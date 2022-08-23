ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Max Scherzer threw catcher James McCann under the bus after Yankees loss

The New York Yankees topped the crosstown-rival Mets on Monday night, winning their second straight extremely improbable game. Staring down the barrel of Alek Manoah/Max Scherzer/Jacob deGrom in three straight massive contests following a three-game losing streak, the Yanks took the first two and watched the Mets remove their ace from the third start, replacing him with fellow stud Taijuan Walker.
MLB rumors: 5 managers who should be fired at the end of the season

There have already been four managers that have been fired in MLB this year. There are five more that should be fired no later than the end of the season. Every year, there are some MLB managers who either are fired or are on the hot seat. This year, there have already been four managers who have been fired during the season. They include Joe Maddon (Angels), Joe Girardi (Phillies), Charlie Montoyo (Blue Jays), and Chris Woodward (Rangers).
Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal just got even worse

The Astros sign-stealing scandal was unearthed years ago, but it remains at the forefront of conversation in the sport, as more details continue to spew out. Houston used an electronic sign-stealing system, which was relayed by players in the dugout to those in the batters box, to tell which pitches were coming in critical situations, including the 2017 World Series.
MLB Umpire Makes Horrible Call, Ejects Player For Complaining

The calls for Robo Umpires are only going to get louder after there was another terrible third strike call on Tuesday night. Home plate umpire Stu Scheurwater had a terrible third-strike call in the Cleveland Guardians-San Diego Padres game. On a 3-2 count, Brandon Drury rightfully didn't swing on what was a ball but was still called out.
Braves: A dream trade package to land Angels star Mike Trout

With Arte Moreno selling the Angels, could future Hall of Famer Mike Trout finally be available for trade? If so, the Braves make sense. Trout deserves to play for a true contender, and the Angels have never been that. Yet, the only way he’ll be available for a trade is if the next owner who buys the team opts to strip it of its resources and start over.
Braves: 3 possible solutions to Marcell Ozuna saga

There are only three ways the Marcell Ozuna run with the Atlanta Braves turns out in the end. With Marcell Ozuna being the elephant in the clubhouse for the Atlanta Braves, there are only three ways for this experiment gone wrong to end for the defending World Series champions. The...
Yankees Make Brutal Mistake During Game vs. Mets

The New York Yankees defense made a costly mistake during Tuesday night's "Subway Series" matchup against the Mets. With two outs in the top of the sixth, the Yankees failed to capitalize on an opportunity to get out of the inning with their 2-1 lead intact. Mets first baseman Pete...
Matt Olson does something Freddie Freeman never could (Video)

Yes, it’s true, not everything Matt Olson does should be tied back to Freddie Freeman. However, I must admit it’s fun to torment Braves fans with the obvious comparison. Freeman had a tremendous career in Atlanta before leaving for the Dodgers this offseason. By now, the saga has played out, you don’t need my synopsis of events.
