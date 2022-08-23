Peggy Mathena Dehart (79) of Fairlawn, left the Earth on April 20, 2022 to be an angel with her Savior Jesus Christ. It was her wish to go to the beach one more time and she did. She put her feet in the sand and entered the gates shortly after brushing the sand off her feet as the Lord ushered her into heaven!

