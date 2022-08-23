MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you are a music or food lover, we have some events just for you!. This weekend Montgomery’s biggest party returns to downtown. The 5th annual Hog Days of Summer Barbecue and Music Festival is happening at Union Station Train Shed. This event has something for everyone and two of the best combinations ever; music & food. This is sure to be a great time for an even greater cause. Proceeds from this event will benefit families battling pediatric cancer. The festival starts at 2 p.m.

MONTGOMERY, AL ・ 14 HOURS AGO