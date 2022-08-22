A western Kentucky woman pled guilty this week to charges related to the January 6, 2021, riot in Washington, D.C. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia, Sherry Stallings, 43, of Morganfield, pled guilty in the District of Columbia to all counts in a superseding indictment charging her with assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers (by) using a dangerous weapon, interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder, and entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon, among other charges.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 10 HOURS AGO