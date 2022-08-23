Read full article on original website
3 Metrics Signal Crypto Bloodbath May not Be Over – Tokens Set to Run in the Opposite Direction
Since Bitcoin reached its all-time high in November 2021, it has crashed by 73% and dragged the rest of the crypto market with it. A few signs show that the crypto crash hasn’t reached the bottom, but the good news is that some coins are indicating a potential price pump.
3 DAO Tokens to Help You with the Crypto Crash: Adirize DAO, ApeCoin, and Aave
In this period, when the cryptocurrency market starts to give positive signals, it can be assumed that the uptrend on many altcoins will start relatively soon. In particular, cryptocurrency markets offer ideal long-term investment opportunities, allowing investors to expand their portfolios. While users expect high profitability by turning to well-established...
Celsius Drags Custody Provider To Court Over $17 Million In Crypto
Celsius has been one of the most prominent crypto companies to crash in the recent bear market. The crypto lender had been caught in the crossfire of the LUNA crash and was eventually unable to pay users their deposited funds after making some bad bets. Now, as the company continues to go through the motions of liquidation proceedings, it has dragged a crypto custody provider over millions of dollars in crypto that it owes.
Will Ripple Ever Reach $1? It Will but Not Before These Other Crypto
Ripple (XRP) was once the third biggest coin in the cryptocurrency space and has been a staple in the top 10 since it was launched in 2017 – offering a faster and more energy-efficient alternative to BTC. It reached an all-time high of nearly $3.50 in the 2018 bull...
By The Numbers: Why This Bitcoin Bear Market Is On Pace With Its Worst
Crashing from an all-time high at around $69,000, Bitcoin has lost over 70% of its value since November 2021. New data reveals that BTC’s price might have entered one of its worst bear markets since its inception, as the cryptocurrency loses critical levels and remains trading in the red on high timeframes.
Social Security payments: First half of $1,682 direct payment to be sent in just 10 days
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their first of two September payments in just over one week.
Tron Uses Nearly 100% Less Energy Than Bitcoin and Ethereum, Study Shows
Tron beats top cryptocurrencies Bitcoin and Ethereum in the energy saving department, new research shows. Web3 has gained a very poor reputation in the field of environmental protection and sustainable development. This is mostly attributable to blockchains like Ethereum and Bitcoin, whose protocols demand enormous amounts of energy. Recent study...
Here’s How Many Wallets Is Needed For Bitcoin To Be An Inflation Hedge
One of bitcoin’s main selling points has been the fact that its return has often put it ahead of the inflation rate. Due to this, it has gained notoriety as the “digital gold” as a good portion of the community put forward that the digital asset is a better inflation hedge than any asset. However, not every single proponent of bitcoin believes that bitcoin is an inflation hedge, at least not yet. One of those is the CEO of Skybridge Capital, Anthony Scaramuccci. Here’s what he thinks.
What is the future of Carlossy Caterpillar and Chainlink in this Crypto Winter?
Cryptocurrencies have transformed finance since 2009 due to their quick, safe, and permissionless transactions. This article outlines how Carlossy Caterpillar differs from Chainlink (LINK) and is building its community. It will also review the two tokens and their applications. Chainlink provides a decentralized oracle platform for smart contracts on any...
Why Amazing Bullish Predictions Drive The Sandbox, Neo, and GryffinDAO
The cryptocurrency market itself is amazing for buyers looking to multiply their wealth. Different from traditional stocks and equities, crypto coins combine income earning with usability and varied Web 3.0 experience. Though the crypto winter is holding off the burgeoning coin market in 2022, experts are optimistic in their forecasts for a quick revival and massive growth. Crypto coins, such as The Sandbox (SAND) and Neo (NEO), have already shown their bullish trends. GryffinDAO (DAO), a new cryptocurrency, has similar anticipation built around its presales.
Bitcoin Total Exchange Flows At Multi-Year Lows As Interest In BTC Remains Low
Data shows the total Bitcoin inflows and outflows on exchanges have gone down in recent weeks as the general interest in the crypto remains low. Bitcoin Total Exchange Flows Are Now At Multi-Year Lows. According to the latest weekly report from Glassnode, activity on exchanges has dropped to levels not...
Bitcoin Transaction Fees Falls To Post-Pandemic Levels
Data shows the Bitcoin transaction fees has now fallen down to levels not seen since April 2020, which was right after when the pandemic began. Bitcoin Transaction Fees Has Plummeted To Lows Not Observed Since More Than Two Years Ago. According to the latest weekly report from Arcane Research, the...
Navigating Crypto Derivatives; The Key To Leveling Up Aspiring Traders
In 1996, the New York Times wrote a piece on the introduction of the Internet to the stock market. The article discussed how the Internet could replace the functions of a broker, whose stock in trade is information, advice, and the execution of transactions, all of which may be cheaper and easier to find online. This seminal piece can be regarded as the starter pistol for the debate around whether or not the world needed a high-priced Wall Street brokerage to find buyers for their stock when this could potentially be done by investors directly over the net.
Top Crypto Gems To Add To Your Portfolio – Ethereum (ETH), Chainlink (LINK), and Keninah Concord (KEN)
The cryptocurrency market is a constantly evolving space. You need to stay up to date with information to make the most of it. This piece will reveal crypto tokens that could potentially be a part of every trader’s portfolio – Ethereum (ETH), Chainlink (LINK), and Keninah Concord (KEN).
Crypto News Today – Can Immunicorn Overtake Ethereum?
The basic premise for making a profit in cryptocurrencies is to buy cheap and sell high. There is no certain pattern for this approach other than to purchase reliable projects during their presale. The presale pricing for every project is the lowest possible entrance point, and you have the potential to benefit beyond anybody who did not participate in the presale.
New Crypto RoboApe has Brilliant Use Cases to help Place its RBA Tokens on Par with Floki Inu and Bitcoin
Floki Inu (FLOKI) is one of the biggest meme coins in the crypto market, with features well accepted by millions of users. These days meme tokens incorporate original applications and use cases that could take them ahead of Bitcoin (BTC). RoboApe (RBA) is one such meme coin with brilliant use cases that could keep it above the competition.
BAYC NFTs Dropping to 8-Months Low – New NFT Projects Shaping Industry Future
The hype around Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFTs seems to have cooled off, and that’s evident by its floor price continuing to drop. The platform’s native token, ApeCoin, has also struggled to make higher lows and its current price has plummeted 81% from the all-time high set in April 2022.
Pugglit Inu Is The Meme Token Set To Revolutionize Cryptocurrency Exchange With A Use Case That Could Put It Ahead Of Radio Caca V2 and Cardano
Meme tokens in the crypto industry are not revered as much as other tokens from DeFi, web 3.0, NFTs, and metaverse projects. It is due to the ecosystems most meme tokens come from, as they usually have no use case or real-life application. However, meme tokens have been hitting the coin market with at least one use case as of late, but they’re still plagued with issues that Pugglit Inu (PUGT) was created to solve.
Two Crypto Tokens You Should Consider Buying: Decentraland and HachiFi
Numerous platforms are striving to keep their cryptocurrency prices stable in the wake of the recent record crypto crash. Additionally, there is added pressure for popular crypto tokens like Decentraland (MANA) to expand their use cases to draw in new users. As it might appear, as soon as HachiFi (HACHI), a new NFT-based token, joins the cryptocurrency market, the pressure is becoming more intense day by day.
Three Arrows Liquidators Granted Singapore Court Clearance To Investigate Crypto Fund
The liquidators of Three Arrows Capital were granted an important court ruling in Singapore, which is expected to offer them with a broader perspective into the bankrupt crypto hedge fund’s residual assets, persons with knowledge of the situation disclosed on Wednesday. Bloomberg reports, citing persons with knowledge of the...
