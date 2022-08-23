Read full article on original website
Aaron Judge crushes 48th home run, Yankees' bullpen closes door on Mets
Aaron Judge came through for the New York Yankees again on Tuesday night. Judge hit a solo home run off New York Mets starting pitcher Taijuan Walker in the fourth inning to get the scoring started for the Yankees. It was Judge's 48th home run, and it traveled 453 feet to left field.
Yankees, Mets release 2023 schedules with new format in place
Major League Baseball has released its schedule for the 2023 season, with every team playing on Opening Day and every team playing each other during the year.
Yankees Battling Through Injuries, Slumps In Miserable August
Prior to the All-Star break, the New York Yankees appeared to be heading towards an unparalleled season, leading the Major Leagues with a 64-28 record and the AL East by 13 games, but since then they have stumbled to the point where their prospects for reaching the World Series for the first time in 13 years now are in serious doubt.
The Yankees have a not-so-secret weapon for the post-season and he’s just getting hot
There’s one interesting stat during the New York Yankees‘ three-game winning streak that should be mentioned. Trade deadline acquisition Andrew Benintendi has recorded two hits in each of those wins, resulting in 4–2 scorelines. Benintendi recorded just three two-hit performances prior to this three-game stretch with the...
Yankees’ trade acquisition is finally getting hot at the right time
Most of the New York Yankees trade acquisitions have failed to live up to expectations at this point. One of the more disappointing players the Yankees expected to make a significant impact has been Andrew Benintendi, who hit .320 with a 38.7% on-base rate, three homers, and 39 RBIs with the Kansas City Royals during the first half of the season.
MLB Odds: Mets vs. Yankees prediction, odds and pick – 8/23/2022
The Subway Series comes to an end as the 4th and final game is tonight! It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Mets-Yankees prediction and pick. These games have been a treat for all of baseball to witness. The Mets took the first series at home at Citi Field but the Yankees […] The post MLB Odds: Mets vs. Yankees prediction, odds and pick – 8/23/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
