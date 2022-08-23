Read full article on original website
Developers back out of Florida panther protection proposal
August is usually the worst month to be in Florida. We’re wilting from the heat and humidity and watching the National Weather Service bulletins because it’s peak hurricane season. Fortunately, there’s one event this month that highlights what a wonderful place this is. I am referring, of course,...
Florida was Mentioned in a List of the Best and Worst Places to Live, and Affordability was a Factor
Where to live can be a very individual choice, assuming one has a choice. Some of us must move for family or job obligations. Others are free to choose whatever locale suits themselves and their families best.
Which state is most at risk for hurricane damage in a given season? Hint: It's not Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Despite an unusually quiet August in the tropics in 2022, there is still plenty of hurricane season to go with the typical peak in September and October. But as residents keep a wary eye on the Atlantic Basin for any developing systems, new research shows which states are most at risk for costly damage from such destructive storms.
Is this the most haunted island in all of Florida?
Beautiful Florida shellsPhoto by Erin Caher on Unsplash. I’ve said it before, but I think it’s time to reiterate this statement: Florida is truly a state of “mosts”. The most famous, the most beautiful, and of course, what I’m interested in, the most haunted. Florida also has an exceptional number of islands. Of course, I’ve never been in a state that has islands before so I have nothing really to base this on (I lived on a cruise ship as a performer and went to plenty of islands, but this doesn’t count, does it?)
Almost No Florida University Students Responded to New ‘Intellectual Freedom’ Survey
Florida’s public university students seemed reluctant to fill out a controversial survey on so-called “intellectual freedom and viewpoint diversity” that was prompted by the Legislature, as about 8,800 of some 368,000 students bothered to submit responses. That’s only a 2.4 response rate, according to draft survey results...
Florida Middle School Students Greeted By 7-Foot Alligator During Morning Dropoff
A seven-foot alligator greeted students during drop-off at Lexington Middle School on Wednesday morning. A Lee County Sherrif’s K9 handler, who happens to be a former gator trapper, wrangled the visitor. According to the sheriff’s office, the alligator was taken by MyFWC Florida Fish and
How adopting Florida-Friendly Landscaping practices saves money
The UF/IFAS Florida-Friendly Landscaping™ (FFL) program helps homeowners find more sustainable alternatives for their landscapes. The changes reduce overall water usage and pollutants that can enter Florida’s waterways, but a bonus effect is long-term cost savings. “A Florida-friendly landscape can be designed to look the way you want,...
Florida Missing Child Alert Canceled For 15-Year-Old Myzziah Brown, Found Safe
The Florida missing child alert for 15-year-old Myzziah Brown has been canceled and the child has been located safe. Earlier today, a Florida MISSING CHILD Alert was issued for Myzziah Brown, a black female, 15 years old, 4 feet 11 inches tall, 125 pounds, with
State approves 19,800+ acres for conservation
On Monday, the Governor and Cabinet approved conservation projects that included a mix of fee title purchases and conservation easements to permanently protect more than 19,800 acres, or a total area of 31 square miles, through the Florida Forever and Rural & Family Lands Protection programs (RFLPP). By permanently protecting these areas, we are preserving critical headwaters, working forests, and recreation areas while protecting the habitat of some of Florida’s most iconic bird species, including Florida Scrub-Jays and Burrowing Owls.
Hurricane Andrew: How Florida's Changed Since
Hurricane Andrew devastated parts of South Florida on Aug. 24, 1992. Since then, Florida's population has soared to about 22 million people. There are now about 4 million more homes statewide. Hurricane Andrew barreled ashore in South Florida 30 years ago. The storm devastated parts of what is now Miami-Dade...
The Florida Beaches with the Clearest Water, According to Travel Websites
Many people picture sugary, bright sand and crystal clear water when they picture Florida's beaches. But each beach is different. Some beaches have shells and shark teeth mixed in with the sand, making the sand a bit darker in color. And some beaches in Florida have clearer water than others. Florida has recently had "no swim advisories" on some of its beaches. So visiting beaches with the highest water clarity possible may be important to some travelers and visitors.
Hurricane Andrew’s legacy: Five ways one storm forever changed South Florida
Thirty years later, the staggering damage from Hurricane Andrew has disappeared but its legacy remains, strong and sweeping. The 49,000 homes it destroyed and 108,000 it damaged when it roared ashore on Aug. 24, 1992, in South Miami-Dade County have been repaired, razed or rebuilt. But the record-breaking Category 5...
Florida remembers devastation of Hurricane Andrew 30 years later
HOMESTEAD, Fla. — Wednesday marks 30 years since Florida was hit by the most destructive hurricane in state history. On Aug. 24, 1992, Hurricane Andrew made landfall near Miami as a powerful Category 5 storm. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. State leaders came together Tuesday at...
Ron DeSantis Awards $22 Million in Community Development Block Grant Funds to 10 Florida Communities
This week, Gov. Ron DeSantis awarded more than $22 million for community development projects in 10 Florida communities through the Community Development Block Grant – CV (CDBG-CV) program. The CDBG-CV program, administered by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO), helps communities support economic development initiatives and address urgent...
Bellies, Babies and Beyond: OC Health offering classes for expectant parents
The Bellies, Babies and Beyond program at the Florida Department of Health in Orange County, in partnership with the Healthy Start Coalition of Orange County, is offering a variety of classes this September and October for moms and dads. From parenting to baby basics to childbirth, these classes are free,...
Nearly 20,000 protected acres added to Florida Wildlife Corridor
The Florida Cabinet on Tuesday approved funding for the permanent conservation of 19,897 more acres in the Florida Wildlife Corridor, including one parcel nearby: Horse Creek Ranch in DeSoto County.The land was conserved using funds from the Florida Forever program and the Rural and Family Lands Protection Program.Background: State officials and conservationists are trying to conserve land within the corridor's green network of wilderness that snakes the length of the state, which also includes pastures, citrus groves and working ranch lands.Details: Horse Creek Ranch in the Peace River Valley contains mesic hammock, bottomland forest, scrubby flatwoods, and blackwater streams, among other natural features. Two parcels — Wolfe Creek Forest, and St. Joe Timberland, near Tate's Hell State Forest — will become public lands, expanding adjacent state forests.
Governor Ron DeSantis, Florida Cabinet Invest Over $56 Million On Nearly 20,000 Acres For Conservation
Today, Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet invested more than $56 million to acquire seven properties across the state that will be designated for conservation. The seven parcels total nearly 20,000 acres, more than 98% of which are within the Florida Wildlife Corridor, a
Four Florida State House Members Lose Seats
Four state House members will not return to the Legislature after losing in Tuesday’s primary elections, while another representative is poised to head to the Senate. Democratic House members Travaris McCurdy and Daisy Morales of Orlando and James Bush of Miami were ousted. Meanwhile,
New studies show 31% of Florida students aren’t returning to college due to COVID-19
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - New studies found young adults taking fewer classes, switching schools, or canceling college altogether, due to the pandemic. According to Quotewizard, 31% of students in Florida are not returning to college in 2022. The article states, “COVID-19 has changed students’ college plans more in some...
Message in a Bottle Stories From Florida
Ashley Dace under the Creative Commons Attribution via Wikimedia Commons. The process of launching a message in a bottle is relatively simple. You only need a watertight bottle, a message, and a body of water. Florida has plenty of bodies of water, so, as you might suspect, Florida has some interesting messages in bottle stories, as follows.
