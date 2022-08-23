Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTOV 9
Steubenville Council discusses options to invest in park improvements
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — A major topic of discussion at Tuesday’s Steubenville City Council meetings was needed investments in the city's parks and ways to potentially pay for those investments. "Our parks need a lot of care and a lot of upgrades,” Parks and Rec Director Lori Fetherolf said....
WTOV 9
Bechtel named 2022 Light of the Valley
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — The Light of the Valley luncheon was held at Wheeling Park's White Palace on Wednesday, where the city's longtime recreation director was feted. Tom Bechtel has been a help to many young athletes across the valley -- both in his 45-year role as head of the city’s recreation department and since his 2019 retirement as coordinator for the city’s J.B. Chambers I-470 Sports Complex.
WTOV 9
Belmont County in need of foster families
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Belmont County is currently seeing the need for more foster families in the area and are taking the steps needed to get those families certified. Within Belmont County, there are less active foster homes than needed for children taken in by the Belmont County Jobs and Family Services.
WTOV 9
Prime Time Center in Steubenville emerges from pandemic stronger than ever
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — There's been a lot of growth at the Prime Time Center in Steubenville, where a lot of senior citizens 60 and up have been getting involved and staying social. As they're fully re-opened, they've been making huge strides by supplying north of 214,000 home meals...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Your Radio Place
Belmont County fire chief ends 47-years of service
SHADYSIDE, Ohio- David Lenz has announced his retirement as chief of the OR&W Fire District, ending a 47-year career. Lenz started out as chief for the Shadyside Volunteer Fire Department and then when it was replaced by the OR&W Fire District ten years ago, he was named chief. The district now supports both.
WTOV 9
Groundbreaking held for new fire department headquarters in Wheeling
WHEELING, W.Va. — A groundbreaking was held on Tuesday for the construction of a new fire department headquarters in Wheeling. Five years in the making - the new building in East Wheeling is finally a go. It’s a state-of-the art, nearly 25,000 square-foot facility that will be located on...
WTOV 9
'Communities in Schools' program paying immediate dividends in Ohio County
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Ohio County Schools has put forth many efforts to help underprivileged children. A nationwide project called ‘Communities in Schools’ is being implemented throughout the district. This is an initiative to bring in closer help for students in need. “So, they can help with...
WTOV 9
Large swath of Belmont County rural roads slated for paving
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — A large paving project is set to begin in Belmont County after a grant was obtained to help pay for the project. More than 17 miles of county roads will be paved starting in 2024. Portions of County Roads 10, 24, 30, 56, and 72 will be paved over. The project will encompass seven roads in all.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTOV 9
Motorcyclists set to ride for JoJo
WEIRTON, W.Va. — In response to last week’s motorcycle incident where JoJo Green was severely injured, the Weirton community is getting together Friday evening for a motorcycle ride from Sheetz to Cove Valley Park. "We’re getting all the bikers from the community that want to help and participate...
WTOV 9
Mobile food bank helps hundreds in Wheeling
WHEELING, W.Va. — Ohio County Family Resource Network and Mountaineer Food Bank hosted a mobile food pantry in Ohio County on Thursday at Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino-Racetrack. It was open for West Virginia residents. Volunteers expected to feed 500 to 600 people. Officials said they're happy to help those in...
Main Street Bridge reopened in Wheeling
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Main Street Bridge in Wheeling is now open. The bridge was closed so the West Virginia Department of Highways can use a crane to lift stones that fell into Wheeling Creek. The stones fell into the creek after a crash killed two people. Wheeling police say they are still trying […]
WTOV 9
Belmont County eyes improvements to aerial photo map system
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The Belmont County geographic information system is looking to upgrade its aerial photo maps. It's called orthophotography and allows different companies and departments within the county to pinpoint areas on a map where work may be located. The county is now looking to continue its...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTOV 9
Officials remain unsure if vehicles will return to Wheeling Suspension Bridge
WHEELING, W.Va. — A bid was awarded in August 2021 for the $17.9 million restoration project for the Wheeling Suspension Bridge. However, construction did not begin until February 2022 and now, half a year later, NEWS9 checked on the progress of the project. "Various repairs throughout,” explained WVDOH District...
WTOV 9
Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce launches 'Chamber U'
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce launched 'Chamber U' on Wednesday morning at The Highlands Event Center. It's a learning opportunity for business owners with an initiative to educate in a peer-to-peer manner across four main areas -- leadership, marketing, sales and human resources. Each cohort...
WTOV 9
Hancock County Commission offers Amendment No. 2 primer at meeting
HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. — Members of the Hancock County Commission discussed Amendment No. 2 at Thursday’s meeting. The commission said the amendment will be added to this year's ballot and, ultimately, it will affect all parties involved. "Aa Yes vote for this amendment will give the legislature permission...
WTOV 9
Window on ARPA funding requests closing in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Commissioners in Jefferson County have been receiving requests for ARPA money for months. That’s about to come to an end, as Wednesday was the final day for entities to submit requests. The county received about $12.7 million in ARPA funds and they've officials have...
WTOV 9
Ohio County Schools begin anew
WHEELING, W.Va. — Ohio County Schools welcomed students back to the classroom with open arms for the 2022-23 school year on Tuesday morning. And they did so restriction free. "The most exciting thing is just being back to normal and everyone coming in here, we're not wearing masks, there...
WTOV 9
Free concert season continuing into September in Wheeling
WHEELING, W.Va. — The City of Wheeling’s free summer concert season was originally scheduled to conclude at the end of August. However, some shows were rescheduled because of inclement weather and will occur in September. For Toe Tappin’ Tuesday and Waterfront Wednesday, Pocket Change will take the stage...
WTRF
Wheeling officials give update to fire that damaged 5, 2 total loss
Wheeling officials have given an update to the fire that occurred on August 13 on Jacob Street. The Wheeling Fire Department’s Bureau of Fire Investigations stated that the cause of the Saturday, Aug. 13 East Wheeling fire will remain undetermined. Investigators believe the fire originated in the second-floor kitchen...
Looking for jobs in all the wrong places: Ohio policymakers’ misguided belief in natural gas
If you’re looking for economic development that will deliver job growth, increase local commerce, and improve quality of life, you can’t do much worse than natural gas extraction, gas-fired power plants, and infrastructure. They don’t provide many jobs and they impose serious costs that discourage other kinds of job-creating economic activity. Apart from contributing to […] The post Looking for jobs in all the wrong places: Ohio policymakers’ misguided belief in natural gas appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Comments / 0