ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Comments / 0

Related
WSFA

Tallassee Fire Department gets over $23K for new gear

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - New lifesaving equipment is headed to the Tallassee Fire Department. It was all made possible by a large grant from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. The department is getting new gear. Their current gear is outdated and nearly 15 years old. “The National Fire Protection...
TALLASSEE, AL
WSFA

750 customers without power in Montgomery, Alabama Power says

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Power says some of its customers in the Montgomery area are currently without power. According to Alabama Power, the power outage happened around noon after a tree fell in the Cloverdale neighborhood. About 750 customers have been affected by the outage. Power crews are on...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

1 dead, another injured in Montgomery hit-and-run

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One pedestrian was killed and a second injured following a hit-and-run collision Wednesday night, according to the Montgomery Police Department. Police and fire medics responded to the 1200 block of East South Boulevard Service Road around 10 p.m. where they found the victims. Police said Damarion...
WSFA

Man charged in arson of Montgomery apartment complex

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Fire/Rescue has charged a man following the arson at an apartment complex. According to Assistant Fire Chief S.L. Cooper, Darius Browney Gunn, 25, is charged with arson first degree. The fire happened Tuesday around 5 a.m. in the 4900 block of Plaza Drive, according to...
MONTGOMERY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Montgomery, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Montgomery, AL
WRBL News 3

TRAFFIC ALERT: Vehicle fire on I-85 in Macon County

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A lane of traffic is closed on Interstate 85 in Macon County following a vehicle fire. According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the right northbound lane of I-85, near the 45 mile marker is closed due to the fire. Officials said the lane will be for an […]
MACON COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Woman missing more than a week sought in Autauga County

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman who has been missing more than a week. Authorities are asking the public’s help finding 33-year-old Brittany Denise Baker, who has not been seen since Aug. 13. The sheriff’s office says her last contact with her mother or grandmother was in the 1200 block of Highway 31 North.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Department#Urban Search And Rescue
WSFA

Governor's House Hotel - Montgomery

A drawing of the Alabamian Motel, later named the Governor's House Hotel, on Montgomery's East South Boulevard, April 10, 1963. Thieves targeted a number of East Montgomery businesses located next to one another. Now, Montgomery police are on the hunt for the people responsible.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Sheriff: Man found dead under RV in Georgiana Saturday

BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man was found dead in Georgiana Saturday, the Butler County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed. According to Sheriff Danny Bond, deputies were called to an RV on Morgan Street in Georgiana after a report that someone had been found dead. When deputies arrived, they found a man under the front of the motor home.
GEORGIANA, AL
WSFA

City of Montgomery purchases Governor’s House Hotel

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Montgomery announced it has purchased the old Governor’s House Hotel. According to Mayor Steven Reed, the city purchased the property for $100 from the state. Reed says they are still working to determine what to do with the building. If you’ve lived...
MONTGOMERY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSFA

I-85 South in Macon County closed after crash

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash has shut down both southbound lanes of I-85 near the 29 mile marker in Macon County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ALEA said the wreck involving commercial vehicles happened shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday. Troopers urge drivers to seek an...
MACON COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Second arrest made in Montgomery murder investigation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have made another arrest in connection to a homicide investigation. Police say 34-year-old John Hollon III, of Prattville, was taken into custody Thursday by the United States Marshals Task Force and charged with murder. Authorities identified Hollon as a suspect in the August 7 shooting death of 26-year-old Christopher Thomas, of Montgomery.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WTOK-TV

Alabama retiree murdered in Belize

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Rodney Rushing, 66, was a free spirit. That is why he took a chance after retirement and moved 2,270 miles from Salem, Alabama, to Corozal, Belize. Family members say it was his dream come true. He lived there with his two dogs, Petey and Poppy, for around seven weeks before being brutally murdered on Aug. 17.
SALEM, AL
Wetumpka Herald

Millbrook police investigating felony theft

The Millbrook Police Department is investigating a felony theft and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Millbrook investigators released photos of an unknown suspect wanted for a felony theft of property. On August 14, 2022, at approximately 8 p.m., an unknown male entered Walmart located at 145 Kelley Boulevard in Millbrook. Once inside, the suspect stole an iPhone 13 Max from a display in the electronics department and left the business. The iPhone was valued at $799. This subject is wanted for theft of property in the third degree.
MILLBROOK, AL
wtvy.com

Brundidge Police need public’s help identifying robber

BRUNDIDGE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Brundidge Police Department needs help in the investigation of an armed robbery that occurred just before midnight on Tuesday August 16th. A male wearing dark colored clothing and a white camouflage mask entered the convenience store in the 400 block on SA Graham Boulevard. The...
BRUNDIDGE, AL
wdhn.com

Wiregrass Angel of Hope remembers the life of Jose Prado

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Wiregrass Angel of Hope remembering the life of Jose Prado — a Dothan lineman who recently passed away after a construction accident. Now here at home, a floral arrangement has been placed at the Angel of Hope statue at Westgate Park beside the library.
DOTHAN, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy