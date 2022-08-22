Read full article on original website
ILLINOIS’ SECOND STATE FAIR KICKS OFF LATER TODAY DOWN IN PERRY COUNTY
(DU QUOIN) The 2022 Du Quoin State Fair, celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, gets started today down in Perry County, continuing each day and night through Labor Day, September 5th. After this evening’s Twilight Parade at 6:00, tonight’s Family Night features include a high school marching band contest, moto cross & ATV racing, and harness racing. Tomorrow is Governor’s Day on the fairgrounds with the draft horse show, other horse shows, more harness racing, more moto cross racing, and Cole Swindell with Ashley Cooke and Dylan Marlowe on stage tomorrow night. Sunday will be Veterans Day with livestock shows, the smile contest, the ponytail & pigtail contest, a petting zoo, and on stage the “I Love the 90’s” show, featuring Montell Jordan, Tone Loc, Rob Base, and Young MC. Monday will be Agriculture Day with Randy Houser and Murphy 500 on stage that night. To stay up-to-date on the Du Quoin State Fair over the next eleven days go to the fair’s Facebook page.
Scouts encouraged to earn religious emblem awards
It is the goal of Black Gold District for more Scouts to earn their religious emblem awards this upcoming program year. Black Gold District of Greater St. Louis Area Council takes in the following counties in Illinois: Clay, Fayette, Jefferson, Marion, Washington, Wayne, and part of Clinton. Black Gold District was previously part of Lewis & Clark Council, Okaw Valley Council, and Kaskaskia Council.
Area business sponsors Greenville Gals Scramble
The 37th Annual Greenview Gals 2-Lady Scramble sponsored by Peoples National Bank had a field of 44 teams. As the women arrived, Centralia High Schools Boys Golf Team and their coaches Kent VanCleve and Tommy Baro greeted the players and put their bags on their carts. The format was a two lady scramble with 88 women participating. After play, dinner was served, followed by door prizes, announcement of on course prize winners, flight winners the 50/50 winner and a drawing for a basket of gifts from Advanced Surgical Technology. Donna Cooksey, retail sales manager of Peoples National Bank, joined the group and assisted in handing out prizes. The winners are listed below.
Balloons over Centralia
Media flights went up Thursday evening from Castle Ridge to kick off Centralia’s Annual Balloon Fest which took place from August 19 to August 21. My media flight balloon was piloted by Andrew Robinson. Andrew Robinson is a Centralia native. He has been a pilot for five years and his balloon is called Fire and Ice.
Benton Evening News
Benton Follies: 'Real Housewives' leave their mark on Benton, southern Illinois
When folks in and around Benton found out there would be a talent show at the Benton Civic Center featuring nearly two dozen area singers, dancers and musicians, along with veteran television reality show stars of "The Real Housewives of New York City" Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan, the tickets to the variety show began to sell at a steady pace.
Last natural mineral spa in Illinois to be auctioned off
Illinois' last natural mineral spa is being auctioned off next month.
Sponsoring baseball team lowers kids’ fees
We are proud to introduce you to this year’s Shopper’s Weekly baseball team for the City of Centralia. By sponsoring a team through your generous support and donations you, too can be instrumental in helping the Centralia Recreation Department maintain its low fees for participation and providing all essential equipment and tee shirt for youth.
SSM Health announces winner of the DAISY Award
Susie Robbins, RN – retired director of Emergency Department at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital – Centralia, was recently honored with the DAISY Lifetime Achieve-ment Award for extraordinary nursing. The DAISY Lifetime Achievement award recognizes nurses who have devoted their lives and careers to the compassionate care...
ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (8/26/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) The State Department of Public Health is urging people to watch out for ticks after the Heartland Virus was reported in southern Illinois. An older person down in Jackson County has tested positive for the tick-borne Heartland Virus, only the third such case in Illinois since 2018. State Health officials say ticks can carry other diseases such as Lyme and Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever as well, so the health alert is important. Those out hiking, camping, and/or hunting should take the needed precautions against ticks, such as using insect repellent containing DEET and by dressing appropriately.
‘Fireball’ flashes over St. Louis, seen from multiple states
An unusually bright meteor blazed across the St. Louis sky this week before disappearing from view — but not before catching the eye of people from Arkansas to Michigan. The flash followed by a glowing tail occurred around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, moving east to west — and was bright enough to count as a “fireball,” according to the American Meteor Society.
Police Beat for Thursday, August 25th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested a 32-year-old Centralia woman for alleged possession of a controlled substance and on an outstanding Fayette County warrant. Lindsey Elliot of South Cherry was taken to the Marion County Jail. Four others were picked up on outstanding warrants and remained in the Marion County Jail. 27-year-old...
Illinois Department of Corrections to release two inmates sentenced in Richland County during Q4
The following residential sales were reported in Oblong in the week ending Aug. 6, according to BlockShopper.com. The median sales price was $45,000 and the median property tax bill was $604 for the previous year. 306 MAIN$45,000Property Tax (2020): $1,450.72Effective Property Tax Rate:... Posted in:. Places:. 10:03. 05:26. 03:51. 03:51.
Williamson County shooting under investigation
Some new businesses can be seen in downtown Cape Girardeau. Paducah police are investigating a homicide from Tuesday, Aug. 23. Positive case of tick-borne illness in Jackson County, Ill. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Jackson County, Ill. reports a positive case for a rare tick-borne illness. Special Olympics of Southern...
Man found guilty in Madison County highway shooting
EDWARDSVILLE (KMOV) -- A Madison County jury found 35-year-old Mantia Johnson guilty of first-degree murder in the 2021 killing of Ahmaad Nunley. Nunley and another person were found shot multiple times around 2 a.m. on August 2, 2021, at the intersection of Illinois Route 3 and Niedringhaus Avenue in Granite City. They were both taken to the hospital, where Nunley died of his injuries.
Tickborne Heartland Virus is Reported in Jackson County in Southern Illinois
An older person who resides in a rural area of Jackson County recently tested positive for Heartland Virus, the third reported case in Illinois since 2018, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced today. The first two Heartland virus cases in Illinois were reported in 2018 in Kankakee County and Williamson County. Likely spread by the Lone Star tick, more than 50 cases of Heartland virus disease have been reported in the Midwest and southern United States since 2009.
Greenville Police July Activities Report
Greenville Police Chief Stefan Neece has released the report of July activities by his department. Officers made one felony arrest and arrested six people on outstanding warrants. Ten traffic tickets were issued, and there was one ordinance violation citation. Officers made four motorist assists and checked on a6 burglar alarms.
Elderly Illinois Man Put Needles in Packaged Meat, ‘For the Hell of it’
To be old and retired...what to do. Maybe I'll write a book someday, that's always a possibility. Maybe I'm discover a hobby that becomes an old guy "side hustle." One Illinois man used all of his elderly free time, sticking sewing needles in packaged meat at a grocery store. SG.
Litchfield ambulance flips on roof while enroute to assist medical aid dispatch
LITCHFIELD, Ill. (WAND)-A Litchfield ambulance was enroute to assist with a medical call when they became involved in a wreck and rolled their vehicle on its roof. According to the Litchfield Fire Department Ambulance, at approximately 12:46 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, Ambulance 817 responded from the Westside Fire Station northbound on Old Route 66 to assist Ambulance 816 on medical call.
2 arrested after Hillsboro High School burglary
HILLSBORO, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Two people are behind bars facing burglary charges after an incident at Hillsboro High School over the weekend. Hillsboro Police say the staff reviewed security camera footage and discovered the burglary happened during the early morning hours on Saturday, Aug. 20. Several tools and items...
Madison County Coroner’s Office Releases Names After Fatal Manhole Incident
EDWARDSVILLE – The Madison County Coroner’s Office released the names the two men that died after becoming unconscious after doing work in a manhole at a construction site in the 100 block of East Union on Friday in Edwardsville.
