robbery at a Wells Fargo Bank near the intersection. The bomb squad determined the package contained nothing harmful. The suspect in the robbery was arrested.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO