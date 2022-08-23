Charleston, WV (WOAY) – US Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced $1,899,500 from the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) for 29 West Virginia community health centers and two center program look-alikes. The American Rescue Plan made this funding possible. It will support the data modernization to better identify and respond to specific patient and community needs while strengthening the COVID-19 response and recovery efforts.

