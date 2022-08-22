Read full article on original website
k105.com
W. Kentucky woman faces up to 56 years in prison after pleading guilty to U.S. Capitol riot charges
A western Kentucky woman pled guilty this week to charges related to the January 6, 2021, riot in Washington, D.C. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia, Sherry Stallings, 43, of Morganfield, pled guilty in the District of Columbia to all counts in a superseding indictment charging her with assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers (by) using a dangerous weapon, interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder, and entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon, among other charges.
rockvillenights.com
Women attacked, one by gang of 5 men, in latest assaults at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda
The summer's eighth and ninth assaults at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda this week targeted women, according to people familiar with the incidents. A 2nd-degree assault reported to Montgomery County police at the mall this past Sunday evening resulted in a female victim being transported to the hospital with serious injuries, including a concussion. On Tuesday night, August 23, 2022 at 8:02 PM, a mall worker called 911 after witnessing a group of five male teenagers or young men attacking a woman on the top level of a mall parking garage.
Police: Man with knife arrested after grabbing child in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said they arrested a man who is accused of going up to a group of children, showing them a knife, and grabbing one of the children by the hand. The Fairfax County Police Department tweeted about the incident in the 5000 block of Caryn Ct. in Alexandria […]
'Truly Disheartening Day:' Misconduct In Office, Theft Charges For PCPD Officers
More than a dozen police officers in Prince George’s County are facing charges for alleged misconduct in office and multiple theft charges, authorities announced on Thursday, Aug. 25. The indictment comes as 13 current members of the department and a recently retired officer stand accused of working secondary jobs...
Police release names of 2 men killed in quintuple shooting in DC
The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) identified the two men killed in a shooting in Northwest Wednesday that left three other men hurt.
NBC12
Man killed in shootout with police in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was killed in a shooting with Police in Montgomery County early Friday morning, according to the Blacksburg Police Department. Police say they responded at 2:00 a.m. to a call on Yellow Sulphur Road in Blacksburg. At the scene, a man started shooting at...
Prolific armed bank robber sentenced to 25 years in Virginia federal court
A Washington, D.C. man was sentenced today to 25 years in federal prison for an armed bank robbery in January 2021 he committed less than a year after being released from prison for a previous string of armed bank robberies.
Judge convicts three men in Lower West Terrace Tunnel assaults on police
WASHINGTON — Three defendants accused of joining the assault on police officers in the Lower West Terrace Tunnel on Jan. 6 were convicted of assault and obstruction Tuesday after agreeing to a stipulated bench trial. All three men – Geoffrey Sills, 31, Robert Morss, 29, and David Lee Judd,...
wfxrtv.com
Former Roanoke councilman, Robert Jeffrey Jr., sentenced to 2.5 years
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — There was plenty of tension both inside and outside of the courtroom on Monday during the sentencing hearing for a former member of the Roanoke City Council, Robert Jeffrey Jr. Back in March, Jeffrey was found guilty of two count of obtaining money under false...
WUSA
14 Prince George's County Police officers indicted for doing two jobs at once, theft, falsified information
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A group of Prince George's County Police officers, along with one retired officer, are facing charges after a double-dipping theft scheme that someone within the department exposed, the chief announced Thursday. The officers ranged from first class to corporal, along with one recently retired...
CBS News
Over a dozen Prince George's officers accused of working for security company while on duty
BALTIMORE -- A grand jury has indicted 13 Prince George's County Police officers and a recently retired officer on charges of misconduct in office, the county's State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy announced Thursday. The officers are accused of working with a private security company while on duty with the police department....
Former Maryland police officer indicted for excessive force, witness tampering
A former Maryland police officer was indicted by a grand jury for excessive force and witness tampering.
Suspect Released In Maryland After Being Busted With Marijuana Bags, Illegal Handgun: Sheriff
A man busted with more than three dozen bags of marijuana and an illegal handgun was released by a judge following his arrest in Maryland, according to investigators. Upper Marlboro resident Cary Frederick Collins, 47, was arrested by members of the Charles County Sheriff's Office after acting suspiciously and being busted with the drug and firearm, officials announced on Thursday, Aug. 25.
Father and Stepmother Charged in Connection with 5-Year-Old Child's Death In Capitol Heights
The parents of a 5-year-old child killed in Capitol Heights have been arrested for her murder, authorities say. Pradel Delinois, 44, and Ornelie Charles, 42, are accused of causing the blunt force trauma that killed 5-year-old Pradeline Delinois on Thursday, Aug. 18 in the 5100 block of Cumberland Street, according to Prince George’s County Police.
Suspect charged in Alexandria double murder
On the day of the shooting, police arrested 27-year-old Francis Rose and later charged him with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of using a firearm while committing a felony. He is being held at the William G. Truesdale Adult Detention Center in Alexandria.
Police: Maryland woman allegedly ran over, killed her boyfriend
BRANDYWINE, Md. — A woman from Maryland allegedly ran over and killed her boyfriend, police say. In a news release, the Prince George’s County Police Department said that on Saturday at around 8:45 p.m., officers were called out to a house after a report that a person was trapped underneath a car.
fox5dc.com
Mayor, police chief face questions after 12 people shot in DC
WASHINGTON - On Thursday, the D.C. Police Chief and Mayor faced serious questions after 12 people were shot in the District the day before. One of those homicide scenes on O St. NW by North Capitol St., unfolded outside of a senior home and left kids at a nearby charter school rushing for cover on their first day of class.
Prince George's officers indicted for working second security job while on duty
Thirteen Prince George's County Police officers and a recently retired police officer were indicted on charges of misconduct in office as well as felony and misdemeanor theft charges.
DC man arrested for 1993 murder
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A man is now in custody nearly 30 years after he allegedly murdered a woman in southeast DC. Police arrested 58-year-old William Ransford Thursday. He’s charged with 2nd-degree murder for the death of 39-year-old Debra McManus in October of 1993. McManus’s body was found in a wooded area next to […]
fox5dc.com
Home invasion in affluent McLean neighborhood; 4 suspects in custody
MCLEAN, Va. - Four men are in police custody after a home invasion was reported in an affluent Virginia neighborhood Wednesday evening. Shortly before 5 p.m., Fairfax County police officers were called to a home on Alvemar Ridge Drive. The homeowner called police after seeing a man inside his home.
