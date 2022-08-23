ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankees Battling Through Injuries, Slumps In Miserable August

Prior to the All-Star break, the New York Yankees appeared to be heading towards an unparalleled season, leading the Major Leagues with a 64-28 record and the AL East by 13 games, but since then they have stumbled to the point where their prospects for reaching the World Series for the first time in 13 years now are in serious doubt.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees’ trade acquisition is finally getting hot at the right time

Most of the New York Yankees trade acquisitions have failed to live up to expectations at this point. One of the more disappointing players the Yankees expected to make a significant impact has been Andrew Benintendi, who hit .320 with a 38.7% on-base rate, three homers, and 39 RBIs with the Kansas City Royals during the first half of the season.
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Mets vs. Yankees prediction, odds and pick – 8/23/2022

The Subway Series comes to an end as the 4th and final game is tonight! It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Mets-Yankees prediction and pick. These games have been a treat for all of baseball to witness. The Mets took the first series at home at Citi Field but the Yankees […] The post MLB Odds: Mets vs. Yankees prediction, odds and pick – 8/23/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
