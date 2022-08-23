Read full article on original website
BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich seems to bring the best out of United States defender Joe Scally. Scally made his Bundesliga debut against Bayern in the German league’s opening game last season, when the then-18-year-old impressed in helping Borussia Mönchengladbach claim a 1-1 draw against the defending champion, and he excelled again when Gladbach stunned Bayern with a 5-0 win in second round of the German Cup.
Before you know it, soccer’s World Cup will be upon us again and the United States men’s team will end the desperately frustrating 100-month pause since it last competed in the beautiful game’s most grandiose thrill ride. As November rushes ever closer and the already booming ranks...
Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with Mexico's plea to the referees. Mexico benefited from some good fortune just to...
