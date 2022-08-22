The 37th Annual Greenview Gals 2-Lady Scramble sponsored by Peoples National Bank had a field of 44 teams. As the women arrived, Centralia High Schools Boys Golf Team and their coaches Kent VanCleve and Tommy Baro greeted the players and put their bags on their carts. The format was a two lady scramble with 88 women participating. After play, dinner was served, followed by door prizes, announcement of on course prize winners, flight winners the 50/50 winner and a drawing for a basket of gifts from Advanced Surgical Technology. Donna Cooksey, retail sales manager of Peoples National Bank, joined the group and assisted in handing out prizes. The winners are listed below.

GREENVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO