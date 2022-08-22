Read full article on original website
Scouts encouraged to earn religious emblem awards
It is the goal of Black Gold District for more Scouts to earn their religious emblem awards this upcoming program year. Black Gold District of Greater St. Louis Area Council takes in the following counties in Illinois: Clay, Fayette, Jefferson, Marion, Washington, Wayne, and part of Clinton. Black Gold District was previously part of Lewis & Clark Council, Okaw Valley Council, and Kaskaskia Council.
Balloons over Centralia
Media flights went up Thursday evening from Castle Ridge to kick off Centralia’s Annual Balloon Fest which took place from August 19 to August 21. My media flight balloon was piloted by Andrew Robinson. Andrew Robinson is a Centralia native. He has been a pilot for five years and his balloon is called Fire and Ice.
KC to hold blood drive with Impact Life
Kaskaskia College will hold a blood drive with ImpactLife from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, August, 30th at the Kaskaskia College Main Campus. Please bring a photo ID for use in donor registration. Volunteer blood donors are invited to support the local blood supply by scheduling an appointment to give blood by calling Zach McGeehon at (618) 545-3479 (appointments preferred, walk-ins also welcome) or by accessing this link: https://login.bloodcenter.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/116479?_ga=2.38529696.242946992.1661269382-27594520.1643134300.
First Christian presents “A Night at the Movies”
The Forever Bronze Handbell Ensemble, now in its 16th year, will present “A Night at the Movies” at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 15 in the First Christian Church Fellowship Hall at 205 S. Elm Street in Centralia. There will be popcorn, soft drinks, nachos, movie candy, hot dogs and surprises along with your favorite music. Tickets are $20. For tickets call 618-918-0901.
Area business sponsors Greenville Gals Scramble
The 37th Annual Greenview Gals 2-Lady Scramble sponsored by Peoples National Bank had a field of 44 teams. As the women arrived, Centralia High Schools Boys Golf Team and their coaches Kent VanCleve and Tommy Baro greeted the players and put their bags on their carts. The format was a two lady scramble with 88 women participating. After play, dinner was served, followed by door prizes, announcement of on course prize winners, flight winners the 50/50 winner and a drawing for a basket of gifts from Advanced Surgical Technology. Donna Cooksey, retail sales manager of Peoples National Bank, joined the group and assisted in handing out prizes. The winners are listed below.
KC Board approves upgrade of Ellucian system
The Kaskaskia College Board of Trustees met Monday, August 22, 2022, for its regular monthly meeting. Board members included Bill Hawley (Odin), Linda Stover (Centralia), Laura Wedekemper (Shattuc), Louis Kalert (Centralia), and Alyssa Lurkins (Student Trustee). Jeff Brown (Greenville), Bryan Holthaus (Carlyle), and Jim Beasley (Centralia) were absent. The board...
BCMW announces Energy Assistance Program
LIHEAP is available for ALL income qualified households beginning September 1, 2022. The BCMW Community Services, as administrator of the Home Energy Assistance Program in Bond, Clinton, Marion, and Washington Counties, is pleased to announce that funds are available to assist income-eligible households with their natural gas, propane and electric bills and furnace assistance.
Petitions for City Elections available on Aug. 30
In April, 2023, the City of Centralia will conduct an election to select a Mayor and two City Council Members. Candidate packets will be available in the City Clerk’s Office beginning August 30, 2022. This election will be for the seats currently held by Bryan Kuder, Mayor; Council Member...
Sponsoring baseball team lowers kids’ fees
We are proud to introduce you to this year’s Shopper’s Weekly baseball team for the City of Centralia. By sponsoring a team through your generous support and donations you, too can be instrumental in helping the Centralia Recreation Department maintain its low fees for participation and providing all essential equipment and tee shirt for youth.
