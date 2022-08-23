Read full article on original website
WSFA
Tallassee Fire Department gets over $23K for new gear
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - New lifesaving equipment is headed to the Tallassee Fire Department. It was all made possible by a large grant from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. The department is getting new gear. Their current gear is outdated and nearly 15 years old. “The National Fire Protection...
WSFA
750 customers without power in Montgomery, Alabama Power says
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Power says some of its customers in the Montgomery area are currently without power. According to Alabama Power, the power outage happened around noon after a tree fell in the Cloverdale neighborhood. About 750 customers have been affected by the outage. Power crews are on...
WSFA
1 dead, another injured in Montgomery hit-and-run
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One pedestrian was killed and a second injured following a hit-and-run collision Wednesday night, according to the Montgomery Police Department. Police and fire medics responded to the 1200 block of East South Boulevard Service Road around 10 p.m. where they found the victims. Police said Damarion...
WSFA
Man charged in arson of Montgomery apartment complex
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Fire/Rescue has charged a man following the arson at an apartment complex. According to Assistant Fire Chief S.L. Cooper, Darius Browney Gunn, 25, is charged with arson first degree. The fire happened Tuesday around 5 a.m. in the 4900 block of Plaza Drive, according to...
selmasun.com
City retirees to receive one-time bonus, Fire Department to get new extrication tools
Retired Selma employees will get a one-time bonus for their years of service, but first the Selma City Council has to figure out where the funds to cover the bonus will come from. The Alabama Legislature passed a bill in the last session allowing governing bodies in Alabama to give...
Deputies searching for fake cop who stopped woman along Hwy. 280 in east Alabama
SALEM, Ala. (WRBL) – Lee County investigators are searching for a police impersonator who pulled over a young woman near Dudley Lumber along Hwy 280. in Salem on Wednesday. Detectives say the young woman felt off about the encounter and called 911. She reported to investigators the man sped away with her documents when he […]
TRAFFIC ALERT: Vehicle fire on I-85 in Macon County
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A lane of traffic is closed on Interstate 85 in Macon County following a vehicle fire. According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the right northbound lane of I-85, near the 45 mile marker is closed due to the fire. Officials said the lane will be for an […]
WSFA
Woman missing more than a week sought in Autauga County
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman who has been missing more than a week. Authorities are asking the public’s help finding 33-year-old Brittany Denise Baker, who has not been seen since Aug. 13. The sheriff’s office says her last contact with her mother or grandmother was in the 1200 block of Highway 31 North.
WSFA
Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for man impersonating cop; stopped woman on Hwy. 280
SALEM, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be alert of a man impersonating a cop. According to Chief Investigator Jimmy Taylor, a male in a white Dodge Ram pickup truck with lights in the grill and in the dash of his vehicle pulled over a woman and asked her for her license and registration on Wednesday, August 24.
WSFA
Governor's House Hotel - Montgomery
A drawing of the Alabamian Motel, later named the Governor's House Hotel, on Montgomery's East South Boulevard, April 10, 1963. Thieves targeted a number of East Montgomery businesses located next to one another. Now, Montgomery police are on the hunt for the people responsible.
WSFA
Sheriff: Man found dead under RV in Georgiana Saturday
BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man was found dead in Georgiana Saturday, the Butler County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed. According to Sheriff Danny Bond, deputies were called to an RV on Morgan Street in Georgiana after a report that someone had been found dead. When deputies arrived, they found a man under the front of the motor home.
WSFA
City of Montgomery purchases Governor’s House Hotel
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Montgomery announced it has purchased the old Governor’s House Hotel. According to Mayor Steven Reed, the city purchased the property for $100 from the state. Reed says they are still working to determine what to do with the building. If you’ve lived...
WSFA
I-85 South in Macon County closed after crash
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash has shut down both southbound lanes of I-85 near the 29 mile marker in Macon County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ALEA said the wreck involving commercial vehicles happened shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday. Troopers urge drivers to seek an...
WSFA
Second arrest made in Montgomery murder investigation
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have made another arrest in connection to a homicide investigation. Police say 34-year-old John Hollon III, of Prattville, was taken into custody Thursday by the United States Marshals Task Force and charged with murder. Authorities identified Hollon as a suspect in the August 7 shooting death of 26-year-old Christopher Thomas, of Montgomery.
Wetumpka Herald
Incident reports of the Wetumpka Police Department from Aug. 16 to Aug. 24
• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231. • Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231. • Domestic violence was reported on Rivercrest Drive. • Criminal mischief was reported on U.S. Highway 231. Aug. 19. • Theft was reported on Tucker Drive. Sign up for Newsletters from The Herald. •...
WTOK-TV
Alabama retiree murdered in Belize
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Rodney Rushing, 66, was a free spirit. That is why he took a chance after retirement and moved 2,270 miles from Salem, Alabama, to Corozal, Belize. Family members say it was his dream come true. He lived there with his two dogs, Petey and Poppy, for around seven weeks before being brutally murdered on Aug. 17.
Wetumpka Herald
Millbrook police investigating felony theft
The Millbrook Police Department is investigating a felony theft and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Millbrook investigators released photos of an unknown suspect wanted for a felony theft of property. On August 14, 2022, at approximately 8 p.m., an unknown male entered Walmart located at 145 Kelley Boulevard in Millbrook. Once inside, the suspect stole an iPhone 13 Max from a display in the electronics department and left the business. The iPhone was valued at $799. This subject is wanted for theft of property in the third degree.
UNSOLVED: Homicide investigation continues for 15-year-old found dead in Alexander City
ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — The body of 15-year-old Chanty Shiverdecker was found in 1995 and the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to search for information on the cold case. Officials say that on Feb. 24, 1995, Shiverdecker was found deceased in a wooded area off Highway 9 in Alexander City, near the Nixburg […]
wtvy.com
Brundidge Police need public’s help identifying robber
BRUNDIDGE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Brundidge Police Department needs help in the investigation of an armed robbery that occurred just before midnight on Tuesday August 16th. A male wearing dark colored clothing and a white camouflage mask entered the convenience store in the 400 block on SA Graham Boulevard. The...
wdhn.com
Wiregrass Angel of Hope remembers the life of Jose Prado
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Wiregrass Angel of Hope remembering the life of Jose Prado — a Dothan lineman who recently passed away after a construction accident. Now here at home, a floral arrangement has been placed at the Angel of Hope statue at Westgate Park beside the library.
