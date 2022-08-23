ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio County, WV

WTOV 9

Officials tour Oglebay as part of statewide broadband study

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Broadband connectivity is an ongoing issue across West Virginia. On Wednesday, U.S. Senator Shelly Moore-Capito and other local officials gathered at Oglebay to discuss just how bad the issue is in Wheeling. "The goal of this is everybody is going to have service, and I...
WHEELING, WV
woay.com

USDA invests in 14 West Virginia rural businesses to combat climate change

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) Deputy Secretary Dr. Jewel Bronaugh announced USDA will invest $121 million in critical infrastructure to combat climate change in rural America and help people living in vulnerable communities. USDA has awarded fourteen West Virginia businesses the Rural Energy for America Program grant, including two Nicholas and Raleigh County farms.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Broadband summit at Oglebay connects West Virginia

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A plastic connector and a blinking light represents our gateway to modern life. We’ve been in the internet age for decades at this point. But if there’s one thing COVID taught us, it’s that having a solid connection is not optional—and that point isn’t lost on our lawmakers. Education. Health care. […]
WHEELING, WV
State
West Virginia State
Ohio County, WV
Government
County
Ohio County, WV
Mountain State Spotlight

West Virginia schools rely on voters to approve additional funding. When residents vote down a levy, students suffer

Residents in most West Virginia counties approve extra taxes every few years to help fund schools. As one county shows, schools without the extra cash often struggle to buy supplies and put off routine maintenance. West Virginia schools rely on voters to approve additional funding. When residents vote down a levy, students suffer appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
Government Technology

West Virginia Faces Heavier Rains with Little Federal Help

(TNS) - West Virginia faces disproportionately high flood risks with disproportionately little financial protection for its residents' homes and possessions. Less than 1.5% of roughly 673,000 residential structures across West Virginia had residential flood insurance contracts through a federal program providing most of the nation's flood insurance in force as of May 16, according to federal data.
Person
Patrick Morrisey
WTOV 9

Commission considering noise ordinance in parts of Ohio County

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — About a month ago, the Ohio County Commission heard from a frustrated resident. After looking into his situation, commissioners are considering a noise ordinance throughout parts of the county. “We've had these residents coming in to complain about loud noises and what they considered nuisances...
OHIO COUNTY, WV
wvpublic.org

West Virginia Turnpike Reopened

Turnpike are open following a hazardous chemical spill that shut down the highway near Pax in Fayette County. The accident happened in the northbound lane on the Skitter Creek Bridge just after midnight Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, when the driver lost control, jackknifed, and crossed the barrier wall. The crash blocked both northbound and southbound lanes.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
woay.com

Manchin announces $1.89 million from the American Rescue Plan for 29 West Virginia Health Centers

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – US Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced $1,899,500 from the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) for 29 West Virginia community health centers and two center program look-alikes. The American Rescue Plan made this funding possible. It will support the data modernization to better identify and respond to specific patient and community needs while strengthening the COVID-19 response and recovery efforts.
WTOV 9

Paden City officials pushing forward with revitalization plans

PADEN CITY, W.Va. — The Paden City Development Authority has received federal funding to help with its environmental justice challenges. City, state, and national leaders met with EPA on Wednesday afternoon to discuss redevelopment for the area. Redevelopment efforts like this are being funded through grants via the bipartisan...
PADEN CITY, WV
spectrumnews1.com

More deer becoming sick with EHD across Ohio

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Deer across at least 12 Ohio counties are confirmed to have been infected with Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD), and southwest Ohio is seeing an increased number of reports as the summer rolls on. What You Need To Know. Increasing numbers of deer in Ohio are...
OHIO STATE
News Break
Politics
WTOV 9

Mobile food bank helps hundreds in Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va. — Ohio County Family Resource Network and Mountaineer Food Bank hosted a mobile food pantry in Ohio County on Thursday at Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino-Racetrack. It was open for West Virginia residents. Volunteers expected to feed 500 to 600 people. Officials said they're happy to help those in...
WHEELING, WV
WTAP

New “Rainbow Fentanyl” puts local police departments on alert

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Washington County Sheriff Larry Minks said that they have not had any signs of the rainbow fentanyl… but have seen a heavy influx in powder fentanyl. Pifer said that awareness and education are ways everyone can help combat the drug crisis. Local officials are on...
VIENNA, WV
WTOV 9

Belmont County in need of foster families

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Belmont County is currently seeing the need for more foster families in the area and are taking the steps needed to get those families certified. Within Belmont County, there are less active foster homes than needed for children taken in by the Belmont County Jobs and Family Services.
BELMONT COUNTY, OH

