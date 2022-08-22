The Hershey girls golf team is still relatively new, but it’s still looking to move past its inexperience as a new program and start making a splash. “This is our third year,” Hershey coach Rachel Peers said. “There hadn’t been a team for a while, so this is our third year getting going, and I’m really excited about it. Just kind of finally getting some experience and getting the confidence up and it all not being quite so new and hoping that will take us a little farther into the season this year.”

HERSHEY, NE ・ 11 HOURS AGO