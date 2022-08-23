Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 2003, a 13-year-old girl got into a red car on her walk to school. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajNashville, TN
Ravens Beat Titans 23-10 to Get 21st Preseason WinRavens RundownBaltimore, MD
Free Things to Do This Weekend in Nashville, Tennessee!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Pastor Calls out "Dangerous, Dishonest" Rhetoric from Sen. BlackburnAdvocate Andy
A travel guide to Nashville, TennesseeCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerNashville, TN
Related
WTVF
Nolensville Little League knocked into losers bracket, has another chance
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nolensville Little League will have another shot to keep going in the Little World Series even after a loss on Wednesday. The boys lost to Hawaii 13-0. Their record is now 3-1. The loss doesn't end either team's journey in Williamsport, but it does put them in the loser's bracket making it tougher to advance.
Nolensville Little League loses to Hawaii; To play again Thursday
Nolensville will get a chance to rebound Thursday at the Little League World Series after falling to Hawaii 13-0 Wednesday.
wilsonpost.com
Main Street Preps staff-wide Week 2 HS football predictions
It’s time to look into the crystal ball and forecast results for Week 2 Nashville-area high school football games. The Main Street Preps team of editors and reporters give their predictions for 10 of the top Middle Tennessee games every week. Win-loss records for each prognosticator can be found below the picks.
whopam.com
Nolensville Continues LLWS Run Today
(Williamsport, PA) — Nolensville continues their Little League World Series campaign today. The team will take on Honolulu at Lamade Stadium. The team from Hawaii shutout Texas in their last game 6-0 to advance in the tournament. First pitch from Williamsport is at 2:00 this afternoon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSMV
Nolensville falls to Hawaii in Little League World Series
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nolensville Little League baseball team lost Wednesday afternoon to Hawaii in the Little League World Series. The team from Williamson County lost 13-0 in four innings via mercy rule. Both Nolensville and the Hawaiian team were undefeated going into Wednesday’s matchup. Nolensville now falls...
styleblueprint.com
7 Iconic BBQ Spots in the Southeast (Plus One Under-the-Radar Pick!)
As a sub-genre of Southern food, barbecue has a fascinating history. Early colonists from Texas to South Carolina discovered (at roughly the same time) that the forests and swamps were filled with feral hogs that could become excellent sources of food if they could just figure out how to cook the burly, muscular pigs in a way to make them palatable. Employing techniques rooted in African and Caribbean cooking, they figured out that slow-roasting at a low temperature, while regularly basting with some sort of acidic sauce, was just the ticket for tenderizing the meat.
thunder1320.com
Dot Foods breaks ground on Manchester facility
Dot Foods, Inc., North America’s largest food industry redistributor broke ground Thursday (Aug. 25, 2022) on the company’s 13th U.S. distribution center, which will be located in Manchester, Tennessee. Dot has an existing facility in Dyersburg, Tennessee, and is excited to bring more jobs to the state. Dot’s new Manchester distribution center, located at 600 Manchester Industrial Parkway, will create more than 250 jobs in the first three years of operations.
Kid Rock, Kane Brown, Lee Brice and More To Play in Folds of Honor Celebrity Golf Tournament
Kid Rock is hitting the links again for a charity golf tournament to benefit Folds of Honor. A host of other country music stars join the “Only God Knows Why” singer at the event. It takes place on August 29 at the Governors Club in Tennessee. Kane Brown, Walker Montgomery, Tyler Braden, Lee Brice, Michael Ray, Niko Moon and Nashville’s own Jelly Roll are also on the lineup.
IN THIS ARTICLE
insideradio.com
Cromwell Taps Into Nashville’s High School Sports Fanbase.
Just in time for football season, Cromwell Media is targeting Middle Tennessee’s passionate high school sports fans with a pair of new shows. “TN Prep Weekly, one of Tennessee’s longest running local sports radio shows, hosted by Chris Eakes, has landed at “94.9 FM The Fan.” The show debuted at 5 pm on Monday, Aug. 15 and will air through the rest of the season. “TN Prep Weekly” originated in Nashville in 1999. “The Fan” airs on the city-licensed translator W235BW fed by WBUZ-HD3.
wpln.org
Curious Nashville: What’s with the Hogwarts-looking tower at Vanderbilt University?
The west end of Vanderbilt University’s campus has seen its fair share of new buildings go up since 2018, but one tower rises above the rest. The West End Tower — with its collegiate red brick and pointed arches — has become a landmark. The tower is part of the greater complex that replaced the Carmichael Towers.
livability.com
8 Iconic Foods from Tennessee
Some of your favorite foods to feast on are actually from the Volunteer State. visit isn’t complete until you sample some of its classic dishes. Enjoy the state’s big-hearted hospitality as you indulge in treats ranging from the barbecue and soul food in Memphis to the folksy cooking of the Appalachians. The iconic foods are simple, spicy, sweet and lightning hot.
This Is Tennessee's Signature Cheap Food
Cheapism found the best local dishes that work within a tight budget, including this regional favorite in Tennessee.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
visitfranklin.com
Fall in Franklin: Your Family Fun Guide to Tennessee’s Best Autumn Town
It’s hard to imagine a more beautiful place to visit in autumn than Franklin, Tennessee. The air turns crisp, the skies deepen to a dazzling shade of blue, and the trees fairly explode with fall color. After a long, hot summer, fall is an ideal time to get outside and enjoy the season with your family – and Franklin offers plenty of opportunities to do just that! Here are a few of our favorite family-friendly fall activities.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Dari Nowkhah predicts an unbelievable start for Vanderbilt: 'As crazy as this sounds'
Dari Nowkhah is not holding back with his prediction of a big start for Vanderbilt this season, and he’s even gone as far as to say Clark Lea’s program will begin 4-0. Nowkhah shared the bold projection on SiriusXM radio. The Commodores begin at Hawaii, then play Elon and Wake Forest, and then at Northern Illinois.
This Restaurant Has The Best Waffles In Tennessee
Eat This, Not That! found the restaurants in each state serving the best waffles, including this popular spot in Tennessee.
tnrealestatelistings.com
6906 Bethel Rd Goodlettsville, TN 37072 — MLS# 2431526
Beautiful custom built home close to Interstate 65 for an easy commute. Spacious yard with almost 1 acre in a gorgeous country setting. This home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and a large bonus room over the garage. This must-see home will not disappoint!
Tennessee Students Help Save Their Teacher's Life On First Day Of School
"I looked out of the corner of my eye, and I saw our instructor seize up, take a few steps back, and then start to lurch backward."
You Can Join Paranormal Investigators At a Tennessee Mansion Ghost Hunt
Two haunted Tennessee locations are being investigated by a paranormal group, and you can join in on the ghost hunts!. Located in Columbia, Tennessee is a historic mansion built in the mid-1800s (circa 1837). The historic Elm Springs Mansion was built as a gift by two brothers for their sister. They named the property Elm Springs due to all of the Elm trees. During the civil war and neglect in the early 1900s, this location was almost lost to history, but it has since been restored and is now a property you can tour, and houses the National Confederate Museum. You can read more about Elm Springs' history, here.
This Is The Best Italian Restaurant In Tennessee
Taste of Home compiled a list of the best Italian restaurants around the country, including this spot in Tennessee.
Zoo Knoxville to move its 3 elephants to sanctuary in Middle Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Zoo Knoxville made a major announcement Monday that it would be moving its African elephants to a sanctuary in Middle Tennessee. The zoo said its three elephants -- Tonka, Jana and Edie -- will be moving to The Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee, which is located in Hohenwald.
Comments / 0