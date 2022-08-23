Beloit Sky Carp earn national television exposure for rebrand

BELOIT—Seeing the Beloit Sky Carp featured prominently on a national television broadcast Saturday was particularly gratifying for Maria Valentyn.

As the team’s Vice President of Entertainment, she was front and center trying to deflect the negative comments when the team adopted its new nickname and gave a fond farewell to the old Beloit Snappers and beloved mascot Snappy.

While Valentyn isn’t about to say “I told you so,” she’ll let the overwhelming evidence supporting the rebrand speak for itself.

Just nine months after becoming officially the Sky Carp, the team was featured on CBS Saturday morning this past weekend. The segment by correspondent Kris Van Cleave focused on Brandiose, a San Diego-based company which helps sports franchises with their branding and their clients, and the Sky Carp were featured from the segment’s outset.

Van Cleave interviewed Valentyn about the positive impact the rebrand has had on the franchise.

In 2019 the Beloit Snappers had just seven season ticket holders. Valentyn said the Sky Carp now have 278 accounts which amounts to over 500 season tickets.

“We met our goal and next year will set another and try to keep building,” she said. “We’ll have more in place next season with flex packages of 10 games or so for fans who don’t want to commit to an entire season.”

Merchandise sales have soared since the Sky Carp were born and national exposure certainly doesn’t hurt.

“Our souvenir manager said he has a busy day with over 50 online orders coming in over the weekend from places everywhere, from New York to Tuscaloosa,” she said. “We anticipate a lot more after something like this. It never hurts to have your hat on the desk of CBS Saturday morning.

“We are closing in on the half million (dollar) mark in merchandise sales since the rebranding last November, which is pretty incredible. I think the last full season the Snappers had pre-pandemic, in 2019, they had $50,000 in sales.”

The segment featured vintage Snapper moments at Pohlman Field as well as current shots of ABC Supply Stadium and fans enjoying a Tuesday night game. New mascot Poopsie was featured as well as the team’s popular souvenir shop, the Beak Boutique.

“We’re still working with Brandiose and they’re designing a logo for the souvenir shop,” Valentyn said.

She said that fans have no idea how much planning there is behind the scenes, both during and after the season.

“I think they think that when the season ends, we’ll just say, see you next year,” she said. “But we just got our 2023 season schedule and planning has begun. We do a lot of recapping of the season, but there is a lot of planning ahead. I have to have most of my giveaways ordered by January.”

Valentyn said she studies what works for other teams.

“We’re always looking at ideas we can bring in,” she said. “All minor league teams have websites and social media that we monitor, and I’m always looking at other teams’ promotions. We’re not in competing markets so we can lean on each other for ideas. We can share success stories.”

She measures the Sky Carp’s success not just by numbers, but also how many times she has been at an event and seen fans wearing the team’s merchandise.

“There’s also nothing that gets me more choked up on game day than when a flock of geese fly over the stadium and you can hear the crowd respond to it,” she said. “Of course I take full credit for those planned fly-overs.”

On the field over the past week, the Sky Carp hit a major speedbump in South Bend. After tying the Cubs for first place in the Midwest League Western Division by winning the opener of a six-game series, Beloit dropped the next five games.

The Sky Carp will finish their 2022 regular season home schedule with a 12-game homestand that begins Tuesday night.

Upcoming promotions include Usher Olympics on Thursday, Rally Towel giveaway and fireworks Friday and Grateful Dead Night with a t-shirt giveaway Saturday. Craft Beer Crawl and Drift to the Diamond will be held Sunday. For tickets go to Skycarp.com.