New center doubles enrollment for nursing students amid healthcare shortage
Rochester, N.Y. — There is a demand for more nurses and a new state of the art center is here to help meet that demand. A donation from the Sands family is going to make that possible on one area campus. Finger Lakes community college accepts 80 students into...
Graduation ceremony for kids with special health care needs in Rochester
Brighton, N.Y. — Celebrating the start of a new chapter for many young children in the area. Daystar Kids hosted its annual "Rising Stars" graduation ceremony for 18 kids, who will be joining their peers in new schools across the community this year. The program is the only specialized...
Crisis in the Classroom: Having enough staff for new school year
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester City School District has been crunching to fill hundreds of positions before school starts. There are still concerns things won't go according to plan when the first bell rings on Sept. 8. "I think we are running the risk of a chaotic opening of...
RCSD names new acting superintendent
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester City School Board has announced, effective immediately, Dr. Carmine Peluso will be the new acting superintendent of the district. Dr. Peluso is entering his 25th year in education and is currently the deputy superintendent of operations and administration. Former Superintendent, Dr. Lesli Myers-Small, will...
U of R welcomes Class of 2026
Rochester, N.Y. — Students moved into their dorms Tuesday morning at the University of Rochester. Classes begin next Wednesday. Around 1,500 students make up the incoming class and come from more than 40 counties and nearly every state in the United States.
RCSD recruiting substitute teachers for upcoming school year
Rochester, N.Y. — The first bell rings in two weeks for Rochester city school students, and the district still needs to fill vacant positions, including that of superintendent. While the replacement for Dr. Lesli Myers-Small has yet to be announced, the district also needs substitute teachers. On Wednesday, it...
Backpack drive helps kids going back to school
Rochester, N.Y. — Families typically spend hundreds of dollars on school supplies to make sure kids are ready for classes in the fall. For some families, that burden was eased Wednesday. The National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE) hosted a school supply distribution for Rochester families. Kids...
Rochester fire captain was facing eight departmental charges before abrupt retirement
Rochester, N.Y. — Had Capt. Jeffrey Krywy remained on the job, he'd have faced departmental charges and possible termination. 13WHAM has obtained new details of the City of Rochester's investigation into Krywy. He's accused of taking firefighters - including a Black firefighter - to an allegedly racist party while they were all on duty.
Program highlights local restaurants - and surprises customers
Rochester, N.Y. — Local restaurants continue to grapple with the effects of the pandemic and the summer slowdown. That's why CurAte Meals is trying to help fill the revenue gaps - while exposing customers to new places to eat. Customers sign up to purchase dinners for two for $35,...
Lactation room installed at Monroe County Hall of Justice
Rochester, N.Y. — The Seventh Judicial District is trying to better meet the needs of women who breastfeed. The new lactation room was unveiled Thursday by Administrative Judge William Taylor and the district's Gender Fairness Committee at the Monroe County Hall of Justice. The court is making "every effort"...
Make-A-Wish Rochester Wishathon - 9/14/22
Together, we create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Make-A-Wish has partnered with iHeart Radio 95.1 and 13WHAM ABC to host our first Wishathon, September 14th at Eastview Mall in Victor, NY. 6am-6pm The event will raise funds to support granting wishes for kids in the greater Rochester region.
Couple behind party that roiled Rochester Fire Department defend themselves
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester couple who allegedly threw a party mocking Juneteenth and local elected officials say they've been unfairly portrayed. Local dentist Dr. Nicholas Nicosia and his wife, Mary, threw the party last month at their East Avenue mansion. Their attorney, Corey Hogan, says it was a...
Drought impacts on Rochester farmers
Rochester, N.Y. — The mild drought has affected farmers in Rochester. The recent rain has helped but the dry summer this year has put a noticeable strain them and could impact shoppers this fall. Chris Krivanek, a farmer for the past 12 years says this is the driest summer...
Genesee Brewery hosting 10th anniversary celebration
Rochester, N.Y. — A Rochester favorite is celebrating its 10th anniversary. The Genesee Brew House is planning on hosting it's first large community event since 2019, with a big celebration on September 10. The brew house is celebrating 10 years and will be looking back on their progress. "All...
Bright Spot: cool treats for a good cause
Rochester, N.Y. — Our bright spot shines on cool treats to cool off from the summer heat. The courtyard by Marriott Rochester downtown today hosted Root Beer Float Day, inviting people to stop by for a float and to play some games outside. Money raised will be donated to...
Man shot on Jefferson Ave Thursday night
Rochester, N.Y. — UPDATE: Rochester Police responded to the area of Jefferson Avenue for the report of shots fired and a man down around 8:20 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located a man who had been shot at least once in the upper body. The victim was transported to Strong...
Dansville man honored for saving man drowning in Niagara River
Livingston County, N.Y. — A normal day on the job ended up taking an unexpected - and heroic - turn. Back in December, Sean Needham of Dansville was working on a construction project in Niagara Falls when he and his crew saw a man struggling in the Niagara River.
Record rainfall in Rochester
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - We waited quite some time for an area-wide soaking rainfall in WNY and we finally had one. A slow moving storm system dropped between 1/2" to 2.5" of rain in WNY since Sunday night. Rochester has officially received 1.60" of rain since Sunday afternoon with Monday's...
Paychex CEO stepping down
Rochester, N.Y. — The head of Paychex is retiring. CEO Martin Mucci will depart in October, but stay on as chairman of the board. He's led the company since 2010. He joined Paychex as senior vice president of operations in 2002. John B. Gibson Jr., the current president and...
Bright Spot: Fun in the sun
Webster, N.Y. — The Maplewood Nursing Home hosted a summer carnival for the first time in three years Wednesday. It featured classics like ring toss, carnival-themed decorations and snacks, and - a big draw for many - a dunk tank. "It looks like it’s gonna be fun," Mary DiPaolo,...
