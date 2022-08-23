ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Man sentenced for attempting to extort $25 million from Matt Gaetz’s family

By Ryan King
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23okRL_0hRKVyeO00

A Florida man who pleaded guilty in an extortion plot to extort $25 million from the family of Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) last November was sentenced to 63 months behind bars on Monday.

Stephen Alford's sentencing will be followed by three years of supervised release. Alford, 62, pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud in the scheme and confessed to participating in the scheme, which involved false promises that he could help Gaetz obtain a presidential pardon amid a sex trafficking investigation.

MATT GAETZ ASSURED ROGER STONE OF PARDON IN HOT MIC RECORDING: REPORT

"Intended loss does not fall within the bounds of reasonable interpretation for the term loss," federal Judge Casey Rodgers wrote, per the Northwest Florida Daily News. "Alford's objection to the use of intended loss to determine his offense level under [sentencing guidelines] is sustained."

Rodgers also granted Alford credit for the time he has already served. The sentencing is considerably lighter than the up to 14 years of prison could have faced for the scheme. His sentencing had been delayed about five times, WEAR-TV reported .

Alford sought the $25 million during a scheme between March 16 and April 7 of last year in which he sought to secure the release of "R.L." from captivity in Iran. R.L. is thought to refer to former FBI agent Robert Levinson, who has been missing since his visit to Iran in 2007. His family members have maintained they believe he is dead.

Gaetz's father made a fortune through Vitas Healthcare, a hospice care provider he helped found. The family is estimated to have a $30 million net worth, according to Forbes .

This is the third time Alford is going to prison since 2006, Northwest Florida Daily News reported.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Gaetz publicly divulged last year that he was under federal investigation in connection to a sex trafficking inquiry but has insisted he did nothing wrong.

Gaetz reportedly delivered testimony in the sex trafficking inquiry in January. The inquiry began after his associate, Joel Greenberg, was slapped with charges of sex crimes, including the trafficking of a minor.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

FBI says man accused of attempting to kill Brett Kavanaugh said he was 'shooting for 3' justices

(CNN) -- In the weeks before traveling to the Washington, DC area, the man accused of attempting to murder Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh researched how to assassinate individuals and said he would be "shooting for 3" justices, according to a search warrant application from the FBI.Nicholas Roske, who prosecutors say traveled to Kavanaugh's home with a pistol, extra ammunition, a tactical knife and other gear, looked up terms like "most effective place to stab someone" and "quietest semi auto rifle," the application states.As part of the investigation, FBI agents are requesting search warrants for Google accounts and online chatlogs...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Gaetz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Extortion#Fbi Agent#Florida Daily News#Wear Tv#Fbi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

Federal prosecutors plan to seize Marilyn Mosby's Florida property

BALTIMORE -- Federal prosecutors say they will target one of the homes owned by Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby if she is convicted of crimes related to her vacation property in Florida.Prosecutors made this claim in a court filing today.Mosby has been accused of filing misleading information and paperwork for loan applications for her two vacation homes in Florida,  according to the Department of Justice.She was indicted in January.Mosby allegedly took out $40,000 and $50,000 from her city retirement account through a CARES Act provision that waived penalties on withdrawals for people who were adversely affected by the COVID-19...
AOL Corp

Disbarred South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh, accused of killing his wife and son, faces new financial crimes charges

Disbarred South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh, already accused of killing his wife and son, was indicted on multiple money laundering and computer crime charges, authorities said Friday. A grand jury indicted him on nine criminal counts, including two for money laundering of between $20,000 and $100,000, another count of money...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
228K+
Followers
68K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy