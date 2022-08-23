BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich seems to bring the best out of United States defender Joe Scally. Scally made his Bundesliga debut against Bayern in the German league’s opening game last season, when the then-18-year-old impressed in helping Borussia Mönchengladbach claim a 1-1 draw against the defending champion, and he excelled again when Gladbach stunned Bayern with a 5-0 win in second round of the German Cup.

