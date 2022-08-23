Read full article on original website
WSFA
Troy University band gets new uniforms
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy University’s band is getting new uniforms after 15 years. Band director Mark Walker said it was time for change, as some band members were passing out at games from the heat. “Its a much more comfortable uniform. It’s about a third as light as...
wtvy.com
MPS investigating fights at Lanier vs. Lee football game
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools is investigating a series of fights that took place at Cramton Bowl Saturday evening. Lanier High School and Lee High School were facing each other in a rivalry game before the fights broke out. “We think the incident is pretty embarrassing and reprehensible,”...
Alabama fans vs Auburn fans: Trash talk caption contest smackdown
Welcome to the Alabama vs. Auburn Trash Talk Caption Contest Smackdown. Winner take y’all. Alabama fans and Auburn fans are as different as cage fighters and golfers. It’s science. But NOW - we’ve got data to back it up. My colleague Ramsey Archibald has put together a...
thegreenvillestandard.com
Rivers is cheer captain of Panthers
Georgiana Cheerleader Captain Jakairiah Rivers, pictured far left, is a senior and will not only graduate high school but will also graduate LBW with her Associates degree. She looks forward to attending the University of South Alabama. Co-Captain Makayla Rhodes is a sophomore and enjoys listening to music, eating and sleeping and cheering for her panthers. (Ray Van Cor | The Standard)
WSFA
Tuskegee baseball names new head coach
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Tuskegee University Department of Athletics has selected a new leader for its baseball program. Chadwick Hall was announced Thursday as head baseball coach for the Golden Tigers. Hall joins Tuskegee after serving seven years as an assistant coach at Jackson State. “Coach Hall exhibits what...
Auburn transfer hoping to make noise for Alabama State in MEAC/SWAC Challenge
After spending a year at Auburn, former four-star Dematrius Davis is getting a fresh start at Alabama State which kicks off in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge. The post Auburn transfer hoping to make noise for Alabama State in MEAC/SWAC Challenge appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
WSFA
After fights break out, MPS announces changes to athletic events
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - In a letter posted on the Montgomery Public Schools website, Superintendent Melvin Brown has announced new guidelines for future athletic events. In the notice, Brown writes that effective immediately:. All children under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian who is 18 or older...
wvtm13.com
JSU football player accused of assaulting ex-teammate at Troy
TROY, Ala. — A former Troy University football player has filed a lawsuit saying he was a victim of abuse by a one-time teammate that included sexual assault with a pool cue. Learn more in the video above. The one-time player filed suit against another player and three others...
alabamanews.net
Rivalries Highlight Friday Night Football in Dallas Co.
It’s going to be a big night of high school football in Dallas County on Friday. All four high schools in the county will be in action — in two intra-county match-ups. The Keith High School Bears — will host the Hornets of Dallas County High School — in Orrville. And J.V. Caldwell Stadium is sure to be rocking.
selmasun.com
Selma Saints to square off with Southside Panthers at Queen City Classic
The Selma Saints football team will square off with the Southside Panthers at the Queen City Classic on Friday, Aug. 26 beginning at 7 p.m. The game will take place at the Panther Stadium at Southside High School on 7975 Us Highway 80 E in Selma.
SEC coaches pick 19 players from Alabama to preseason list
An SEC-best 19 players from Alabama were picked by the league’s coaches to the all-SEC preseason list, released Tuesday. The Tide placed six players on the first team, which was also the most among the conference’s 14 schools. Quarterback Bryce Young, guard Emil Ekiyor, outside linebacker Will Anderson, inside linebacker Henry To’o To’o, safety Jordan Battle and cornerback Eli Ricks were the first-team picks.
WSFA
Mentor discusses teen violence following fights at high school football game
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a rash of fights at a football game Saturday in Montgomery, one woman believes there is a deeper issue in teens that can’t be solved with curfews and policies alone. Debra Caldwell, executive director of Dutchess Diva and Gents Youth Club, works closely with...
alabamaageline.gov
Class Of 2022 Inducted Into Alabama Senior Citizens Hall Of Fame
An outstanding group of senior adults was honored Sunday, August 21, 2022, with induction into the Alabama Senior Citizens Hall of Fame during a ceremony in Montgomery. In addition to the 10 permanent inductees into the Hall of Fame, other seniors were recognized for contributions and service to their communities.
elmoreautauganews.com
Prattville Project, Local Farmer to be Featured in National TV Show
CUTLINE: Autauga County farmer Drew Wendland of Autauga Farming Co. talks with Simply Southern TV co-host Kevin Worthington during a special Ask A Farmer segment about data and technology. Autauga County will receive statewide and national exposure with two segments on Simply Southern TV — one covering the window restoration...
wtvy.com
Baumhower’s restaurant coming to Troy
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - On Tuesday, the Troy City Council approved of the development of regional restaurant Baumhower’s Victory Grille on the south side of Highway 231 next to Publix. Troy Mayor Jason Reeves says this will be a full-size Baumhower’s that will be on the same level of...
WSFA
Alabama retiree murdered in Belize
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Rodney Rushing, 66, was a free spirit. That is why he took a chance after retirement and moved 2,270 miles from Salem, Alabama, to Corozal, Belize. Family members say it was his dream come true. He lived there with his two dogs, Petey and Poppy, for around seven weeks before being brutally murdered on Aug. 17.
WSFA
750 customers without power in Montgomery, Alabama Power says
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Power says some of its customers in the Montgomery area are currently without power. According to Alabama Power, the power outage happened around noon after a tree fell in the Cloverdale neighborhood. About 750 customers have been affected by the outage. Power crews are on...
WSFA
Food, music lovers rejoice! The weekend is here
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you are a music or food lover, we have some events just for you!. This weekend Montgomery’s biggest party returns to downtown. The 5th annual Hog Days of Summer Barbecue and Music Festival is happening at Union Station Train Shed. This event has something for everyone and two of the best combinations ever; music & food. This is sure to be a great time for an even greater cause. Proceeds from this event will benefit families battling pediatric cancer. The festival starts at 2 p.m.
WSFA
State-of-the-art classroom, lab complex comes to Auburn’s campus
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A new state-of-the-art Academic Classroom and Laboratory Complex (ACLC) has made its way to Auburn University’s campus. The ACLC is a new 151,000-square-foot facility across from The Edge at Central Dining and Auburn Amphitheater. It features adaptable classroom spaces, labs, relaxation and study areas. It...
wvtm13.com
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey responds to questions about rumored health concerns
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — While visiting an elementary school Monday morning, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey was asked about recent rumors of possible health issues. Watch Ivey's response in the video above. "It seems like some of you just want to will these rumors into reality and into existence," said Ivey,...
