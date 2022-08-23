Read full article on original website
WTOV 9
Officials tour Oglebay as part of statewide broadband study
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Broadband connectivity is an ongoing issue across West Virginia. On Wednesday, U.S. Senator Shelly Moore-Capito and other local officials gathered at Oglebay to discuss just how bad the issue is in Wheeling. "The goal of this is everybody is going to have service, and I...
woay.com
USDA invests in 14 West Virginia rural businesses to combat climate change
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) Deputy Secretary Dr. Jewel Bronaugh announced USDA will invest $121 million in critical infrastructure to combat climate change in rural America and help people living in vulnerable communities. USDA has awarded fourteen West Virginia businesses the Rural Energy for America Program grant, including two Nicholas and Raleigh County farms.
Broadband summit at Oglebay connects West Virginia
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A plastic connector and a blinking light represents our gateway to modern life. We’ve been in the internet age for decades at this point. But if there’s one thing COVID taught us, it’s that having a solid connection is not optional—and that point isn’t lost on our lawmakers. Education. Health care. […]
WTOV 9
'Communities in Schools' program paying immediate dividends in Ohio County
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Ohio County Schools has put forth many efforts to help underprivileged children. A nationwide project called ‘Communities in Schools’ is being implemented throughout the district. This is an initiative to bring in closer help for students in need. “So, they can help with...
West Virginia schools rely on voters to approve additional funding. When residents vote down a levy, students suffer
Residents in most West Virginia counties approve extra taxes every few years to help fund schools. As one county shows, schools without the extra cash often struggle to buy supplies and put off routine maintenance. West Virginia schools rely on voters to approve additional funding. When residents vote down a levy, students suffer appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
Government Technology
West Virginia Faces Heavier Rains with Little Federal Help
(TNS) - West Virginia faces disproportionately high flood risks with disproportionately little financial protection for its residents' homes and possessions. Less than 1.5% of roughly 673,000 residential structures across West Virginia had residential flood insurance contracts through a federal program providing most of the nation's flood insurance in force as of May 16, according to federal data.
WTAP
West Virginia settles with Rite Aid for up to $30 million in opioid litigation
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The State of West Virginia reached a settlement with Rite Aid of up to 30 million dollars. The West Virginia Attorney General’s office announced the state reached a settlement with Rite Aid of up to 30 million dollars. The settlement was announced Thursday, August 11th,...
Approximately 74K West Virginians will be student debt free after Biden’s cancellation
President Joe Biden announced that $10,000 in student debt will be canceled for Americans who make less than $125,000 annually on Wednesday, leaving a large percentage of West Virginia students debt free.
WTOV 9
Commission considering noise ordinance in parts of Ohio County
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — About a month ago, the Ohio County Commission heard from a frustrated resident. After looking into his situation, commissioners are considering a noise ordinance throughout parts of the county. “We've had these residents coming in to complain about loud noises and what they considered nuisances...
West Virginia could get 200 news jobs and green energy from South Korean company
A South Korean advanced technology company is exploring West Virginia as a potential site for a hydrogen gasification facility that would create green energy from forest, plant, and plastic waste.
wvpublic.org
West Virginia Turnpike Reopened
Turnpike are open following a hazardous chemical spill that shut down the highway near Pax in Fayette County. The accident happened in the northbound lane on the Skitter Creek Bridge just after midnight Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, when the driver lost control, jackknifed, and crossed the barrier wall. The crash blocked both northbound and southbound lanes.
woay.com
Manchin announces $1.89 million from the American Rescue Plan for 29 West Virginia Health Centers
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – US Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced $1,899,500 from the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) for 29 West Virginia community health centers and two center program look-alikes. The American Rescue Plan made this funding possible. It will support the data modernization to better identify and respond to specific patient and community needs while strengthening the COVID-19 response and recovery efforts.
West Virginia and Ohio will see Jehovah’s Witnesses knocking on doors again
After a two-and-a-half-year-long break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Jehovah’s Witnesses will resume their door-to-door efforts soon, the ministry announced Thursday.
WTOV 9
Paden City officials pushing forward with revitalization plans
PADEN CITY, W.Va. — The Paden City Development Authority has received federal funding to help with its environmental justice challenges. City, state, and national leaders met with EPA on Wednesday afternoon to discuss redevelopment for the area. Redevelopment efforts like this are being funded through grants via the bipartisan...
spectrumnews1.com
More deer becoming sick with EHD across Ohio
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Deer across at least 12 Ohio counties are confirmed to have been infected with Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD), and southwest Ohio is seeing an increased number of reports as the summer rolls on. What You Need To Know. Increasing numbers of deer in Ohio are...
WTOV 9
Prime Time Center in Steubenville emerges from pandemic stronger than ever
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — There's been a lot of growth at the Prime Time Center in Steubenville, where a lot of senior citizens 60 and up have been getting involved and staying social. As they're fully re-opened, they've been making huge strides by supplying north of 214,000 home meals...
WTOV 9
Mobile food bank helps hundreds in Wheeling
WHEELING, W.Va. — Ohio County Family Resource Network and Mountaineer Food Bank hosted a mobile food pantry in Ohio County on Thursday at Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino-Racetrack. It was open for West Virginia residents. Volunteers expected to feed 500 to 600 people. Officials said they're happy to help those in...
WTAP
New “Rainbow Fentanyl” puts local police departments on alert
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Washington County Sheriff Larry Minks said that they have not had any signs of the rainbow fentanyl… but have seen a heavy influx in powder fentanyl. Pifer said that awareness and education are ways everyone can help combat the drug crisis. Local officials are on...
Former Corning Glass Works factory to spur economic growth in Paden City again
PADEN CITY, W. Va. (WTRF)-Paden City is taking a big step towards turning the old Corning Glass Works factory into a major economic engine for the city again. EPA officials, stakeholders, and local leaders have discussed redeveloping the historic site, and with that comes an economic boost. What once was the old Corning Glass Works […]
WTOV 9
Belmont County in need of foster families
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Belmont County is currently seeing the need for more foster families in the area and are taking the steps needed to get those families certified. Within Belmont County, there are less active foster homes than needed for children taken in by the Belmont County Jobs and Family Services.
