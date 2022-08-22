Read full article on original website
North Platte Telegraph
A farmers market online: Heritage Local expands to North Platte
A startup company that helps consumers shop for produce and proteins from local farms and ranches is expanding into the North Platte market. Heritage Local Co., an online farmers market, announced the move in a media release Thursday morning. The ecommerce business, which started in 2020 in McCook, offers individuals the opportunity to shop online and then pick up the items at a set location and time.
knopnews2.com
New Asian buffet is now open in North Platte
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The newest restaurant opened Wednesday with a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the occasion. It isn’t Diego Xiquin’s first restaurant but this new location, Szechuan Buffet & Sushi Bar, has a different twist. Instead of serving up just entrées, it offers a buffet. Along with the buffet option, it also offer different types of sushi. It’s located at 1902 Jeffers Street.
North Platte Telegraph
The ultimate garage sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard sales around North Platte.
North Platte Telegraph
Proposed 2022-23 NP budget: Higher tax request, slight tax-rate cut
The city of North Platte’s property tax request would go up by 6.8% under the preliminary 2022-23 budget that City Council members will review publicly Thursday at a nonvoting work session. City government’s projected 2022 property tax rate, however, would drop slightly on the strength of a 7.56% boost...
North Platte Telegraph
Fall Preview: North Platte football look to core leadership for 2022 season
New North Platte football coach Kurt Altig was immediately asked what many would consider the proverbial elephant in the room during a preseason media session Aug. 4. How do the Bulldogs replace a talent-heavy senior class led by Omaha World-Herald Athlete of the Year Vince Genatone?. Altig’s answer highlights North...
York News-Times
2 senior care facilities in Lexington to close
LEXINGTON — Plum Creek Care Center and WEL-Life assisted living at Lexington announced they will close this fall. Lantis Enterprises, the South Dakota-based owners of the facilities, said residents and staff were told Wednesday. Lantis has not yet responded to questions about the closure. Lantis Enterprises operates 21 long-term...
North Platte Telegraph
Copper • Melon • Harley (MUST EMAIL US FOR AN APP!)
Available For Adoption ?North Platte, Nebraska 3 kittens adorable, long haired kittens Copper - Girl Calico Harley - Boy orange... View on PetFinder.
North Platte Telegraph
Hershey celebrates with fall festival
The annual Hershey Fall Festival begins today with the annual golf tournament at River’s Edge Golf Club in North Platte. The tournament is a 4-person scramble and kicks off at 9 a.m. There is still room for more teams and the funds raised go toward the festival. Saturday starts...
North Platte Telegraph
Fall Preview: Hershey cross country looks to build off youth in 2022
The Hershey cross country team might not have enough runners on the girls side to score as a team, but in this case, quality trumps quantity. The Panthers only had three runners on the team at the time of a media session early in August, but coach Kyle Bottom said the team was looking to add a fourth.
North Platte Telegraph
Fall Preview: North Platte boys tennis enters season with around 25 players in program
Layton Moss’ encouragement to his new teammates on the tennis courts is a simple one. “It’s a great sport to play,” the North Platte junior tells them about tennis. “You can get good but you have to put the time and effort in. You might not win every single match, but you can have fun and learn a lot each year you come out.”
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for August 25
Read through the obituaries published today in North Platte Telegraph. (3) updates to this series since Updated 25 min ago.
gothenburgleader.com
Husband/Wife Team Hired as Stone Hearth Management
Stone Hearth Estates is delighted to announce new management members Melissa Yancy, Administrator, and Eric Johnson, Director of Operations. Melissa and Eric will be developing and enlarging the scope of the administrative position held by Barb Nuxoll for the past 14 years. They, along with owners Lisa Nielsen and Deb Bacon, feel they have found a uniquely creative solution to meet the future needs of Stone Hearth Estates, an independent, assisted and memory care community.
North Platte Telegraph
Letter to the Editor: Avocado toss is a waste
The upcoming avocado throwing competition is the most ridiculous idea I have ever heard of. There are so many people who don’t have food, water, clothing, school supplies and numerous other things. It is a complete waste! Sure, they are serving beer, wine and food. Another total waste. We are in a middle-class family and can’t even afford to buy an avocado for $1 each. How is this fun? The people who have signed up for the 20-plus teams should be ashamed of themselves. Disgusting and sad.
North Platte Telegraph
Hershey girls golf looks to take next step in fall season
The Hershey girls golf team is still relatively new, but it’s still looking to move past its inexperience as a new program and start making a splash. “This is our third year,” Hershey coach Rachel Peers said. “There hadn’t been a team for a while, so this is our third year getting going, and I’m really excited about it. Just kind of finally getting some experience and getting the confidence up and it all not being quite so new and hoping that will take us a little farther into the season this year.”
North Platte Telegraph
Hershey volleyball tops Broken Bow in five sets
Something had to give with the score tied at 12-12 in the fifth set of the Hershey volleyball team’s season opener with Broken Bow on Thursday. That something was Emma Hall and Maddie Guernsey. Guernsey got the ball past two Broken Bow blockers to break the tie, and Hall slammed the last two points needed to win the set and defeat the Indians 3-2 in a 20-25, 25-17, 22-25, 25-19, 15-13 match.
Lincoln County's Most Wanted
1 warrant: Failure to appear or comply; theft- shoplifting. 1 warrant: Possession of controlled substance; methamphetamine. 1 warrant: Probation Violation- revocation of post release supervision; operate motor vehicle to avoid felony arrest. Travis L. Carroll. Age: 37. 1 warrant: Domestic assault; child abuse/neglect. Carlos A. Falcon-Reyes. Age: 19. 2 warrants:...
North Platte Telegraph
Fall Preview: Hershey softball starts second season with high hopes
Last season for the Hershey softball team was all about getting on the field and playing for the first time. Wins and losses didn’t matter as much, only that the girls were setting a foundation for what’s to come. As the second season starts and the Panthers take...
North Platte Telegraph
Wallace football looks to build on successful 2021 season
The Wallace football team is coming off one of the best seasons in program history. A 9-2 season, a state semifinal appearance and a near 1,900-yard, 38-touchdown runner was a recipe for one of the Telegraph area’s most exciting teams to watch last season. As much fun as last...
North Platte Telegraph
Fall Preview: Sutherland volleyball heads into 2022 season with young team
The Sutherland volleyball team is full of unknowns heading into the 2022 fall season. The Sailors lost eight seniors from last season, then lost an additional starter who would’ve been a senior this year. Sutherland has a lot of holes that need to be filled, and coach Denee’ Elfeldt hopes those unknowns can disappear a few games into the season.
North Platte Telegraph
Gering softball sweeps Hershey
HERSHEY — A high-scoring inning in each of the Gering softball team’s doubleheader games against Hershey on Tuesday helped the Bulldogs sweep the Panthers in Hershey. Gering scored seven runs in the top of the fourth inning of the first game to force a 13-0 mercy rule in four-innings, then followed with 11 runs in the top of the first inning of the second game to win 19-2, also in four innings.
